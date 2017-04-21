Worse Than Racists

As a group, black Americans have made the greatest gains — over some of the highest hurdles and in a very short span of time — of any racial group in mankind’s history. What’s the evidence? If one totaled up the earnings of black Americans and considered us as a separate nation with our own gross domestic product, we would rank among the 20 richest nations. It was a black American, Gen. Colin Powell, who once headed the world’s mightiest military. Black Americans are among the world’s most famous personalities, and a few are among the world’s richest people.
The significance of these and other achievements is that at the end of the Civil War, neither a slave nor a slave owner would have believed such progress would be possible in a little over a century — if ever. As such, it speaks to the intestinal fortitude of a people. Just as importantly, it speaks to the greatness of a nation in which such gains were possible. Nowhere else on the face of the earth would such progress be possible except in the United States of America. The big and thorny issue that confronts our nation is how these gains can be extended to the one-third or more of the black population for whom they have proved elusive.
A major part of the solution should be the elimination of public and private policy that rewards inferiority and irresponsibility. Chief among the policies that reward inferiority and irresponsibility is the welfare state. When some people know that they can have children out of wedlock, drop out of school and refuse employment and suffer little consequence, one should not be surprised to see the growth of such behavior. The poverty rate among blacks is about 30 percent. It’s seen as politically correct to blame today’s poverty on racial discrimination, but that’s nonsense. Why? The poverty rate among black intact husband-and-wife families has been in the single digits for more than two decades. Does one want to argue that racists discriminate against female-headed families but not husband-and-wife families?
Education is one of the ways out of poverty, but stupid political correctness stands in the way for many blacks. For example, a few years ago, a white Charleston, South Carolina, teacher frequently complained of black students calling her a white b—-, white m—–f—–, white c— and white ho. School officials told her that racially charged profanity was simply part of the students’ culture and that if she couldn’t handle it, she was in the wrong school. The teacher brought a harassment suit, and the school district settled out of court for $200,000.
To suggest that such disrespectful and violent behavior, though it’s observed in many predominantly black schools, is part of black culture is an insulting lie. Worse than that is the fact that such destructive behavior and lack of respect for authority is rewarded. We can see some of the results by visiting some city public schools where violence, disorder and disrespect is the order of the day.
Many whites are ashamed and saddened by our history of slavery, Jim Crow and gross racial discrimination. As a result, they often hold blacks accountable to standards and conduct they would never accept from whites. A recent example is black students at colleges such as NYU, UC Berkeley, UCLA and Oberlin demanding racially segregated housing. Spineless college administrators have caved to their demands. These administrators would never even listen to a group of white students demanding white-only housing accommodations. These administrators and other guilt-ridden whites have one standard of conduct for whites and a lower standard for blacks.
Black people can be thankful that racist forms of double standards and public and private policies rewarding inferiority and irresponsibility were not broadly accepted during the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. There would not have been the kind of intellectual excellence and spiritual courage that created the world’s most successful civil rights movement.
Walter E. Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University. To find out more about Walter E. Williams and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Walter E. Williams has long been a voice of reason in the articles that he has published and in his presentations at George Mason University. We need more men like him in America who intelligent role models for young people to emulate. Sadly, there are too many other models who provide nothing positive for others. Thanks Mr. Williams for the good work that you do.
I agre. Walter is one of the few blacks out there i would have had NO Problem voting for had he ran for office…
Snowflakes, another segment of welfare class.
What liberals do not understand as an absolute TRUTH:
“You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling the wage payer down. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot build character and courage by taking away people’s initiative and independence. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them, what they could and should do for themselves.” — from a pamphlet published by Rev. William Boetcker, a German-born Presbyterian minister who emigrated to the U. S. It was inspired by a statement from Abraham Lincoln.
Our government must refrain from encouraging the able-bodied to rely on the government for welfare handouts. It is the greatest disservice to the people and our economy because it promotes/subsidizes welfare dependency. To just increase taxes on the successful while still maintaining the government’s irresponsible spending habits will NOT work! In a recession or economic downturn our families must make fiscal adjustments, so we must hold our elected representatives to the same standards…or else, they must be REPLACED!
Walter…never stop sharing your intelligence and wisdom…WOW, You are a Great American and need to be heard!!!
I have always said that liberal democrats are the biggest RACISTS on the planet, and I have NEVER been able to understand why blacks stuck on the welfare plantation can’t see it.
The entire PREMISE of these liberals’ attitude toward blacks is that “they are inferior and STUPID, and the ONLY way they can succeed is if we make special allowances for them, and special programs to “help” them succeed in SPITE of their deficiencies.” How is THAT not racist and offensive?
The LYING Dems create “victim” classes for ONE reason: to get and KEEP political power. And the “victimized” blacks have been aiding and ABETTING them in this by VOTING to keep them in power! Talk about STOCKHOLM SYNDROME. Lord have MERCY–worshiping and doing the bidding of those who hold them PRISONERS of poverty and despair!
IMO that sort of ‘racism’ is seen as being OK cause it benefits the right group..
There was a time when Jesse Jackson himself said these same things. but he sold out to the Dems for a shot at running for president. Bill Cosby often made speeches where he criticized the Black Culture that glorified thugs and criminals and attacked those who tried to learn and excel in school and life as sell outs. We all see the witch hunt to tear him down in play today.
There are fortunes to be made as long as blacks remain dependent on a government check and not themselves.
Wayne Langman, you can TELL that their power base depends on keeping the blacks dependent and down on the plantation by the way they VICIOUSLY ATTACK any black person who succeeds through self-reliance and hard work. ESPECIALLY if that person tries to SPREAD that message of self-reliance and hard work as a pathway to success!
Bill Cosby is one example. Herman Cain, Dr. Ben Carson and Lt. Col. Allen West, also.
Amen brother ! !
It’s sickening that the lamestream media refuses to call the liberal DUMBycrats on their vote-buying Welfare scheme,
to bribe blacks onto their Government Plantation with a few FREE breadcrumbs and throwing them a bone,, in the muse of “helping” them….
The only thing they’re helping with is keeping them Uneducated, Unemployed and out of the mainstream workforce !
And for these same liberals and media to buy into the BS of thinking it’s a Big Deal every time a black person accomplishes something “the FIRST Black to blah blah blah…”
Suggests that they are inferior and it’s an anomaly that they actually did something other WHITE people have been doing for years ! ! !
THAT, in and of itself is the blind Racism that these so-called ‘Friends of Minorities’ DUMBycrats and liberals are doing.