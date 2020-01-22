World leaders exploit child to boost climate change

Greta Thunberg, the teenager who is to environmentalism what young David Hogg is to gun control — meaning, Exploited Because They’re Minors Who Push Far Left Delusions — made an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos to plead, once again, for everyone in the world to stop being so mean to Planet Earth.

And all the leftists go: You can’t attack Greta Thunberg — she’s just a young girl!

Anyhow: Young Greta took to the stage and, in her best theatrically trained voice, scolded, CNN reported: “Pretty much nothing has been done since the global emissions of CO2 has not reduced. [I]f you see it from that aspect, what has concretely been done, if you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing. … It will require much more than this, this is just the very beginning.”

Thunberg then pleaded “that we start listening to the science and that we actually start treating this crisis as the crisis it is.”

And then she referenced the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report — the one that said we’re all going to die unless we give up cars and money and electricity and sovereignty and put the “scientists” (yes, that’s scientists in quotes) at the IPCC in charge of everything — and warned: “I know you don’t want to report on this. I know you don’t want to talk about this. But I assure you, I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do.”

Wonderful.

It’s wonderful when young people get involved.

Of course — it’s better when the young people who get involved have a clue about the things in which they involve themselves.

“We demand,” Thunberg wrote, in an opinion piece for The Guardian in the lead-up to Davos, “that at this year’s forum, participants from all companies, banks, institutions and governments immediately halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuel.”

People are dying, she said. Truly.

In Davos, Thunberg said, the Jerusalem Post wrote: “People are dying from climate change.”

What she is attempting to sell is that since people are dying from weather-related disasters, like floods and tornadoes, and since that people are dying from famine and disease — we should quit driving and flying and heating our homes. Oh, and oh yes, only the United Nations can save.

This is nonsense. The fact that this girl gets a global audience is nonsense. The fact that even the leftists at the U.N. and in other nations think a teenage girl can lead them to world dominance via environmental regulation is nonsense.

But then again, this is where the so-called climate change science leads. It’s so weak that it has to be put in the hands of a child to sell, so that those who point out how wrong her statements are can be attacked for unfairly attacking a child.

That still doesn’t take away from the fact the whole climate alarmist movement is a sham.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 7.6/10 (7 votes cast)

, 7.6 out of 10 based on 7 ratings