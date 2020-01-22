Home » News

World leaders exploit child to boost climate change

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 22, 2020
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Greta Thunberg, the teenager who is to environmentalism what young David Hogg is to gun control — meaning, Exploited Because They’re Minors Who Push Far Left Delusions — made an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos to plead, once again, for everyone in the world to stop being so mean to Planet Earth.

And all the leftists go: You can’t attack Greta Thunberg — she’s just a young girl!

Anyhow: Young Greta took to the stage and, in her best theatrically trained voice, scolded, CNN reported: “Pretty much nothing has been done since the global emissions of CO2 has not reduced. [I]f you see it from that aspect, what has concretely been done, if you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing. … It will require much more than this, this is just the very beginning.”

Thunberg then pleaded “that we start listening to the science and that we actually start treating this crisis as the crisis it is.”

And then she referenced the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report — the one that said we’re all going to die unless we give up cars and money and electricity and sovereignty and put the “scientists” (yes, that’s scientists in quotes) at the IPCC in charge of everything — and warned: “I know you don’t want to report on this. I know you don’t want to talk about this. But I assure you, I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do.”

Wonderful.

It’s wonderful when young people get involved.

Of course — it’s better when the young people who get involved have a clue about the things in which they involve themselves.

“We demand,” Thunberg wrote, in an opinion piece for The Guardian in the lead-up to Davos, “that at this year’s forum, participants from all companies, banks, institutions and governments immediately halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuel.”

People are dying, she said. Truly.

In Davos, Thunberg said, the Jerusalem Post wrote: “People are dying from climate change.”

What she is attempting to sell is that since people are dying from weather-related disasters, like floods and tornadoes, and since that people are dying from famine and disease — we should quit driving and flying and heating our homes. Oh, and oh yes, only the United Nations can save.

This is nonsense. The fact that this girl gets a global audience is nonsense. The fact that even the leftists at the U.N. and in other nations think a teenage girl can lead them to world dominance via environmental regulation is nonsense.

But then again, this is where the so-called climate change science leads. It’s so weak that it has to be put in the hands of a child to sell, so that those who point out how wrong her statements are can be attacked for unfairly attacking a child.

That still doesn’t take away from the fact the whole climate alarmist movement is a sham.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:07 am January 22, 2020 at 8:07 am

World leader child abuse.. plane and simple.

baitfish
baitfish
8:39 am January 22, 2020 at 8:39 am

I wonder who writes the speeches for this brain compromised child. I wonder why adults, (and I use that term loosely), listen to, and believe, these speeches. We are living in bizzaro world.

    drillbeast
    drillbeast
    10:10 am January 22, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Very simple baitfish.
    No sacrifice is too great for the alter of liberalism.
    Not a child, not an idea and certainly not personal freedom.
    Do not forget, this IS their religion. Just as the followers of Jim Jones volunteered to poison their own children and then themselves, Godless liberals (and they ARE Godless because liberalism IS their religion) will continue to sacrifice their own flesh and blood, weather they are born or unborn, to the evil they have sworn fealty too.
    If anyone can so willingly harm and murder their own children, what matter is it to sacrifice strangers to Satan?

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:25 am January 22, 2020 at 9:25 am

The whole climate movement, since the 70’s, has relied on the talking heads and celebrities to peddle and sell their ideas. For once it would be a breath of fresh air to hear a real scientist with real credentials in the area of weather and climate systems to come forward and address the issue with facts, data, relationships between the various factors, etc. giving us the hard information lacking. All that has been proffered has been appeals to emotions or vague suppositions that we are supposed to accept as the truth. Only one theory as I recall made sense in a way, when global cooling was all the rage. There were long cycles of climate fluctuations and shorter ones acting within the larger ones and at that time both were heading in the downward trend in spite of human activity! Just a thought.

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
9:36 am January 22, 2020 at 9:36 am

Shouldn’t she be in school? Aren’t there truant officers in Sweden?

wdcraftr
wdcraftr
9:39 am January 22, 2020 at 9:39 am

It’s Not about Climate Change, but it’s about the Catholic church regaining it’s world power with Religious laws. America will pass a Sunday law in the name of Climate change, planet rest, and the Common Good, but this law will progress into “Forced Sunday Worship” to the Beast, (Mark of the Beast).. See Dan. 3, Rev. 14:9-12.. God the Creator says to Worship Him on His holy 7th day Sabbath, Saturday, the 4th Commandment, Ex. 20:8-11.. Therefore when this law passes, Who we then Worship will determine our Eternal destiny, Eternal Life, or Eternal Death never to exist again..

sam236
sam236
10:03 am January 22, 2020 at 10:03 am

Shame on her parents for allowing their daughter to play the role of “useful idiot.” But they’re probably getting rich from whatever groups are funding all of Greta’s globe trotting.

alethia
alethia
10:06 am January 22, 2020 at 10:06 am

Well, little Greta, since you are so concerned about “people dying”, then why don’t you run along to Planned Parenthood and stop the innocent from dying there?

Almost 62,000,000 million innocent in America alone have died since Roe v Wade.

Little Greta is nothing more than a tool of the communists to get their message to resonate with people. God is in control of this world, not climatologists and their hoax upon people.

