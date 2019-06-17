Home » Fresh Ink

Words have definitions, and changing and manipulating the meaning of words is called lying

GOPUSA StaffEverett Piper, Washington Times Posted On 7:35 am June 17, 2019
At the risk of coming across as slightly pedantic, I’d like to offer a bit of a lesson as we enter into the last days of June and, thereby, prepare for the upcoming celebration of our nation’s birth.

The lesson? Words mean something.

All words have definitions. Words like green and gay, left and right, up and down, good and evil, change and choice, and even male and female, all have objective meanings.

As thinking human beings, we do know the definition of these words and we also, intuitively, know something else. Changing and manipulating the meaning of words is called something — it is called lying. And lying about words and with words — turning them upside down and reversing their meaning — always brings negative consequences. As Isaiah said, “woe unto him who calls bitter sweet, and sweet bitter.”

Let’s take, for example, the left’s fight against Barronelle Stutzman, the flower shop owner from the state of Washington.

It doesn’t take an eighth-grade education to see the progressive cry against this sweet grandmother for what it truly is — self-refuting nonsense at its worst. Waving a rainbow banner of “tolerance” while claiming you can’t tolerate Mrs. Stutzman’s intolerance is anything but a principled argument. Any school boy can see that this rant is really more about tyranny and power than it is about love and acceptance. Shouting, “You must agree with us! You must celebrate everything we do! You must believe everything we believe! You must watch and you must applaud!” while claiming to be a champion of “diversity” and “inclusion” makes you a posterchild for contradiction more so than for coexistence.

Those fighting against Mrs. Stutzman prove themselves over and over again to be much more interested in fascism than they are freedom.

A fasces was a Roman bundle of sticks bound together so tightly that its strength could not be broken. Today’s progressive-fascists are, likewise, an unbreakable bundle of power. They are a group of people bound together tightly in unbroken compliance. No dissent. No differences. No diversity. The call to arms of these modern-day Jacobins? “You must submit!”

So, as we approach this year’s 4th of July, stop for just a second to reflect on Mrs. Stutzman’s case and ask yourself a few simple questions.

Ask if you think the government should ever have the power to force a Jewish owner of a meat-processing business to butcher pigs.

Ask if the government should be able to force the Muslim owner of the local newspaper to print Charlie Hebdo cartoons.

Ask if the government should be able to demand that an Anglican owner of a convenience store sell bread and wine to a Satanist church for a mock Eucharist.

Ask yourself if the government should ever have the power to force an order of nuns called the Little Sisters of the Poor to buy an insurance product that includes abortifacient contraception. Sidebar: The Little Sisters are Catholic, my land. They are nuns. They are celibate. They don’t want, nor will they ever use any contraception, let alone that which induces abortion. Shouldn’t these ladies have the right to make their own decisions about what pills they do or don’t want, and how in the world is it possibly pro-women to suggest otherwise?

Now in case you missed the above obvious rhetorical points, there is one question foundational to all of them:

Do you want to live in a nation ruled by government-imposed syncretism or one that enjoys freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of speech, and the freedom to live your life in accordance with the dictates of your faith, even if those around you might disagree?

Forced agreement is ideological fascism. It is not intellectual freedom.

The first line of defense for a free people must be to define our words properly. As it has been said, “he who defines the words, wins the debate.”

Free people call fascism by its true name.

Free people fight against tyranny.

Free people don’t impose themselves upon others.

People who truly understand the meaning of the word “Freedom” are those who stand for the rights of women like Mrs. Stutzman, as well as Mormons, Methodists, Muslims and Jews, to run their businesses and live their lives in accordance with the doctrines of their religious faith.

This is the true definition of freedom and anything that falls short of it is its antithesis.

Free people are those who truly know the meaning of the word “freedom” as it is defined by only man in human history who is called The Word —

“You shall know (i.e. accurately understand and define) the Truth and the Truth shall set you free.”

• Everett Piper, the former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is a columnist for The Washington Times and author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

6 Comments

countonit
countonit
9:07 am June 17, 2019 at 9:07 am

Amazing what so many take as gospel now that were out of the question just a few years ago: that men could marry each other, that women could marry each other, that men could be former women (and vice versa), that “hate” means to oppose someone’s agenda, that cross dressers could be appropriate individuals to read to children in school, that body parts of aborted children should be used as a source of revenue…on and on.

Yeah, we’re “progressing” quite nicely.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:18 am June 17, 2019 at 10:18 am

    One thing this illogical insanity has in common. It is the normal philosophy and agenda of the Liberal Democrats.
    They hate GOD and his so Jesus Christ because the word of GOD condemns their actions, so they fight against the word of GOD and worship the evil one and themselves.

    One has only to listen to the words of Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar and let’s not forget “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” (all Democrats) to see the lying, evil hatred of these people.

    “Judge not by the color of ones skin, but by the contents of their character”

    Romens 1:32 Though they know God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.

Jota_
Jota_
9:44 am June 17, 2019 at 9:44 am

The reason we have fascist groups is because government rewards them for bring it business.

Which is the legacy of the Civil War NOT the War of Independence

It is the lies we keep telling ourselves which are the hardest to spot

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
10:16 am June 17, 2019 at 10:16 am

I’ve been saying for years that we need to put a stop to the LOONY LEFT “redefining” words to suit their agenda. This is how illegal invaders become the more benign-sounding “undocumented immigrants.”

This is how global warming–which the pseudo-scientists on the Left UTTERLY FAILED to prove with their computer models–became “climate change”–an amorphous term that can pretty much mean whatever they want it to mean, to advance their eco-Fascist plan to bankrupt Western countries with ruinous “carbon taxes” to “fight” climate change.

The GAY-stapo is using the same time-honored Leftist trick to advance THEIR agenda, redefining such basic underpinnings of civil society as “family” and “marriage” to mean something entirely different–and MORE DESTRUCTIVE to the foundations of a moral and decent society.

Remember, Big Brother in Orwell’s timeless novel, “1984” had an entire AGENCY devoted to “redefining” words. The Soviet Union, which was responsible for the death and imprisonment of MILLIONS in the 20th Century, did the SAME THING.

EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. the LOONY LEFT uses this little “redefinition” trick, we need to push back against it! It is neither harmless, nor benign!

Ron Hood
Ron Hood
10:41 am June 17, 2019 at 10:41 am

As the author of this article has so clearly described, leftists have cleverly attempted to alter our perception of reality by utilizing a semantic, sleight-of-hand technique that changes the meaning of words to portray negatives in a very positive manner or denigrate positives as something that must be rejected. The current mess that the left has created with the immigration issue is a classic example of this tactic. For example, illegal aliens are redefined as undocumented residents. Cities that deliberately violate U.S. Immigration Laws in order to protect illegal felons are designated as sanctuary cities. Building or reinforcing a border barrier that is necessary to reduce the flow of illegal immigration is described as an immoral act by a racist society. The dedicated law enforcement officers of the Border Patrol are smeared as criminal thugs. We should always confront leftists with the truth whenever they play word games in an attempt to implement their destructive agenda to transform America.

ttshee
ttshee
10:41 am June 17, 2019 at 10:41 am

This “freedom” here refers, pretty much, to economic activity, as well as freedom of expression, religion, and association. I am free to do business with whomever I wish, so long as the activity is legal.

Freedom does NOT extend to moral activity. And, here is where we run into conflict with others, socially and politically. Who determines what’s right and wrong, good and evil? God, or Man? Is there an objective standard of moral behavior, established by our Creator, by which all “men” are bound, or are standards of behavior relative to us and our situations? Are we “free” to just make it up as we go along? I have read that Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer, asked his parents, “If there is no God, why can’t I make up my own rules.”

The “House divided” analogy that preceded the Civil War is back on the front burner. As a nation, as a culture, we will have to agree on the source of the moral (natural) law before we can agree on the terms of the man made law.

Milton Friedman did an excellent TV series (on PBS) titled, Free To Choose, and then followed it up with a book of the same title. We are free to choose with whom we do (or don’t do) business, associate with, and with our religious preferences (there is a need for discussion re what happens when a religious practice conflicts with the law of the land, and what constitutes a religion).

