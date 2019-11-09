Word police at it again: It’s not ‘single’ — it’s ‘self-partnered’
Emma Watson, best known for her long-running Hollywood “Harry Potter” gig as Hermione Granger, is 29 and single.
Err, make that “self-partnered.”
Apparently, the word “single” is too negative.
“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson said, to British Vogue. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”
Great.
But that’s, well, not to be too harsh or anything — but that’s just stupid.
And stupid has plenty of company, it seems.
“The term ‘self-partnered’ appears to have surfaced from Australian ‘healer’ Melanie Tonia Evans, who blogged about the concept in 2015: ‘That’s the level of inner work you must get to, to be [sure] … that no matter what, you are self-partnered and … prepared to be true to you,” The New York Post wrote.
How glorious.
But according to Dictionary.com, the word “single” means “only one in number; one only; unique; sole.” Unique is bad?
Memo to word police: Please stop.
Singling out “single” for censorship is madness. It’s not exactly a word that needs a shiny new coat.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Emma Watson is a “self partnered” idiot. Hey Emma, what gender are you? Are you a “they”, a “them” a “Z” or an “it”. Maybe, Emma, you are an “It” the terror from beyond space. Emma, I think Rod Serling should send you to the fourth dimension, in the Twilight Zone. Hopefully, you will never come back from the fourth dimension. That way we will have one less liberal on the Earth.