Women’s Rights: Text message to inform Saudi women of divorce

A text message will be sent to women in Saudi Arabia who have been divorced by their husband, starting Sunday.

The Saudi Ministry of Justice posted on Twitter that’s how they will be “receiving maritual status” updates.

In the past, men ended their marriages without telling their wives.

The move is designed to be “a step aimed at protecting the rights of female clients, and enhancing digital transformation with more services,” according to the Ministry of Justice in a statement obtained by CNN.

Included in the message will be the divorce certificate number and the name of the relevant court where the women can pick up the documentation.

In addition, their marital status can be examined through a website. Probate certificates are also availanble on the site.

“The new measure ensures women get their [alimony] rights when they’re divorced,” Saudi lawyer Nisreen al-Ghamdi told Bloomberg. “It also ensures that any powers of attorney issued before the divorce are not misused.”

Among the things women still can’t do without permission from their male guardian, according to BBC, are: Applying for passports, travelling abroad, getting married, opening a bank account, starting certain businesses,

getting elective surgery and leaving prison

Last June, Saudi women were given the right to legally drive in the kingdom.

Social and economic reforms are coming to Saudi Arabia as part Vision 2030 under the direction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

