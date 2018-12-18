Women’s March Washington state chapter disbands over anti-Semitism concerns

The leaders of the Women's March do not represent all women.

Women’s March organizers in Washington state are disbanding the state chapter over allegations of anti-Semitism at the national level.

Angie Beem, board president of Women’s March Washington, announced the group’s dissolution in a Facebook post last week, citing anti-Semitism allegations against the organization’s national co-chairs — Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour.

“Continuing to be a part of the Women’s March with the blatant bigotry they display would be breaking a promise,” Ms. Beem wrote. “We can’t betray our Jewish community by remaining a part of this organization.”

Ms. Beem told The Spokesman-Review that the state group took issue with the national leaders’ ties to the notoriously anti-Semitic hate preacher Louis Farrakhan, as well as their “fame-hungry” attitude when it came to promoting their cause.

In her post, Ms. Beem encouraged members of the state group to redirect their efforts toward the national nonprofit Smart Politics, which bills itself as committed to achieving “political, social, economic, and environmental justice for all people.”

The news comes after the Women’s March’s four national co-chairs strongly denied allegations of anti-Semitism following an explosive report in Tablet magazine that said Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez berated a Jewish organizer using anti-Semitic stereotypes at a 2017 meeting.

Women’s March Founder Teresa Shook last month urged the co-chairs to resign.

