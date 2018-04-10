Women’s March: Shuttering Backpage a ‘crisis’ for ‘sex workers’

The Women’s March and some other liberals aren’t happy that Backpage is being shut down, calling it a “crisis” for sex-trade workers.
In a weekend tweet, the certified account for the Women’s March, which organized anti-Trump and other marches, said the FBI’s seizure of Backpage would create “an absolute crisis.”
“The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients,” the March claimed, in the name of feminism.
“Sex workers rights are women’s rights,” the tweet explained.
. The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights. Follow @SafeSpacesDC @melissagira @swopusa @KateDAdamo @supporthosechi @anaorsomething for more info. https://t.co/S3Orx3aM8Z
— Women’s March (@womensmarch) April 7, 2018
The March also tagged other Twitter accounts, suggesting that people follow them “for more info.”
A later tweet that also included the hashtag “Sex Work Is Work,” the March’s account said that it would “be sharing more about sex workers rights to uplift this critical issue.”
Federal law-enforcement officials seized Backpage last week and have been emboldened to act against similar sites by last month’s near-unanimous passage of a bill popularly known as SESTA-FOSTA, though it awaits President Trump’s signature.
The March’s initial comment came as an approving re-tweet of a claim by “Collective Action for Safe Spaces” that “the crackdown on Backpage is not about ending trafficking; it’s motivated by the patriarchal notion that women should not be free to do what we want with our bodies.”
And the pro-prostitution groups have an ally on the D.C. Council who on Monday called on the city’s police to leave streetwalkers alone.
Councilmember David Grosso, an at-large independent, said in a statement that Backpage and other sites “allowed sex workers to operate with a greater degree of safety than on the streets.”
He said shutting down these websites “rather than help people who are being coerced into commercial sex … will be to push trafficking further underground.”
The collateral damage is also unacceptable, Mr. Grosso said, “harming innumerable people involved in the sex trade who are not being coerced but, by a complex combination of choice and circumstance, are seeking to earn money.”
“Our government needs to take bold and urgent action, he said. “I call on Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu to temporarily suspend arrests and prosecutions of those involved in commercial sex unless the individual has caused violence or coercion,” he wrote.
Collective Action for Safe Spaces publicly applauded Mr. Grosso.
“The lives of people in the sex trade are on the line. Thank you,” the group said.
One more proof that “Women’s march” was never about women’s rights.
On Laura Ingraham’s show last night, they had one of those women’s rights advocates defending the use of 17 year old girls as prostitutes. What a disgrace. This is what happens when the Ten Commandments are thrown down a sewer by the liberal left. The morally bankrupt left personified!
Didn’t the Ten Commandments treat some women as property?
No.
Number 10 lists property and wives. Adultery is covered in number 7. Unless women are expected to have no free will.
“The morally-bankrupt left personified” — redundancy alert, left by-def is morally-bankrupt.
“Sex workers rights are women’s rights,” ” …. it’s motivated by the patriarchal notion that women should not be free to do what we want with our bodies.”
Amazing how they always think they speak for all women and how it is all men’s fault until they need the patriarchal notion of protecting their market value, I mean rights
This is nothing more than demanding to be free while charging whatever the market will bear, to have it both ways whenever they want while using technology which could only exist where the rule of law prevails so as all can be treated equally before the law.
So what is it to be, all to be treated as wives and mothers, or all to be treated like prostitutes?
Needless to say but they are not the same thing because they cause different types of cultures. One focuses on the next generation, the other on self
Women should be free to do whatever they want with their bodies so long as the COST of the consequences of their poor choices, like abortion, illegitimate children, single family mother poverty is born by the person who made the free decision and does not impinge upon the taxpaying freedom of others. Freedom without consequences is not freedom but license, ,,,license to steal the wealth and happiness of others. In a perfect world of JUSTICE and EQUALITY it is the people who FREELY make the bad choices who suffer the consequences, NOT the social collective. So Liberals, get rid of all your dependency social programs and even I will jump on board to watch you all suffer the consequences of driving your own kind into perpetual poverty and immorality to perish of your own depraved devices. Oh, you won’t agree,,,well you just defined yourself as the problem, never the solution. Bye, Bye American SELF-government,,,hello the age of the children in adult bodies, the new privileged class created to be served by the Liberal minted American tax slaves. Historically, the level of every society is gaged by the level of its womanhood. Bear that in mind as Society craters, then start again creating strong SELF-governing women instead of the morally corrupted dependent things that now come out of our universities and grow up out of our father abandoned ghettos.
So the “Women’s March” is supposedly all about women’s rights. Exactly: The pimp’s rights to abuse any and all women they can, and the women have the right to suffer all indignities.
So feminism equals prostitution now. Sounds about right to me except it’s an insult to the prostitutes.
The women’s march wasn’t about women at all. It was about every radical left cause under the sun. Prostitution is a more honest profession than feminism or journalism, IMO.
Correct… feminism equals:
1. prostitution
2. the “right” to kill a baby (male or female)
3. masculinity is evil
4. all men are guilty of sexual assault
5. men who support abortion are guilty of sexual assault, but are absolved
According to these feminists, women are freely exercising control over their bodies as sex-workers. Accordingly, if I understand their logic, the feminist position expressed in the article is that men are NOT guilty of sexual assault…if they pay for the service.
On the face of it–this brand of “feminism” has adopted so pretty polluted thinking to rationalize itself.
Even feminism has been commandeered by the extreme leftist demented fringe. It was only a matter of time. First they hijacked the Democrat Party of Harry Truman and JFK, and lost to that point life-time Democrat Ronald Reagan and later Zell Miller and others. Now firmly in control of the Democrat Party and most federal judgeships and large city mayorships, as well as some governorships, the demented leftists have taken over the sex industry and want to advocate for prostitutes/whores?
This has to be Fake Information.
darby: No. The 10 Commandments did NOT treat women as property.
The closest I can infer is that the Lord instructed Israel that on the Sabbath day, every household member in Israel was to rest from work…and then He got specific and affirmed that this includes your family, animals, servants, & even stranger at your gate. Likewise, when the Lord commanded Israel to no covet (to envy or to desire to possess), He included servants on the non-covet list–servants were exempt from being coveting too.
“Servants” in the Old Testament evolved into a broad term that might include family members, retainers, bondmen, servants, hirelings, & slaves; members of the household to which a duty of care was owed.
Historically, at the time the 10 Commandments were given to Israel, Israel was just fleeing Egyptian captivity. I doubt Egypt permitted their slaves to have slaves.
In Genesis 2, the Lord creates Eve as a companion and “help meet to Adam.” In Hebrew the term originally used for “help meet to Adam” is “ezer k’enegdo.” Ezer actually translates as “strength,” one to succor or strengthen; strongly implying an equal. The root-word for K’enegdo is “kened;” which would also generally mean or imply a reflective opposite or equal complimenting part.
Many Hebrew scholars agree: the Lord said He made Eve as a “complimentary equal to strengthen & assist Adam.” Man, not the Lord, made women property.
So they did have slaves, which I would assume some were women. Seems odd to blame lack of religion. Numbers 31:15-18 is also in the Old Testament.
Is there any illegal activity that the left is not only willing to embrace, but will quickly organize a “march” over? How, when and where did we get such braindead, anti American people in this country, in this quantity?
That is simple to answer. As soon as they turn from the Lord God they become receptacles for all of the evil that exists. The only solution for this is to find salvation through Jesus Christ.
Not to my knowledge 440.. HOWEVER< i don't think sex workers SHOULD BE illegal.. Take a look at Nevada or Holland for example. BOTH places legalized it, and imo both places are somewhat better for doing so.