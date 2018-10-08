Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour launches racial attack against ‘white woman’ Susan Collins

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour on Friday launched a racial attack against Sen. Susan Collins, saying the Maine Republican was guilty of espousing “white supremacy” with her decision to support the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Ms. Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian-American activist, blasted Ms. Collins on Twitter as a “white woman” and the “mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency.”

Ms. Sarsour’s comments came after Ms. Collins announced on the Senate floor that she would vote in favor of confirming Judge Kavanaugh, calling him an “exemplary public servant, judge, teacher, coach, husband and father.”

A white woman Senator is talking about presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America. You are watching white supremacy live on the Senate Floor. #SusanCollins #CancelKanavaugh — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018

Senator Susan Collins is the mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency. The 53%. She is a disgrace & her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women and marginalized communities. History will not treat her kindly. #CancelKanavaugh — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018

