Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour launches racial attack against ‘white woman’ Susan Collins

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour on Friday launched a racial attack against Sen. Susan Collins, saying the Maine Republican was guilty of espousing “white supremacy” with her decision to support the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Ms. Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian-American activist, blasted Ms. Collins on Twitter as a “white woman” and the “mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency.”
Ms. Sarsour’s comments came after Ms. Collins announced on the Senate floor that she would vote in favor of confirming Judge Kavanaugh, calling him an “exemplary public servant, judge, teacher, coach, husband and father.”
A white woman Senator is talking about presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America. You are watching white supremacy live on the Senate Floor. #SusanCollins #CancelKanavaugh
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018
Senator Susan Collins is the mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency. The 53%.
She is a disgrace & her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women and marginalized communities. History will not treat her kindly. #CancelKanavaugh
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018
This is an excerpt from the Washington Times.
—-
Actually, Sars-sewer, Collins’ legacy will be that she at least did what was right (and since not all of her history is written, she may actually get right with God). YOUR legacy is the one of betraying women — to slavery where they can be dumped (sans maintenance) by their husbands spueing talaq, talaq, talaq or even murdered (for example where were you 2009/02/12 when Aasiya Zuberi Hasan lost her head — literally — in Buffalo, discourtesy of her husband to whom she decided to personally deliver divorce-papers?) — and other utter evil!!!
Linda Sarsour sounds like a racist. By definition, if you are white then you are evil would fit the definition of racist.
She’s also stupid. She doesn’t know what her own genetic makeup is.
Of course, any female who supports Islam is stupid.
Sewer-saurous, is a rabid libtard mudsline. OF COURSE she’s racist!
It is really a topsy-turvy world when the liberal left has an advocate of Sharia Law as their “leader.” Do any of these women’s organizations realize what Sharia Law entails?
They are liberal, and liberals toe the liberal line. The liberal line about Muslims is that they can do no wrong.
twygant, the deluded females who follow the Leftist LOONS don’t realize MUCH. Did you SEE the videos of the WHITE MAN giving the anti-Kavanaugh “protesters” their “marching orders,” and the hypnotized, BRAIN-DEAD female “protesters” repeating them back like a ROBOT playing a recording? THIS is the “independence” and “fight for their rights” that they espouse–being reduced to MINDLESS ROBOTS who are hypnotized/programmed to march forth and do the bidding of their TOXIC Leftist LOON “handlers?”
They are just as BRAIN DEAD as this Muslim FOOL who is too stupid to understand that any woman who advocates for Islam and Sharia Law is TOO STUPID to be allowed to wander around unattended!
Worse, when so many liberal women, see her as ‘the savior for the liberal cause’.
I like that….Sars-sewer….SPOT ON!!! She’s another mooseslime embarrassment to the human race. Honorable women everywhere should be standing up and shouting in unison that she does not speak for them. She’s a thoroughly disgusting and despicable mooseslime, cult following Stück Scheisse!!
I’m glad someone else remembers that Buffalo Muslim event.
I never saw it reported that the murderer was tried, and if so, what happened to him. The media covered well for him.
See:
BAGHDAD ON THE PLAINS
by Margaret Talbot
The New Republic, August 11, 1997
He probably was NOT tried, arwenusa! The Left’s response to these heinous crimes by Muslims is that “it’s their culture,” and therefore we somehow have NO RIGHT to interfere in their practices, no matter HOW heinous! Well, it damned well IS our right to “interfere” in their ODIOUS “practices” when they violate our laws and, indeed, all boundaries of civilized behavior in OUR country or on our military bases!
Remember that Obama tried to COURTMARTIAL soldiers who stopped Muslim VERMIN from raping children on AMERICAN military bases in Afghanistan? The SAME “logic” was applied there!
This Muslim terrorist should be deported back to her favorite country .
Unfortunately, she was born in NYC.
She supports replacing our law with Sharia, which amounts to supporting the dissolution of the US Government.
That is a serious crime here. Deport her to Gitmo.
She’s a fake Muslim.
Then charge her with inciting to riot and domestic TERRORISM and throw her sorry MUSLIM behind into GITMO with the REST of the terrorists.
[She supports replacing our law with Sharia, which amounts to supporting the dissolution of the US Government.]
She should be then, done for Subversion.
Subversion – Subversion (Latin subvertere: overthrow) refers to a process by which the values and principles of a system in place are contradicted or reversed, an attempt to transform the established social order and its structures of power, authority, hierarchy, and social norms. .
Linda Sar-Sewer is nothing more than a culturally stupid and a moral degenerate, and a typical America-hating, goat-humping, Muslim-female tool … for the Muslim Brotherhood of baby murdering satan-worshiping cowards. Any female, raised and educated in the United States, who “follows” this sh!t-for-brains, leftist hate-monger deserves anything that happens to them.
Linda Sarsour you are the racist and hater of woman who don’t like your crap. We think you are an evil person and we don’t have to take your crap.
Actually, we do have to listen to her. This is why we should be raising hell with our legislators – Muslims do not fit in with our culture and never will, AND they want to change our law to their Sharia.
They should all be deported to Muslim countries, where they can get rid of each other by murder and incest, to their hearts’ delight (and to the great benefit of the rest of the world).
So this Arab person is complaining that a white woman voted for a white man, that was being accused by a white woman, with ZERO evidence, and it was racial?
Ummm, yeah, makes no sense to me either.
I wonder. If a black woman votes for another black, does Sewer-saurous, think THAT’s racism?
Not a Muslim so just asking…. Is there anything in the Koran about fire balls raining down on lying sluts?
I’m not a Muslim, either, but spent eleven years in Saudi Arabia.
No provision for punishment from Allah, although we all know about stoning heads into mush.
There is also no reference to what happens to female Muslims when they die. The men go to Paradise and have 72 houris (from which we get our word “whores”). The women apparently vaporize into space. There are also no provisions for livestock in Paradise.
these people are trash….. this thing sarsour and her dem supporters are freaking trash.. it is a shame we can’t simply put her on the curb and have it taken away
We could do something: We could raise hell to get Islam downgraded from “religion” to “cult.” Unlike all other major organizations claiming to be religions, Islam fits all of the qualifiers (about 15) used to identify cults, including one that is rare among cults: human sacrifice. Murder becomes human sacrifice when a deity is called upon to witness and approve the murder. That’s true whether a witch/priestess, a satanic priest/priestess, or a Muslim zealot does the killing. Does “Allahu akbar” ring a bell?
The moment Islam became less than a religion, we would no longer be required to pander to these people, putting up with primitive, savage behaviors because they are their “culture.” They wouldn’t get special treatment from our government (special treatment funded by us). The weeks-long courses in Islam in our public schools would stop. The special treatment at airports by security employees would stop. Non-Muslims in cities where the call to prayer is broadcast five times a day could put a stop to that, if they wanted to do so.
Just because over a billion primitives say that some system is a religion doesn’t make it so. We must grow up and grow backbones, because if we don’t, most Americans can’t even imagine what hideous lives their female descendants will live. And that will be just for starters.
It down well needs to be considered a violent Cult, not a religion.
Oh, Linda is just jealous because she knows that Susan Collins is not a victim of Muslim female genital mutilation.
Of course, she’s not going to admit that, and she doesn’t (yet) have the nerve to attack her because she is not Muslim.
It’s always opposite day for liberals isn’t it?
Trump and the Republicans are doing more to help all races and genders out of poverty, working to remove crime from our cities and towns, working to keep us safer, and working to elevate people regardless of their backgrounds socially and economically.
As Trump said, “We don’t give power back to the angry mob who has grown too radical to govern. They have become truly maniacal.
Thank you, “leaders” of America, for infesting our country with this scum.
Then our leaders need to ELIMINATE them from our society.
A fake Muslim dictating to us? Have you ever heard of a Muslim named Linda? She’s nothing but a hater but I guess that’s ok to the rest of the Libtards. I wonder why real Muslims don’t shut her down? She makes them look worse than ever.
Members of Islam can be named anything their parents name them. This adds to the danger of Islam, by making it harder to identify members.
“Real” Muslims still follow a book that commands that all non-Muslims be forced to covert, or be killed. It allows pedophilia. It allows Muslims to do ANYTHING to non-Muslims, including kidnapping, enslavement, rape, murder.
How could Linda say anything worse than what real Muslims already support? So they have no problem with anything she says, unless she starts criticizing their Pedophile Prophet Mohammed.
Understand, Linda Sarsour is a Muslim that supports Sharia law. She does not like our freedoms. You women need to pull your heads out and understand that Linda Sarsour is no friend to you.
Liberals lack a brain. So IMO they can’t even understand the ‘sky is blue’.
Women are now hurting their own cause(s) by promoting this woman as their leader. Especially when they support someone who promotes Sharia Law. Shame on the women activists for your choice of leadership. You have lost all credibility.
“Ms. Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian-American…”
Palestine is not a country. Ergo, there are no Palestinian people.
“…presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America.”
Sure wasn’t offered to Judge Clarence Thomas by the CPUSA aka Democrat Party when he was nominated.
Just shows what a clitorectomy does to the adjacent brain of a female Leftist.
First of all, Susan Collins shined a SPOTLIGHT on the tactics of the conniving Commucrats by revealing all the bribes and threats that came her way from them during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. That is the MAIN reason she decided to vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation!
As for Linda Sarsour, that TOXIC LOON should have her citizenship revoked and be DEPORTED back to her Islamic HELLHOLE of origin. She is guilty of SEDITION and plotting to overthrow our legally elected government, at a MINIMUM, and should NOT be allowed to continue doing so. That is not “free speech”–that is TREASON!
“Ms. Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian-American…”
Palestine is not a country. Ergo, there are no Palestinian people.
“…presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America.”
Sure wasn’t offered to Judge Clarence Thomas by the CPUSA aka Democrat Party when he was nominated.
Just shows what a clitorectomy does to the adjacent brain of a female Leftist.
Go pound sand, Linda!
I cannot believe any non-Muslim woman can support Linda Sarsour who a representative of the most mysoginistic, sexist, homophobic and tyrannical religion in the world, and she wants to have that be an American standard.
Sarsour is a racist and a misogynist. Why women follow her confounds me. She believes in Sharia law, under which females have virtually no rights. She has also come out in favor of FGM – female genital mutilation.
Wake up people. Sarsour is the epitome of taqiya – Muslim lying to deceive the infidels.
Sarsour, as a Muslim, must know that “woman” does not compute in an Islamic society. Instead, females are possessions.
Being a female myself, and having lived in Saudi Arabia for eleven years, I think I can say that women are less than possessions there. They are merely flesh and bone blow-up sex dolls.
I give absolutely no credence to any of the disgusting venom that U.S-hating, Islamist Linda Sarsour spews from her sharia-loving mouth. Sarsour is the perfect poster girl for the radical left’s anti-American agenda.
Pity more folk are not waking up and SEEING her as the poster girl for the anti american agenda.
Yep, she’s a racist!
When you talk about Linda Sarsour, you are talking about a woman that would like to implement Sharia Law into the US. You are also talking about a woman that calls Susan Collins “A Disgrace, and Her Legacy Will be That She Was a Traitor to Women, History Will Not Treat Her Kindly”. The REAL truth of the matter is that Susan Collins is a good, and honest person, who did an excellent job in regard to Judge Kavanaugh. The REAL truth is that Linda Sansour IS a DISGRACE, and a TRAITOR to WOMEN. History will definitely NOT treat this dishonest Sharia loving woman kindly !
What history says depends on whether the Muslims get their Islamic World Caliphate installed.
It’s way past time that we started raising hell about these people being allowed to infest our country.
Get Islam downgraded from “religion” to “cult” (it meets all 15 qualifiers used to identify cults, and no other religion does unless you count Satanism as a religion). When it is no longer a religion it will lose all the special treatment we’ve been forced to shower on it.
All Muslim polygamists, wife and child abusers, pedophiles, animal abusers … they can be the first Muslims sent off to Gitmo. Then we’ll deal with those who haven’t seen the handwriting on the wall and returned to a Muslim country where they can follow their savage cult with the blessings of other savage cultists.
No doubt this muslim P O S already endured FGM. Now she needs a lobotomy to go with it !
Another person doing their best to create unrest. She is trouble.