Women’s March connection to Louis Farrakhan

Louis Farrakhan, longtime minister and leader of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, declared “powerful Jews” his enemy during a speech Sunday in Chicago attended by Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory.

“The government is my enemy, the powerful Jews are my enemy, and scared-to-death Negroes are my enemy, and weak Muslims and hypocrites are my enemy!” Mr. Farrakhan shouted from the pulpit during his Saviours’ Day 2018 Address.

“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” he said.

Mr. Farrakhan, who has led the Nation of Islam since 1977, is notoriously known for making anti-Semitic comments during his widely attended speeches. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Nation of Islam a hate group and Mr. Farrakhan a black nationalist extremist.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Twitter that Women’s March national co-chair Tamika Mallory, who has praised Mr. Farrakhan in the past, was in attendance at Sunday’s speech.

On Sunday, Rev. Farrakhan gave his Saviours’ Day 2018 Address, attended by thousands including one of the co-founders of the Women’s March. https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R

This is who Farrakhan is. It’s why folks are legitimately so offended when they found out that then-Sen. Obama and members of the CBC met with him in 2005. https://t.co/QdGpWuGdZ6

Ms. Mallory did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, but she appeared to address the controversy on Twitter Thursday morning, writing, “If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader!”

If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process…but faith is the substance of things!

Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota Democrat and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, faced criticism last year over his decade-long involvement with the group, CNN reported. He said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” last week that he had “no relationship” with Mr. Farrakhan and that his political opponents were trying to smear him.

In January, photojournalist Askia Muhammad released a photo he said the Congressional Black Caucus pressured him to keep hidden for more than a decade, which showed former President Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, smiling with Mr. Farrakhan.

