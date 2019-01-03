Women’s college to admit male students posing as women

An all-women’s college in Missouri will be accepting biological men students proclaiming themselves to be “transgender,” women, but will not accept students born as women who identify as men.

This trend is far from the exception on American campuses.

“Many women’s colleges – including some of the most prominent ones – started admitting transgender students several years ago, [b]ut others have held off,” Inside Higher Education reported.

Buckling to LGBT pressure

Women-only colleges not caving in to the LGBT agenda early on are now becoming more and more accommodating to students choosing alternative lifestyles.

“One in the latter group, Stephens College, in Missouri, has now announced that it will admit some transgender women, but will exclude trans men,” Inside Higher Education’s Scott Jaschik divulged.

In other words, the all-female college is rejecting biological men pretending to be women while rejecting biological women masquerading as men.

“The college’s undergraduate residential women’s program will continue to admit and enroll students who are women and who live as women, just as it always has,” Stephen’s College’s new policy states. “It will also admit and enroll students who were not born female, but who identify and live as women; those students will need to provide legal documentation that they are legally women or that they are transitioning to female.”

Some Democrats and other progressives would say that Stephens is adapting to the times, as writers of the school policy attempted to rationalize the new problematic policy by adopting the LGBT lexicon when it comes to gender issues.

“Because the college has expanded its definition of womanhood to include both sex and gender, it is logically consistent that it also acknowledges both sex and gender in its definition of manhood,” the policy continues. “As a result, the college will stop admitting and enrolling students who were born female but who now identify as men or who are transitioning from female to male.”

Obama’s pro-LGBT legacy lives on

According to Stephens College’s timeline, the pro-LGBT change in policy has been considered for adoption and enforcement since former President Barack Obama aggressively pushed the homosexual agenda in education in 2014.

“The Obama administration issues new administrative rules/guidance, defining ‘gender identity’ as an individual’s ‘internal sense of being male or female,’ and defining a transgender person as someone ‘with a gender identity that is different from the sex assigned them at birth,’” the college’s timeline reads. “It asserts that transgender students are protected from gender discrimination under Title IX – backed by a 2016 statement by the Justice Dept.”

It went on to list off a number of other women-only colleges that have embraced the LGBT agenda when it comes to gender identity.

“These interpretations lead women’s colleges to begin exploring the legal issues related to the admittance (or not) of transgender students,” the timeline continues. “In August, Mills College in California is the first women’s college to announce an admissions policy that allows the admission of trans women. Over the next year, a small number of women’s colleges – including Smith, Holyoke, Barnard, Wellesley and Bryn Mawr – adopt policies. Those policies adopt a variety of approaches and practices, with each institution making an individual decision about how best to serve its own community.”

College officials indicated that embracing the LGBT agenda was just a matter of time several years ago, when the transgender indoctrination process got underway at the school.

“At Stephens, the President establishes a Task Force on Gender Diversity and Inclusion, with representatives of faculty, both undergraduate and graduate; staff from across all levels and disciplines; student leaders who represented a cross segment of our student body; and several members of our Board of Trustees,” the 2014 timeline section informed. “The task force dedicates several months to its own education, and invites outside experts in the legal, social, learning and community issues related to the admission and educational success of transgender students.”

But there are still many questions about the problematic and controversial policy.

“The policy does not specify how it will determine whether a biological woman feels that she is a man – or vice versa,” TheBlaze pointed out.

Gender-confused men who applied and are accepted to Stephens College will be the first males to attend the left-leaning school in less than a year.

“The new policy will go into effect in fall 2019, the college said in a statement,” TheBlaze’s Sarah Taylor informed. “Students who were admitted before fall 2019 will not be affected.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)