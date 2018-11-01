Woman who ran massive fake ID mill out of Marion gets 4.5 years in prison

MARION — A Mexican national who ran a document mill out of Marion has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for forging hundreds of identification documents.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Martha Buendia-Chavarria, 44, falsified over 1,000 documents between July 2016 and October 2017 from her home in Marion, operating “one of the largest false document mills uncovered in this region of the country,” according to a memorandum filed with the court last week.

In June, Buendia-Chavarria entered a guilty plea to all four charges filed against her in a December indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

