Woman who ran massive fake ID mill out of Marion gets 4.5 years in prison

MARION — A Mexican national who ran a document mill out of Marion has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for forging hundreds of identification documents.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Martha Buendia-Chavarria, 44, falsified over 1,000 documents between July 2016 and October 2017 from her home in Marion, operating “one of the largest false document mills uncovered in this region of the country,” according to a memorandum filed with the court last week.
In June, Buendia-Chavarria entered a guilty plea to all four charges filed against her in a December indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Marion Star.
Fake IDs, which lead to fake votes, could not be a bigger threat to the American ideal of self-determination and govt of, by, and for, the People.
I’d have her shot.
We’re now officially in the new “Cold Civil War”. The Left is itching for it to heat up.
DrGadget, providing false ID which allows a non-citizen to exercise the rights and privileges of Citizenship is Treason against the Unites States of America’s Citizens, and therefore your punishment is appropriate. In addition, executing a few for Treasonous activities would strongly discourage the others who may be considering such actions.
It is certainly should be worth more of a punishment than a mere 4 and a half years in prison (out in 30 months for good behavior).
That’s before the DA lets them plea it down to a misdemeanor.
Upon release from prison she needs to be turned over to ICE and deported. She needs to have an immigration detainer placed on her immediately.
Or better yet. MAKE HER SERVE those 4 yrs in a MEXICAN prison!
Another immigrant entrepreneur “adding to the economy.”
PLease keep her out while waiting her appeal, and give her the Democratic Caucus list.
I guess the writer of this article is from Ohio and thinks the only Marion in the US is located in their state. Upon close analysis, we would probably find that there are as many foreign nationals in the US, creating forged identity papers, as there are Marions, and that’s a lot.
I doubt there are nearly as many Marions in The USA as there are foreign nationals forging US identity papers.
Local Ohio newspapers ran the story about some 100 illegal workers arrested after this woman was caught. But since it would go against the AP and Chronicle Telegram narrative that illegals don’t vote, the newspapers have NO interest in cross referencing names of those arrested, or names on fake documents, against voter rolls or voting history. So yup, with eyes closed, still no evidence of illegal alien voting.
If it wasn’t for GOPUSA posting this, i’d not have even heard one LICK about this.. NOT ONE channel has had one peep about this case..
Fortunately, only this woman, and only in Marion OH could something like this take place. No way this could happen in Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Chicago . . .
Nope, only 1000 and only this one lady in Marion OH. And we KNOW none of them voted.
Nice sarcasm! IMO if she got caught doing 1000 fake ones, she probably did 10 times that # they DIDN’T catch.
Only four and a half years? I should add to that that almost no one serves out their full sentence. Ridiculous.
Most likely a plea deal with probation!
There are thousands just like her, all over the USA. Many don’t hide very well, but they are never caught. Maybe she wasn’t paying the right people. Am I saying that we have law abiding people who take money and look the other way, YES!!!!!
THEN THEY ARE NOT law abiding ‘folk’ then. Are they?
IF they take money to look the other way, they are just as guilty!
She should be sentenced to four and a half years for EACH forged document she created. No parole, no early release.
Anyone who bought one of her fake documents should be sentenced to 10 years for fraud against America…or they can choose to be deported.
If they are caught in America again…..then they are tried, and if found guilty, an automatic death sentence, no appeal (if they were found in America again, that voids any appeal), and the sentence to be carried out no longer than 30 days from the time of the verdict.
Start putting some real teeth into our immigration laws and you’ll find a lot of this BS come to a screeching halt very quickly.