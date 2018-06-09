Woman uses Malcolm X book for swearing in

One of the new council members in one of Georgia’s biggest cities picked Malcolm X over the Bible for her swearing-in.

Mariah Parker was sworn in this week to represent District 2 on the Athens-Clarke County Commission and refused to take her oath of office on the Bible, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“They asked if they would like the Bible and I said no. My mother asked if there was a copy of the Constitution around. No,” Ms. Parker told the AJC.

“I wanted Malcolm’s book,” she said, referring to “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” which, despite its title, was written by Alex Haley after its subject’s assassination by members of the Nation of Islam.

“I think they saw it coming,” said Ms. Parker, who also raised her fist in a black-power salute while taking the oath.

Meet Mariah Parker. The book she's swearing on is the autobiography of Malcolm X. The person holding the book is her mother. SHE WON BY THIRTEEN VOTES! Every. Vote. Matters!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HJUWcbx2pP — GAFSJ (@AtlantaMarch) June 7, 2018

She is a 26-year-old doctoral student at the University of Georgia, in Athens, and won her race by just 13 votes. She campaigned for “bold, progressive leadership in Athens.”

