Woman lied when she said cop raped her during traffic stop

WAXAHACHIE — An allegation that a white Texas state trooper sexually assaulted a black woman last weekend in Waxahachie went viral on social media.
But after the Department of Public Safety published the full body-cam video of the incident, Sherita Dixon-Cole’s attorney, Lee Merritt, apologized online and said that the trooper in question had been “falsely accused.”
Cole, 37, of Grapevine, was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the Ellis County Jail and charged, according to the DPS.
During the stop, Cole alleged, Officer Daniel Hubbard offered her special treatment for sex, then sexually assaulted her, according to a news release tweeted Monday by Merritt.
The allegations, which the DPS denied Sunday evening, were amplified on social media by Merritt and social activist and journalist Shaun King, who wrote that Cole had been “kidnapped and raped” in posts that were widely shared and re-tweeted from his Facebook and Twitter accounts. He also alleged in an article he wrote for BlackAmericaWeb.com that Hubbard threatened to kill her fiancé if she said anything.
A Google search Monday morning for “Shaun King Sherita Cole” returned nearly 150,000 results.
King has since deleted his social media posts about the incident. He did not immediately respond to email and text requests for comment.
Merritt, a civil rights attorney who left up tweets about Cole’s allegations after the video was released, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment or indicate whether he was still representing Cole.
The DPS released the full body-cam video, which is nearly two hours long, shortly before midnight on Tuesday. After its release, Merritt apologized.
“The body camera footage released directly conflicts with the accounts reported to my office,” Merritt wrote on Facebook. “There is no readily apparent evidence of tampering with the footage. Officer Daniel Hubbard seems to comport himself professionally during the duration of the traffic stop and arrest.”
Merritt wrote that without further evidence, Hubbard “should be cleared of any wrongdoing.”
“It is deeply troubling when innocent parties are falsely accused and I am truly sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused Officer Hubbard and his family,” Merritt wrote. “I take full responsibility for amplifying these claims to the point of national concern.”
DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel said, “The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the accusations against the trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect.”
He said he had no information as to whether Hubbard plans any legal action regarding the allegations made against him. He didn’t know whether Merritt had dropped Cole as a client or if she’d taken back her allegations.
By Wednesday morning, Cole appeared to have hidden or deleted her Facebook page. Attempts to reach her online and via phone were unsuccessful.
This does not help people of color when screaming that they are being mistreated.
And will this ‘wolf crier’ be CHARGED WITH making her false allegations and almost RUINING the cops life?
You mean…?
You mean it’s possible that a woman LIED about being raped by a man?
How can this be? Women are always so truthful.
I’ve heard IDIOTS on TV say we should always believe women who claim they have been raped.
And this is why I DON’T believe them till i see bloody proof. ALL TO OFTEN we hear falsehoods like this.. AND TILL WE START punishing it, by charging those who make these accusations, it won’t stop.
This woman needs to be prosecuted and jailed. Trying to ruin the policeman’s life which would be devistating. She must be punished for living, this behavior cannot be tolerated.
This should be a class 3 felony at a minimum.
Your post says she should be punished for living. I couldn’t agree more!
I think he meant lying..
lillitulip She is black they won’t do anything as usual, don’t want to upset the poor picked on people.
It’s simple..Arrest her for this lies on a public servant, and maybe it will be a warning to other liars like her!
And do the same to the lawyer and OTHERS for pushing it on social media too!
This is becoming almost epidemic. Women of color attempting to get out of the problem they brought upon themselves, falsely accusing law enforcement or other authority of rape, othewise sexual assault or racism.
Those law enforcement agencies who do not yet have dash cams and body cams, need to get them post haste. This is being repeated over and over again and most of them not making the news. Two incidents locally which did not make to news were settled within hours after the body cam was examined.
I can’t wait till I see her prosecuted and fined for the false report. Civil Suit? Or are these basics too much to ask for?
These days, they certainly SEEM to be too much to hope for.
James won’t happen she is black.
This is not a woman of color issue except they tend to add the race card as if white men find the black female attractive. It is a woman metoo moocow movement thing. It will only get worse till the laws revert to where 50,000 years of evolution put them. Barefoot and in the kitchen. American women now are acting like the smoker who just quit. Disgustingly.
IMO ONCE we start seeing some getting PROSECUTED, and have the results get as much media attention as the false claims do, we will start seeing a DECLINE..
IF you don’t punish bad behavior, YOU WILL GET MORE OF IT.
Definitely charge and prosecute Cole. Look at past instances where false accusations have led to riots, destruction, and injuries/deaths. Cole could have caused another disaster. I’d also like to see what charges, if any, could be applied to Merritt and King. Seems at the very least they tried to incite a riot.
Dear Sherita Dixon Hyphenated Airhead, you need to go to jail and take Al Racebaiter Sharpton with you, you low life racist!
Well this is nothing new in the Black community especially when it involves white police officers. White officers will always be demonized without even a scintilla of evidence. It’s 21st century Tawana Brawley but instead of Al Sharpton leading the charge we have a racially disoriented white guy, Shaun King, who is the male Rachel Dozeal pretending to be a black man. She should be bought up on filing false police reports and charged both criminally and civilly. Just as Steve Pagones was accused by Tawana Brawley, Ofc Hubbard should sue her libel and slander. Up until recently I had read that Tawana Brawley was still having her paychecks garnished to pay the civil suit which Mr Pagones had bought against her. If people want to play fast and loose with the truth then they better put their money where their mouth is cause they’re going to be paying for a long time. Just to show you what a ******* Shaun King is he didn’t even offer any sort of apology to the officer. Honestly I’m surprised those in the black community embrace this charlatan. I would be completely offended knowing that he was masquerading around as something he isn’t.
Lopsided Sense of Respect
Now this is quite the conundrum
We now find ourselves trapped in.
“Where have the real mean gone?” ask women
While accusing us of being “toxically masculine”.
It is for this very quality of indecision,
So stereotypical of the fairer sex,
Why hurricanes of old were named for them.
And too why so many songs by men
Down through time have been sung
For being unsure if she’d kiss them
Or they’d get their fool necks wrung.
Because we all know it’s possible
That you’ll be running hot or cold,
And because it’s so unpredictable
There’s no chance we won’t do as we’re told!
And no, that ain’t all ladies
‘Cause I’ll sure tell y’all this,
While this may be upsetting
It does not make me a chauvinist.
No, I’m merely one of many fathers
Who worry for their sons
Who will end up being treated like legal gun owners
Who do not misuse their guns;
When one day engaged in innocent flirtation,
The object of his romantic intent
Accepts his attempts without reservation
Then later, a lie of rape she invents.
Because both his Mother and I
Have taught him to respect all women.
It’s also a fact that respect is a two way street
And no one teaches their girls to respect… men.
Hate to say it, but so typical. “Black lives matter”! I’m sure there are occasions where cops misuse their authority, but they do it more with whites than blacks. For the most part blacks get treated with kid gloves by cops, since they are highly organized based on their race. Anyway, when you see this example it just shows you what a joke the Black Lives Matter movement is. I say joke, but it really is a method of destabilization for the government, supported by revolutionary elements.
As a White Woman, I RESENT this lying, Black woman, putting a White Police Officer’s life, and career in jeopardy with her lies ! She is no different then Tawana Brawley, who lied about being raped by 4 White men, and it was a total Fabrication. Women of ANY color that do this, should be PUNISHED, and definitely not get off scot free. You should NOT be able to ruin a man’s life, by LYING, and then be able to walk away without consequences !