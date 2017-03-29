Woman Gets Tied Up, Abducted by Illegal Alien She Tried to Help

After receiving food and water from a Texas woman for three days, an illegal immigrant tied her up and attempted to kidnap her before stealing her car.
The abducted woman was spotted walking along a highway after United States Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Stations in South Texas received a phone call from the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance. Quickly responding to the call, agents and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to help the victim at roadside.
No gratitude …
Once the woman was picked up, she informed federal and local officials that she assisted the illegal alien who had abducted her several days after she first discovered him in her backyard.
According to information obtained by Breitbart Texas that was revealed by its Del Rio Sector Spokesman Dennis Smith, the woman provided the Illegal alien with food and water for three days before he turned on her.
The woman reported that the illegal who she had helped survive in her backyard unexpectedly jumped on her, bound up her hands and feet, and then proceeded to force her into her car. The Texas citizen recounted that while the immigrant tried to start her car, she was able to free herself and run away on foot.
After she had fled, a number of people – who noticed the woman walking along Farm-to-Market Road 1917 with her hands still tied up with rope – called authorities and reported seeing her in a bizarre state.
Once they collected enough clues, officials went on a manhunt – starting at the victim’s home.
“Upon arriving on the scene, the agents and sheriff’s deputies observed footprints leading away from the woman’s home,” Breitbart reported. “The deputies and agents – joined by a K9 unit – began searching for the suspected kidnapper.”
The suspect was discovered shortly afterward.
“Agents eventually came across a man matching the description of the alleged attempted kidnapper lying in the brush,” Breitbart’s Associate Editor and Senior Political News Contributor Bob Price explained. “Agents discovered the man was unconscious and unresponsive. They quickly transported him to a regional hospital.”
It was later found that the apprehended illegal alien was pretending to be in need of medical attention to avoid punishment for his crimes.
“Doctors determined the man to be faking his ‘medical emergency,’” Price continued.
Ready for deportation …
After the suspect’s trickery was exposed, the woman who he had victimized identified him as the one who attempted to kidnap her after staying on her property.
“Deputies arrested the foreign national and charged him with burglary of a habitation, a felony and an additional felony charge of aggravated kidnapping,” Price informed.
Once the accused was charged on several counts, Border Control quickly confirmed that he was in the country illegally.
“Agents identified the man as being in the country without documentation,” the founding member of Breitbart stated. “Immigration officials placed a hold on the suspect to keep him in custody.”
While authorities determine what will be done with the immigrant, he is being detained at the Dimmit County jail in southern Texas. Breitbart noted that neither Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd nor the spokesman for the department provided any further information on the suspect when requests were made on Sunday.
“The skill sets of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol are simply incredible,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak proclaimed in a statement. “Tracking and arresting this subject resulted in the detention of an undocumented alien with a propensity for violence.”
—-
Here’s another story that won’t make the news on CNN, NBC, CBS, or ABC. On the bright side, I suspect there is now one more Trump supporter in the great state of Texas.
And you can hope that this dimwit of a woman won’t be too quick in the future to render aid and give comfort to illegal invaders in the future…
This is exactly why we need the wall to be built. This is why Congress needs to give President Trump the money he is requesting to start building the wall. President Trump will get Mexico to pay for the way, one way or another. I have confidence in our president to get things done, unlike the former president, who just wanted open borders.
The funding was already appropriated back in 2006 by Congress. It’s been funded ever since under the Bush, & Obama administrations.it should’ve been properly built in 1986 under the Regan administration but Congress went back on it.
Since she cares about helping illegals so much she should drop all charges give the man her car and house clean and cook for him and find a job making enough money to support him. Or hopefully she learned a valuable lesson and next time report the illegal intruder. This could have ended a whole lot worse for her.
Kinda rubbing salt into the wounds, I think she has learned a lesson and gave the rest of us a heads up. Now, the money that was allotted twice before, where is it?
She should be arrested for harboring a criminal.
As should Barrack Obama!
That is something i thought about when i initially read this article. Should she be charged for her WILLFUL care and rendering of aid to a KNOWN illegal??
Now, she, and hopefully all her neighbors and many more learned a valuable lesson from all of this; that being, to call the appropriate authorities immediately, without making contact with suspicious persons.
Go ahead, all of you bleeding heart do gooders, assist, give aid and comfort and protect illegals. They ARE NOT immigrants, they are INVADERS. Every time you you shield one of them from ICE, every time you give them aid and comfort, you ARE committing treason against the United States and the legal American citizens. You are also pushing us toward another civil war.
To paraphrase President John F. Kennedy: “Those who ride the back of a tiger, often end up on the inside”.
AMEN! I could not have said better!
As they (whoever they are) say, “What goes around comes around!” In this case a lesson was presented that the sanctuary advocates should heed. Whether a lesson is learned is quite another matter. Lesson #1: You are being played. #2: You have been suckered. #3: For a large fee (up front) I can secure the purchase of prime real estate in Gobi!
The majority of the felonies committed in a suburban central Texas county I lived in for over 20 years were done by illegal aliens; more than all of the whites, blacks, and legal Hispanics combined !! These included rapes, murders, child molesting, intoxication manslaughter, bank robberies, and drug pushing.
This is likely because illegal aliens have already proven that they have zero respect for the law so violating “one more” (or habitual criminal acts) is “no big deal” for them.