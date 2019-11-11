Woman asks for refund at Popeye’s and gets body slammed by employee

A 29-year-old man is in custody following an assault at a Columbia Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken which was documented video that went viral on social media.

The Columbia Police Department arrested twenty-nine year old Deriance Ra’Shaiel Hughes for the assault which took pace at the local fast food restaurant on Nov. 5.

Hughes was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday. He faces charges of felony aggravated assault.

The video allegedly shows Hughes slamming a woman in the parking lot on the pavement.

The department said it responded to multiple calls of a disturbance at the restaurant located at 823 Nashville Highway.

The restaurant was closed and an officer was inside the building Friday evening.

The case remains under investigation by the local department and officers request that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department.

“We were shocked to learn about what happened in Tennessee,” a spokesperson for the restaurant told the media on Friday. “These actions run completely contrary to our standards and the integrity of our brand. Following an investigation, the franchisee took immediate action and we were informed that the employee has since been terminated. The entire circumstance is highly unfortunate for all involved and we hope to never see this type of behavior again.”

The restaurant opened at the location early this year.

It is the 59th store for the Tennessee-based franchise owner Cambridge Franchise Holdings.

Cambridge Franchise Holdings is a growing company primarily of Burger King franchises, including two locations in Columbia. The company owns restaurants and real estate in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

How to contact Columbia investigators

Any person within the Columbia area that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at (931) 560-1670.

Other options include the 24-hour line of Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931) 388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900, or send a Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Investigators request that tips not be submitted on the public thread of the department’s Facebook page. If submitting information on Facebook, the department requests it be done in the form of a private message.

