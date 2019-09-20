With only .02% support de Blasio ends vanity run for presidency

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his 2020 presidential campaign Friday, saying that he feels he accomplished all he could in the Democratic race.

The long shot Democratic candidate announced the end of his campaign on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election,” de Blasio said. “It’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign.”

“I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over,” he tweeted a short time later.

De Blasio’s campaign lasted about four months, but he struggled to find much support among Democratic voters. He participated in the first two primary debates, but failed to reach required polling and donation thresholds for the third session in Houston this month and the fourth in October.

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

Polling by Real Clear Politics shows de Blasio with just 0.2 percent national support. A Siena College poll earlier this week showed he had 0 percent support, including in New York City.

After announcing his bid in May, the two-term New York City mayor established a platform dedicated to “putting working families first” and expressed confidence that he would be an effective leader in the White House.

“I know I can do it because I’ve done it here in the largest, toughest city in this country,” de Blasio said at the time.

He also presented himself as a tested opponent of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve beaten him before and I will do it again,” he said.

