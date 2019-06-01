With ‘Drag 101,’ are libraries LGBT breeding grounds?

As the LGBT agenda continues to shift gears in America under the names of so-called “tolerance” and “diversity,” public libraries are becoming more than “safe havens” for gender-confused youth, but rather LGBT breeding grounds, with programs such as “Drag 101” to steer them into dangerous alternative lifestyles.

With the Obama administration championing LGBT so-called “rights” under the guise of civil rights through for eight years, all states ended up legalizing same-same “marriage” – up from one (Massachusetts) in 2004 – and now, public schools and libraries not only teach tolerance, but encourage youth to explore their sexual identity beyond their biological (and biblical) limits.

Look no further than Ohio to find what America is now feeding its children to promote the LGBT agenda – at kids’ expense.

The Buckeye State is implementing a “Drag 101” course this summer, using former “Miss Gay Ohio America” to promote the class in its public library as he is commissioned to teach teens “the building blocks of how to do drag.”

Coaxing youth into the LGBT lifestyle is no longer a hidden agenda – as it is now an integral part of students’ education – like it or not.

“Curious about the art of drag and no idea where to start? Come learn the basics with former Miss Gay Ohio America and local queen, Selena T. West!” the introductory description of the course reads. “We will learn about the application of makeup and creating characters, as well as the history of drag. All genders welcome! Teens only, please.”

Local teens in the Columbus area are being encouraged to attend the free class at the Orange Branch of the Delaware County District Library system on June 5 between 2 and 3 p.m. – conveniently with no registration or signup required.

Here’s what the poster boy of the new class offering had to say while urging teens to venture — or give in to – unnatural sexual lifestyles.

“My boy name is Kyle Gayle,” the drag performer from Columbus, Ohio, told WOWK-TV. “I’m 29 years old and my drag name is Selena T. West.”

In his portrayal of the controversial program that has many local parents up in arms, he tried to disarm all youth from attending the class promoted by LGBTQ activists.

“Drag 101 [has] nothing to do with sex or gender identity at all,” the gender-confused man claimed.

Excuses, excuses

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham pointed out that “Drag 101” is one of approximately 400 summer programs – 45 of which target youth – but he conceded that the class is raising many brows and protests.

“[The class is] probably the most controversial program I’ve ever worked with in 40 years,” Needham told WOWK. “A big mission for the library is to encourage lifelong learning, to encourage curiosity, and to encourage people to be engaged in the world.”

He insists that the class is productive in teaching youth more about themselves and others.

“You know if it helps to add to the education of the community,” Needham added. “If it helps to add some civil discourse, I’ll take a news crew every week.”

Worries abound

Melissa Ackison – a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio and a mother of four – is very wary of the influential Drag 101 class.

“My first concern was, ‘Are there background checks for this program, and how are they vetting candidates who come in for something like this?'” the conservative politician expressed to the station, questioning whether tax dollars should fund such a program and whether any class time should be allocated to the course.

Another conservative leader sees the Delaware program as dragging kids through the mud, calling such public facilities implementing the classes as evolving into “private child-corruption centers” administering the “mental molestation of youth.”

Mission America President Linda Harvey – who also hosts a conservative Salem talk show in Columbus – argues that the library courses are steering youth in the wrong direction.

“It’s bad enough that some libraries encourage little children to perch on the laps of transvestite males as they hear fables about well-adjusted homosexual families, in the so-called ‘Drag Queen Story Hours’ featured in some communities, [a]nd then those guys turn out to be convicted child molesters – as recently happened in Houston,” Harvey wrote in her column for WND. “But other libraries have devised another method for mental molestation of youth. Middle and high-schoolers are invited to a private ‘safe space’ session with a garishly dressed she-male to explore what ‘drag’ is all about. And adults are excluded – until the public hears and cries ‘foul.’”

The conservative activist noted that she is not the only one in Ohio’s affluent suburb of Delaware County – just north of the state’s capital – and she expressed particular concern with the class’s added emphasis that parents cannot attend.

“What – no parents? And why not adults?” Harvey asked. “One’s suspicions are heightened immediately over any program for a 13- year-old to be unsupervised in a private space with a man who likes to dress as a woman – and in a taxpayer-funded library, no less.”

She says there is little to put parents’ minds to rest concerning the program.

“It turns out it’s the half-a-brainchild of the children’s librarian, Becky Woodruff – and now we all feel a lot better.” Harvey expressed sarcastically “Following the public outcry, one adult will now be allowed to accompany each student, but no other adults will be permitted in the room with the 12- to 17-year-olds they have invited to attend. What are they hiding?”

To appease some concerned residents, some precautions have been taken.

“At least now the library is doing background checks on the presenters – the director recently revealed … and why weren’t they doing that before public objections?” Harvey questioned.

Putting drops on the fire

Needham tried to assure the community that the library is not trying to go behind parents’ backs.

“[I]t’s very common in our regular teen programming to use the phrase, ‘Teens only, please,’” he posted on social media. “This is because – within teen development – it’s very important that they feel like they have ownership over a safe space.”

But this assurance did little to take down Harvey’s guard.

“Who made him a psychologist, and does anyone want that in a librarian? NO. And he’s wrong,” she asserted. “Parental oversight – not privacy with disordered adults – is critical during childhood and adolescence to keep kids actually safe from major life-damaging episodes as well as to protect them from predators. Do we have to worry about predators in the library? Seems that some healthy suspicion is in order, (#LibrariesToo).”

Needham’s promises were viewed as nothing more than false assurances.

“[The teens-only phrase [is] used to deter young children or tweens from attending programs intended for a teen audience,” he added. “Typically, parents are also encouraged to give a teen program its own space and wait in a nearby area of the library.”

Harvey had a good idea why parents and teens are not invited.

“Why is that important? Why can’t 15-year-old Josh attend with his 9-year old sister?” she posed. “Unless there are sleazy elements you librarians think teens will keep from their parents, but little kids are more likely to blab.”

She just saw the library’s verbiage on the topic as a “Parents, go away!” message and she advised taxpayers to protest.

“Indeed, these folks crave private sessions with adolescents, and we’ve seen this before with sex educators and others pushing slimy agendas,” Harvey warned. “’Drag 101’ is part of ‘summer reading,’ – and you thought libraries were safe spaces.”

Despite community concern, the program plows forward – even though little is known about the program’s poster boy.

“The library board’s meeting on May 21 heard from members of the public speaking both against, as well as for, this event. Their decision? They are not canceling,” the conservative leader informed. “But hold on. The situation gets even shadier when one finds out that the organizer – a man who calls himself ‘Selena T. West’ – has sexually suggestive images all over the Internet. Who is ‘Selena,’ anyway?”

She put out a number of scenarios that should concern parents.

“If one of these teens arrives at the library – courtesy of your tax dollars – and likes the ‘drag’ lessons, surely there will be follow-up contact, right? Are these unsupervised adults allowed to collect cell phone numbers from their private teen audience? And then what? ‘Come down and meet me at the pride parade!’” Harvey posed. “If a teen checks him out on the web, ‘Selena’ sets an example that is questionable at best. Is this a public relations/publicity campaign taxpayers should be funding?”

More concern was raised about the library’s attempt to stay off parents’ radars.

“Until the recent uproar, this event had no parental notice or permission,” Harvey pointed out. “Is the library willing to be held legally accountable for any complications as they bypass parents and endanger children? A ‘drag’ interest and gender confusion could create serious emotional disturbances in some adolescent boys.”

Some information parents are unlikely to know was presented.

“The outrageous promotion of depravity by this library doesn’t end with private corruption sessions,” Harvey warned. “The teen page is dominated by pro-homosexual and pro-gender confusion propaganda, with an entire ‘LGBTQIA’ section that links to many groups specializing in child endangerment: GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, the local ‘gay’ youth center (open to children as young as 12 without parent knowledge), the Nationwide Children’s Hospital THRIVE program, which has only one answer to gender confusion in kids – start the dangerous drugs of ‘transition’ ASAP; pro-homosexual legal groups like ACLU and Lambda Legal, and information trashing ‘conversion therapy.’”

She is calling for anyone with conservative or biblical values to stand up.

“Are there no conservatives or people of faith in Delaware County?” the family values advocate asked. “This page has not a single resource with an opposite (aka, safe) viewpoint. They are uniformly urging minor children to go full steam ahead into the high-risk behaviors of homosexuality or gender ‘transition.’”

She does not know what it will take for parents to finally wake up, noting that teens will end up having no place to turn once they are immersed and trapped in the detrimental lifestyle.

“When Adam comes home from Drag 101 eager to start wearing dresses and heels, where do his outraged parents go?” she questioned. “If he implicates the library, are the country commissioners and library board willing to absorb the legal costs of a multi-million dollar lawsuit when Adam is permanently sterilized (after he starts opposite sex hormones)?”

The advocate ended by answering her own question.

“Probably not,” Harvey concluded. “Maybe someone should advise the library staff and board: ‘Grow up, get responsible and get a real heart for children.’”

