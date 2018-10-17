Believe it or not… Beto and Pocahontas Warren must be my relatives!

The politics of race has taken a turn to the bizarre. In an effort to blatantly pander to particular ethnic groups, the Democrats have 1) created so much distraction for themselves, one has to wonder if they truly want to win in November, and 2) created a tidal wave of new memes that just keep getting better and better. Thank you Elizabeth (I’m so Native American that I’m going to take a DNA test and prove it) Warren and Beto (I’m so hispanic but can’t get into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus) O’Rourke.
I’m hesitant to really come down on Warren and O’Rourke. After all, based on my DNA which is posted on the right, they are likely both my relatives. So, that means, only I can make fun of them, and everyone else has to back off!
Poor Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The hole she has dug for herself keeps getting deeper and deeper. For years, she claimed to be of Native American heritage to gain student loans and help with job placement. Under ongoing scrutiny over such ridiculous claims, she took a DNA test which showed… you guessed it… she’s 1/1024th Native American. I guess by Democrat logic, she’s a relative of mine.
Then, we have Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. This fourth generation Irish dude seems to think that running as Beto suddenly makes him hispanic. As the Texas Tribune reported in 2013, “O’Rourke, whose nickname is popular among Latinos, is not a member because he lacks Hispanic heritage.” But, if he runs as “Beto,” I guess he’s a relative of mine as well.
What is with these people?
And then, of course, we had Rachel Dolezal, who grew up as a “white as can be” kid from Montana, but then decided to grow an afro and call herself black. I guess if we go back far enough, she’s a relative too.
Just when the Democrats needed to get their act together, Elizabeth Warren is leading the charge into the absurd. Here’s one of her tweets from Monday:
And on November 6, if you’re tired of getting scammed by your President, stand with me, and with the reformers on the ballot in your community, and let’s elect new leadership so we can start getting things back on track in Washington.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018
Tired of getting scammed? This is coming from the non-Cherokee, Cherokee. Keep it up, cuz. The memes keep getting better and better.
How, waz happpppennnninnn, brother from another mother….
I guess this sums up what these three are…. lol
That makes me wonder, is Orzoko cortez related to either of them?
Beto & Poca Iz Irish Englsh and Negro ma self. As long as we’re lying why not add those to your portfolio.
Who cares you both are Communist bozo’s and that is the truth. Chao’, Gone, out of here, syonara, arrevidercci , Vee Gates, manana, fake news, stinking up America,. Mr. and Mrs. loser I hope. Stink Stunk Stank. enough.
The whole world is simply deranged. I guess that’s Biblical. But I think this whole Poco mess is hilarious and may be the best thing that’s happened to race relations ever. Duh, are we all related, maybe? Should we all just get to work with whatever we have and whatever we are? Maybe?
We have to remember that the Democrats and all liberals are entitled to create there own reality. There is no requirement that it would have any resemblance of the real world. Just remember to Democrats, Caitlyn Jenner is a woman, Maxine Waters is sane and reasonable, and Hillary Clinton was a viable presidential candidate.
Exactly. And then anything a conservative says, no matter how true, is scrutinized for months and years with the Dems looking for any minor loophole so they could call it a lie.
They’re still going after Trump’s tax records because they don’t believe he’s a billionaire. So what if he’s not? I mean really, is he more evil for lying or for being being LESS of a 1 Percenter than he previously claimed?
But then does anyone else remember this?
LINK
Katie Couric did a puff piece for Joe Biden and fact checked nothing. At 2:00 Biden sasy that FDR went on TV and reassured people after the stock crash.
a. There were no TV’s in 1929
b. Hoover was President
Welcome to the Democrat Party! Critical thinking is highly discouraged.
Well, Hillary used to be a poor hispanic grandmother.
I thought she was a rich Arkansas grandma. She hasn’t been poor since she & Bill were running drugs out of Mena, AR.
She said she was a poor oregano or something.
I’m just glad she’s not a white male “grampah”. I don’t want xshur in a club with me!
Lately she’s taken to disguising herself like a cozied toaster for some reason.
I grew you next door to a large Black family so by Dem standards that makes me Black too.
One block away was a Hispanic family so that makes me Hispanic too.
My daughter married a man who is parts Hispanic, American Indian, and Anglo and thus my grandsons are AMERICAN.
My wife and I raised our niece who is half-Black thus reinforcing “my Black heritage.”
As I mentioned in another post yesterday, I might be part Jewish.
My father-in-law was born in Oklahoma Indian Territory before it became a state and his grandmother appears to have been an Indian.
I am among the most “ethnically diverse” white guy with blue eyes you will likely meet.
Pocahontas Warren is less Indian than I am…and less Black…and less Hispanic…and less Jewish.
I may be more qualified to be president than several of the past; including (among others) Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, and Obama. Why? Because I understand and obey the Constitution.
Waiting for SNL’s parody of these whack jobs…
12 stars, but……Do you think the current cast and writers could improve on it? I’m not a professional but these bits are pretty well rehearsed and mob tested down to the last slur.
Just saying, you may be in for a let down.
I am curious as to whether Warren has her own ‘Cherokee peace pipe” and even more curious about what she smokes in it. lol
Dang Mr. Bobby, you are straight Heinz 57.
But I have a theory ’bout all this. Someone (who?) has stock in one or several DNA testing companies. Everyone is having their DNA tested these days. Hmmm.
Find the ancestry fascinating. Since there are so many points which are greater than 12.5% this would be great-grandparents, but since the percentage is greater shows more than one great-grandparents had similar DNA and shows a pattern of movement for your family history.
Thanks for sharing would love to hear the story of your family since it now is so intriguing
Am also curious only 0.5% Ashkenazi? Eber is a Jewish name and Eberle is a Southern German diminutive form of the surname Eber
And one thing I can be sure of and the liberals use to divide us, is we are all from many groups on the planet and we celebrate each and every one of them, even when our phenotype shows blue eyes and blond hair. It does not match our genotype, which is from nearly every group on the planet.
This has been very insightful as to how the liberal trash always seek to divide us when America has always been a melting pot
Almost like they have an agenda and everything else that they say and do is a distraction from the action.