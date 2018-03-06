Wisconsin sheriff points at role of parenting, culture in school shootings

A Wisconsin sheriff penned a column addressing what he believes is the “root cause” of mass killings like the one carried out last month in Parkland, Florida, calling on parents to step up their act in instilling “basic skills” like discipline and respect for authority in their children.
“Following every mass killing, I ask myself, what has happened to our society?” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in a column posted Thursday on Facebook.
The sheriff blamed a culture shift for the prevalence of mass shootings in schools today, pointing out that students “used go to school and have hunting rifles in their vehicles” without issue. He said there is no “quick and easy solution” to stopping school shootings, despite the renewed gun-control debate in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, where 17 students and faculty members were killed.
“I think perhaps we are not evaluating the true root cause which is obviously very complex,” Sheriff Schmidt wrote. “We must make efforts to change our society as a whole. It’s my belief that the root cause starts with our youth lacking basic skills including respect for authority figures like parents and teachers, the ability to cope with conflict and the ability to handle rejection. Further issues like mental health and alcohol/drug use also play a role, but column length restrictions limit my ability to cover all aspects of the root cause today.
“I believe it is imperative that we raise our children in a manner that instills respect for authority,” he continued. “While we all love our children, we need to get back to a society of parents who expect a level of respect toward both them and others in authority, including teachers. Discipline needs to be reintegrated into our society. Parents, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t or shouldn’t reasonably discipline your child in a non-abusive manner. Teachers need to have the support of parents when they make disciplinary decisions and parents need to resist the urge of running to the defense of their children when a teacher feels the need to discipline. It undermines their authority and will likely be treated as an example for actions toward others in authority in the future.”
The sheriff also blamed parents for not teaching their children vital coping skills and how to properly handle rejection.
“For years we have watched as competition has been replaced by participation awards that are given to make children feel good,” he wrote. “While no one wants their child to ever be disappointed or upset, when they are young, they need to face conflict and disappointment and learn to resolve it appropriately under the guidance of adults. It is part of developing their personality and dealing with conflict in the future. When youth are not taught how to handle difficult situations, they must find their own way to cope, which without guidance may be result in unhealthy or even dangerous future behavior. I am no expert and am merely giving an opinion of what I have seen in my own experience, but I feel that my opinions have merit as I have witnessed people dealing with difficult situations at the worst times of their lives.”
Sheriff Schmidt reiterated that gun control represented only a small symptom of a much more pervasive sickness in American society.
“My point in writing this is not to place blame but rather to start conversations on what truly is the root cause of violence in society,” he wrote. “Many have strong opinions about gun control but realistically gun control will do nothing more than place a very small band aid on a much bigger problem. It is imperative that we have serious discussions on what we can do to change the norms of our society and positively impact the decisions our youth make. It’s time to refocus our energy to affect long lasting change so that we can keep Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.”
Sheriff Schmidt’s column appeared to be well received among Dodge County residents, and he continued the conversation in the comments section of his Facebook post. Responding to one commenter who advocated for an “assault” weapons ban, the sheriff argued that “there is no difference between the capabilities of an AR-15” and many hunting rifles.
He also agreed with a commenter who wrote that people need more “God and religion” in their lives.
“You’ve got that right!” Sheriff Schmidt responded.
“We all need to keep this conversation going,” he wrote in another comment. “Don’t be afraid to have this conversation with you students parents. Do your best to Instill these principles into your students, and pray for help.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Disrespect for the value of human life outside the womb began years ago when we as a nation disrespected it inside the womb. Just how can one developing human mind value life when he is told it is just a finite collective of cells with no infinite spirit with infinite possibilities to create. No wonder we left the venue of American Creation to worship the self-appointed self-destructing god in the mirror who creates no life, but only has the power to destroy life. Blame the secular liberals who would redefine marriage and sexual orientation for the social confusion that is making the reality of modern American society as confused and disoriented as the imaginary world of Hollywood, where regretful social debilitating drugged out Weinstein’s replace social nourishing celebratory Beer Steins, and the healthy overt American lust for life gets replaced by the subliminal secular social desires for depression and death, which always follows in their secular wake as the new American offered comfort zone. I often wonder just how much better this country would have turned out without Roe v Wade, and we again valued the promise and commitment to life over the Democrat inspired delivery of death?
Parents and teachers were never the solution, but THE PROBLEM when they began teaching abortion and placing the value of life into hands unfit to decide or value it. Thus follows the expected death when the abortion gun was placed into the hands of pleasure seeking Liberal human value liberated children-in-adult bodies, socially unfit, underdeveloped, miss-educated and too timid to step up to the plate of human responsibility. Like placing a real gun in the hands of a child, just what did we expect to follow? Our problems do not reside in our stars or our guns, but in our spirit deprived selves.
Democrats for at least 70 years have been taking away parents rights to parent. We were dumb enough to let them. Look what we have now.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a man who tells it like it is! Broken families, drugs (which cause alot of the so called “mental health” issues), parents who want to be “friends” with their children instead of being parents, socialism being taught in schools and trophies for all, instead of competition.
This article most certainly touches on the beginnings of our violence in society, but we must also look at the baby sitter. That being the hi-tech tools of the cell phone, smart phone, tablets, computers that steal the child’s (person’s) mind losing awareness. Then allowing these children to be baby sat by things like Grand Theft Auto or Call to Duty or some other lets count the kills type of games. Yes there are probably even more issues to be added to this list as time goes on.
Bravo to Sheriff Schmidt for emphasizing a major problem in the Western World: band-aids. I am getting sick and tired of the phony howls of outrage and demands for something we already have – laws, and plenty of them. The FL shooting has been a huge banner for our real ills – bureaucratic incompetence and a PC culture based on wishes, not facts. Oh, and one party willing to sacrifice all moral standards and laws for more votes to stay – or return – to power. Solve the problem, not the symptom. No more band-aids – PLEASE.
When the DEMONcraps took away the parents right to correct their kids we were doomed. Of course you have some idiot that will call the police if they see you correcting YOUR OWN KID, also, kids can call the police on their parents if they are not happy. Then we sit and wonder WHY all these mass killings, THINK BACK if your old enough to 40,50 years ago when KIDS had RESPECT for parents, adults ,the law and TEACHERS. No more. and blame the DEMONcrap liberals for everything that is wrong in this country and tag on the RINOS as well cause they too have no morels, also looking for votes to stay in office for the rest of their lives, they all suck
Sheriff Schmidt is absolutely correct. Thank goodness we’re beginning to hear someone who thinks beyond the end of their nose! The progressives have been indoctrinating our children with all kinds of unhealthy ideology through media and the public school system, and took away our right to teach through the school system “thou shall not kill, thou shall not lie, thou shall not steal…” which in today’s society might be the only place a child comes into contact with a moral code. It’s not the guns killing children, it’s the sickness permeating this country.
He is absolutely right. We’ve spent the over the last 40 years creating a culture of death, of glorifying killing in movies, literally teaching children to kill by the use of violent video games, removing ethics and morals from our schools and families, and creating a society that is increasingly narcissistic. Then we wring our hands about why school shootings are increasingly common. Band aid solutions such as more gun laws are not going to fix the problem because it is cancer that will eat away at our society until it is destroyed. We need to get to the root of the problem and fix it. Only then we will be more likely to have lasting change.
I think that we are missing another part of the issues, that part is the computer gaming craze. Within these games, many extremely violent, the participants are shooting, sword wielding, knife throwing killing machines. These extremely violent games have desensitized our children to the horrors of killing and the devaluation of life. I remember years ago when I was just a child, the commentary about the Road Runner and Wiley Coyotee (sp?). Since Wiley continually befell all sorts of calamity from falling hundreds of feet to being blown up just to bounced back to meet the Road Runner again. Most child psychologists, at that time, felt this could create a false sense of real life and desensitize children to real harm and effects of disaster. I believe we have very similar effect(s) taking place today within these games! Our society is broken and in dire need of repair and, if this repair does not start soon, these scenarios such as Florida will continue regardless of guns or no guns. These types of individuals will resort to bombs, car crashes, knives, even bows and arrows, if nothing else.
Its not about morals…. My people perish because of a lack of knowledge (of God’s truth). Too may churches have become doctrinal “fast food” drive throughs… No one wants quality teachings any more. They want to be made to feel emotionally like they are perpetually kids sitting in Sunday School. I blame the pastors. For they are the real parents of a nation that is a nation under God. These pastors are letting the “kids” dictate what they are to be told. And, they oblige as long as the collection plate keeps them feeling secure. There are too few good pastors today with too few wanting sound teaching… Then the loaf begins to get moldy. The nation declines. Unless? There is a “fresh loaf” awaiting to be put in the oven and tested by the heat as it rises.