Wisconsin College Democrats leader resigns after tweeting, ‘I f–ing hate white men’

An executive board member of the College Democrats of Wisconsin has resigned amid backlash over a derogatory tweet about white men.

Sarah Semrad, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and vice chair of the statewide College Democrats organization, reportedly tweeted last week from her now-deleted Twitter account: “I f—ing hate white men.”

Ms. Semrad, seen above with Chelsea Clinton, also celebrated tearing down flyers at her campus for Christian-based pregnancy counseling, the La Crosse Tribune reported. The tweets apparently caught the attention of conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Mark Belling.

“My new bit is tearing down all the pro life Christian pregnancy resource center fliers that they put up around campus to try & trick people,” Ms. Semrad wrote, according to screenshots shared by Mr. Belling.

A spokesperson for the College Democrats of Wisconsin told Campus Reform that Ms. Semrad had stepped down as vice chair as of Tuesday.

“She is no longer involved in the organization,” the spokesperson said. “She resigned, and as of this morning, is no longer a member of our executive board.”

Ms. Semrad later apologized for the tweets, but promised to remain committed to social justice issues.

“In a moment of impulsivity and immaturity, I posted the tweet about white males as an expression of frustration towards my male friend who wouldn’t ask for directions,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune. “My tweet about posters described my actions after I saw and removed one poster that was hanging on campus that had not received proper university approval for on-campus posting.

“I recognize that my words were neither humorous nor harmless, and sincerely apologize to all who have been hurt, offended or embarrassed by them,” she said. “My commitment to social justice remains steadfast and will not be deterred by these events, and I vow to use the maturity and sensitivity that would reflect that going forward.”

