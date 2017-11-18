Wisconsin College Democrats leader resigns after tweeting, ‘I f–ing hate white men’

An executive board member of the College Democrats of Wisconsin has resigned amid backlash over a derogatory tweet about white men.
Sarah Semrad, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and vice chair of the statewide College Democrats organization, reportedly tweeted last week from her now-deleted Twitter account: “I f—ing hate white men.”
Ms. Semrad, seen above with Chelsea Clinton, also celebrated tearing down flyers at her campus for Christian-based pregnancy counseling, the La Crosse Tribune reported. The tweets apparently caught the attention of conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Mark Belling.
“My new bit is tearing down all the pro life Christian pregnancy resource center fliers that they put up around campus to try & trick people,” Ms. Semrad wrote, according to screenshots shared by Mr. Belling.
A spokesperson for the College Democrats of Wisconsin told Campus Reform that Ms. Semrad had stepped down as vice chair as of Tuesday.
“She is no longer involved in the organization,” the spokesperson said. “She resigned, and as of this morning, is no longer a member of our executive board.”
Ms. Semrad later apologized for the tweets, but promised to remain committed to social justice issues.
“In a moment of impulsivity and immaturity, I posted the tweet about white males as an expression of frustration towards my male friend who wouldn’t ask for directions,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune. “My tweet about posters described my actions after I saw and removed one poster that was hanging on campus that had not received proper university approval for on-campus posting.
“I recognize that my words were neither humorous nor harmless, and sincerely apologize to all who have been hurt, offended or embarrassed by them,” she said. “My commitment to social justice remains steadfast and will not be deterred by these events, and I vow to use the maturity and sensitivity that would reflect that going forward.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
So hating white men and people who want to save the lives of babies is the new social justice? They confuse the word Social Justice with Socialism,,,,,the former sacred as originates in the heart of the CREATOR, the latter despicable where even the sanctity of life is despised, unless their emotionally deranged and damaged lifestyle reflects their own damaged image of the great CONSUMER who first damages and consumes them, then turns them lose to prey on and consume the people of CREATION. The are they social worms who now reside within the American educational apple rotting it to the core, and damaging the seeds of future American generational minds. People who mature in the love of their hate which exceeds their ability to love men even of innocence, not to mention the innocent unborn
White trash always envy their betters. So it is here.
OMG! Those two women look just like a team of mules my grandfather had when I was a kid. No wonder she hates “white men.”
This is the age of the liberals being racist against “white males”. So much for the “diversity” and “inclusiveness” that all of the liberals scream. Sarah Semrad, I have a great suggestion. Go move to Saudi Arabia, where the males are dark complected, thus you will not be around the white males, that you hate. See how many Civil Rights you have in Saudi Arabia, among all of the dark complected males. Have a great life Sarah Airhead!
Holy smoke, I wasn’t prepared for so much ugly at one time.