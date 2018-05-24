Winning: Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump praised an NFL policy banning kneeling during the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” saying that “maybe you shouldn’t be in the country” if you don’t stand for the anthem.
Trump spoke to “Fox & Friends” in an interview that aired Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violations of the new rules would result in fines against teams.
“I think that’s good,” Trump said in the interview that taped Wednesday. “I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
Trump last fall called on team owners to fire players who followed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s lead by kneeling during the national anthem. During a rally, he referred to an NFL player making a gesture during “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a “son of a bitch” who should be fired.
The president’s comments spurred a national conversation about patriotism and the nation’s symbols and the use of peaceful protest. Trump said in the interview that he thought “the people” pushed for the new policy.
“I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward,” Trump said. He added: “you know, that’s something ideally could have been taken care of when it first started, it would have been a lot easier, but if they did that, they did the right thing.”
Today’s decision by the @NFL is a win for the fans, a win for @POTUS, and a win for America. Americans can once again come together around what unites us – our flag, our military, and our National Anthem. Thank you NFL. #ProudToStand pic.twitter.com/zNwxhYGNaN
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 23, 2018
Roger Goodell is a joke, allowing players to stay in the locker room. I agree with Trump. People who do not stand for our Anthem, do not belong in the Country!
The real take-away here is that they went from telling people who stopped watching that they don’t matter, to blinking and days, “Ok, you do matter… will you please come back?” That is the ultimate capitulation and a clear victory for our side!
I disagree, its NOT a capitulation to our demands. CAUSE THEY ARE not telling the players “if you don’t stand for the Anthem, then you don’t play period!”..
I think that the player who kneels for the National Anthem should be fined $400,000 for the first offense with the team being fined $600,000. For the second offense, the player should be suspended indefinitely.
Don’t just suspend them, cause that still means THEY GET PAID.
FIRE THEM period.
I learned last year that I didn’t need the NFL. Sundays after church were a good time for dining out, taking a drive, even a nap.
Some will start watching again if things go well. I don’t think they will and I’m not sure I want to watch them again either way.
As i said last year, they couldn’t PAY ME to watch the NFL..
This is a great and positive sign. It’s good to see the NFL doing their utmost minimum to behave somewhat like regular Americans.
Still way too late for me. I realize they’re being pressured into acting like they love a country they despise. Much like the Dems holding hands with the GOP after 9/11 and singing God Bless America. It wasn’t too long after that they were voting to eliminate all references to God in their official Party Platform.
We know their true colors and they ain’t red white and blue.