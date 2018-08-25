Wilmette mom investigated for letting 8-year-old walk dog around the block

Just after returning home from a walk around the block with her dog, Marshmallow, an 8-year-old Wilmette girl expected a visit from a playmate. Instead, police officers arrived at the family’s door.
An anonymous caller had contacted police after seeing the girl walking the dog alone, said her mother, Corey Widen. While police never pursued charges, the seemingly common activity launched an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigation to see if Widen was neglecting her children, she said.
“For something like this to happen to me, there’s something really wrong,” said Widen, 48, who agreed to let her 8-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son get the Maltese puppy last year as long as everyone took turns walking her. Widen, who asked that her daughter’s name not be used, said the girl’s walk around the block — most of which Widen says she can see out her windows — is the only time her home-schooled daughter is unsupervised. “The funny thing is … I’m a joke with my friends because my kids are around me all the time.”
Widen’s story is not unique. Mothers in the Chicago area and across the country have found themselves at the center of investigations by police or child welfare officials after their children were spotted alone but unharmed — playing in parks or left for minutes in a car parked outside a store — activities that could pass for typical or harmless but now are perceived by some as unacceptable.
When Chicago author Kim Brooks decided to leave her then-4-year-old son in the car for a few minutes on a cool day to run an errand, she was shocked when a stranger called police to report it.
“I didn’t really understand why it was happening,” she said. “I certainly felt ashamed. Not because I thought … I did something horrible, but because whenever you are called out for behavior, especially when it has to do with mothering, (it’s shameful).”
Brooks, who was visiting her parents in her Virginia hometown when the incident occurred about six years ago, eventually completed community service and parenting classes in exchange for prosecutors there agreeing not to pursue misdemeanor charges, she said.
The 40-year-old Edgewater mother wrote about her experience in a new book, “Small Animals: Parenting in the Age of Fear,” out Tuesday. She said she has heard from other mothers who have had similar experiences — all reported by someone who thought their children were in danger when they weren’t actually at risk.
Even if mothers are eventually cleared by police or child welfare officials — which Widen says happened in her case — the families are unnecessarily put through invasive and stressful investigations that are a waste of time and resources, experts say, adding that the problem stems from vague laws that often ensnare well-meaning parents who are trying to give their children freedom or responsibility.
And the expectation that mothers should keep a constant eye on their children, even when there’s little to no real risk, is one that does not often extend to fathers, said Barbara Risman, sociology professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“This shaming mechanism underlies the cultural logic that women should spend all their time making sure their children are never alone,” Risman said. “The opposite is true of dads. No one presumes fathers have a moral responsibility to take care of (their children). When they do, they get praise and positive reinforcement.”
The judgment placed on moms who give their children more freedom is not logical, Risman added. “We create street myths about dangers, and then everyone fears that it will happen to their child. And then we overcompensate. Children are not allowed the freedom really to become themselves.”
Brooks said this leads to subjective reporting to police based on what someone perceives as wrong, often based on a fear of what could happen, not what actually is happening. And “in the last generation or two, we’ve had a radical revision of what is (accepted as) safe for children.”
But those charged with investigating child abuse and neglect cases say it’s important to thoroughly check out all allegations, and it’s hard to create a system that doesn’t have at least some level of subjectivity.
“We want to investigate … because you just don’t know,” said DCFS spokesman Neil Skene. “You also don’t want to say (to the public), ‘Don’t call us unless it’s serious.’ There are all these other cases where we say, ‘if only someone had called us.'”
Like in many states, the law in Illinois is vague. It defines a neglected minor as a child younger than 14 left “without supervision for an unreasonable period of time without regard for the mental or physical health, safety or welfare of that minor.”
But DCFS investigations are separate from criminal ones; even if police decide a parent has not broken the law, there could still be child welfare repercussions.
DCFS last year revised some of its rules pertaining to inadequate supervision cases, now offering clearer definitions. As part of a settlement this year in a class action lawsuit brought by parents who say they were wrongfully cited for neglect under the previous rules, some parents may now request a review and possibly get their citations withdrawn, Skene said. That’s important because if DCFS has made a finding of neglect, there are consequences included being barred from certain job or volunteer opportunities.
The Chicago-based Family Defense Center, which defends parents and advocates for reforms in DCFS policies, has defended mothers who have been reported for leaving their children alone for even a quick walk to take out the trash, said Executive Director Rachel O’Konis Ruttenberg. “They might not all eventually have a finding made against them … but it’s traumatic.”
The revised rules have made things “a little more fair now,” said Sara Gilloon, the center’s director of legal services, but “nobody can stop someone from calling police” or DCFS.
That’s what happened to Natasha Felix, a Chicago single mother. A passer-by’s call to a DCFS hotline sparked a two-year battle that eventually ended with the Illinois Appellate Court throwing out a child neglect citation. The caller in 2013 saw Felix’s three children, ages 5 to 11, and their 9-year-old cousin playing in a park, unaware that Felix had been checking on them from the window of her Ukrainian Village apartment every 10 minutes.
Similarly, in December 2007, Tinley Park mother Ellen “Treffly” Coyne was arrested after she briefly left her sleeping toddler in a parked car outside a Crestwood store so Coyne and her other children could drop change into a Salvation Army kettle. The charges were dropped a few months later.
After similar stories of responsible parents charged with neglect for letting their children go to playgrounds alone, Utah legislators last May voted to protect certain parenting freedoms by revising that state’s child neglect law. The first-of-its-kind, so-called “free-range parenting law” now specifically lists certain parenting rights, like allowing children to play at the park unsupervised, walk to and from school alone, and sit unattended in a parked car — all under certain conditions.
When Wilmette police arrived at Corey Widen’s door on Aug. 2, they inquired about the age of her daughter and how long she had been gone on her walk, Widen said. After hearing Widen’s answers, police determined she had done nothing wrong, Deputy Chief Pat Collins said.
DCFS officials said a call came into the department’s hotline reporting that the child was 5 years or younger. After investigating, DCFS found that the allegations were unfounded and closed the case. “We don’t control the calls that come into our hotline. Something made someone think there was a concern, and we don’t know without checking it out,” a DCFS spokeswoman said.
Widen said the incident has caused her entire family stress after DCFS investigators visited her home, and talked to her children, other family members and their pediatrician. After about two weeks and several interviews, investigators told Widen’s attorney last week that they did not find evidence of neglect, Widen said.
“Everyone needs to allow the parent to do what is best for their family,” she said. “No one will dictate my parenting choices.”
kthayer@chicagotribune.com
___
(c)2018 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
To the last real red-blooded American fleeing Chicago:
Please take down the US Flag and bring it with you when you escape to America.
So this is why Chicago area police aren’t stopping the brutal murder and shooting of people! They are too busy harassing parents of 8 year olds walking their dog on their own block! Sweet Jesus help us!
As a homeschooling parent who tries to give my children age appropriate responsibilities and opportunities to learn independence what happens scares me but also doesn’t surprise me. I always carry the paperwork to prove my kids are home educated so if we are traveling or even in our own community I can respond with legal documentation if someone calls authorities because ‘the kids aren’t in school’. I am very cautious with my children’s lives (I waited a LONG time to be blessed with them) and I won’t put them at undue risk. However, just as this mom did we need to give kids the chance to prove they can be responsible, to allow them some autonomy, and we need to help them grow and develop in a healthy way. I heard someone say once ‘I’m not raising kids, I’m training up adults’. There is a lot of truth in that and if we don’t let kids have responsibility, chances to be independent, and opportunities to use their common sense they will end up being stunted adults.
In other words, snowflakes.
Or Democrats!
The problem here is thinking the problem is so bad that the accuser can remain anonymous
A couple good lawsuits against these individuals would make others think twice
That is where the accountability is lacking
The reason they can be anonymous is the result of liberal rational which overstates every problem and then requires extraordinary solutions because they use the stupid reasoning if just one (whatever) is saved, it is all worth it
Whoever called DCS needs to get their as kicked for sticking their nose in somebody else’s business. Secondly, they need to be charged for wasting taxpayers money for calling DCS.
But if she was a few years older and pregnant, she could murder her baby in an abortion death camp without her parents consent and that’s all cool! What a sick, sick evil society the libtards want!
I guess i was raised by an irresponsible single mother who allowed me to walk to school by myself and to stay out after dark and to ride my bike wherever I wanted to. She allowed me to stay with uncaring grand parents who allowed me as a second grader to fish by myself and heaven forbid they purchased for me a Red Ryder BB gun.
Where were the cops when I needed them?
With a Red Ryder who needed a cop? These days that purchase could get your parents in trouble.
I’m old enough to still remember what it was like to live in a free and happy country. Cops are cops. But the child welfare people are bureaucrats, the lowest form of life on the planet.
And then one night she didn’t come home.
I can’t believe it happened here!
This isn’t that kind of neighborhood!
We always looked out for each other’s kids!
I could see her most of the time from my window.
We didn’t use to worry or lock our doors…..
Hey, it isn’t 1950 any longer. I don’t like it either, but sadly, the world we grew up in no longer exists. After the Ramsey case I don’t like the kids out of my sight in public. When perverts will hop a fence and snatch a kid out of your yard, letting them vanish around the block is actually tempting fate whether you want to accept that or not.
I would never let my boy have a paper route these days.
No it isn’t 1950, but we have to do what we can to stop growing snowflakes. The nanny state is destroying parents rights to do what is best for our children. We need to get rid of all the bleeding heart libs and elect people with real common sense not the knee jerk kind with road to hell good intentions.
I agree. I think both sides have valid points. I loved 1950. (Heck, I liked 1970.) Mind your own business, use common sense, and life was sweet. But, is letting your child out of your sight in public actually “best” for the child in 2018?
In 1950 we kids could use a public restroom without supervision. ( Now in my 60’s I still don’t feel safe. )
My life has been negatively impacted by vengeful snowflakes who took my daughters new found sobriety as a personal insult and successfully conspired to have my adoptive grandson kidnapped from me by The State.
Having said that, I also know a woman who’s 3 year old daughter was taken from their fenced yard while she watched from the kitchen, unable to get there in time. The police found the used and discarded body in a creek bed the next day.
How much concern is too much?
If the dog had come home alone it might be a different story from some here, I imagine.
this is what happens when socialists take over the school system and government. they have weaponized social service agents. they have warped do-gooders in the name of the state. Fools… think they can bring utopia when all they are doing is creating a fascist state. This social service agents will be the ones training this next generation of concentration camp guards.
Wilmette is loaded with leftists. The whole Chicago area is filled with leftist nincompoops who are trained in being little red snitches just like in communist china. Thanks to the commies in the school system we are becoming thoroughly collectivized. Your wealth and perks in Wilmette will not protect you from them. Its like the movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Barbara Risman, sociology professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, obviously has an agenda outside of the issue in the article. Police were called regarding a child not accompanied by a parent. They were not responding to a child walking without a mother. At the child’s home, the police questioned the parent, not because that parent was the mother but because that parent was home. If the father had been home instead, he (yes, he is the right pronoun) would have been questioned. Risman has no grounds for suggesting the police would have treated the father and the mother as if their responsibility for that child was not the same.