Will Trump's CIA Investigate Itself?

When President Trump was greeted with cheers and strong applause at CIA headquarters, you knew that Obama’s CIA director John Brennan would decide to strike back. The liberal media were quick to quote Brennan as saying that he was “saddened” and “angered” by Trump’s remarks. But where did these quotes come from? Who provided them to the media?
The rest of the story sheds light on how politically partisan the CIA became under Brennan, and how rank-and-file CIA officers who want to “Make America Great Again” seem so happy that he is gone.
Nick Shapiro, the source of the Brennan quotes, is a “former CIA Deputy Chief of Staff,” which sounds impressive until you learn that Shapiro was a partisan mouthpiece not only for Brennan but for President Obama and, before that, John Kerry.
The controversial Brennan admittedly voted communist before joining the CIA and reportedly converted to Islam when he was in Saudi Arabia as CIA station chief. He was in charge of President Obama’s pro-Muslim Brotherhood policy that decimated the Middle East with endless wars that have produced millions of refugees.
“Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit” was the headline over the predictably partisan CNN story. “Former CIA Director Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself.”
Shapiro’s quotes, attributed to Brennan, were picked up by many other media outlets as well.
In his speech, Trump talked about winning the war against radical Islamic terrorism with the help of the CIA. He discussed his battles with the “dishonest media,” comments that were also greeted enthusiastically.
In contrast to employing a winning strategy against radical Islam, Brennan said it was “regrettable” that Obama’s policy in Syria was a failure, a remark that generated little media interest even though the number of dead in Syria is now estimated as high as 500,000.
It was clear to any objective observer with a set of eyes and ears that Trump’s speech at CIA headquarters was a tremendous success. He was interrupted by applause 11 times.
Brennan, on the defensive for Obama’s policies that have left Europe in a refugee crisis that shows no sign of ending, decided to use Shapiro, a public relations operative, to bash the President.
Despite his CIA affiliation, Shapiro graduated from Tulane University in 2002 with no background in intelligence matters or foreign affairs. He had a Bachelor’s degree in communications and went to work for a public relations agency. He worked on Democrat John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign and then as Deputy Press Secretary on Barack Obama’s 2008 election campaign. He went to work for President Obama, handling “national reporters on a 24/7 basis,” according to one account. It looks like he was then dispatched to the CIA to help Brennan with the national media.
Those kinds of media manipulation skills were on display when the media lapped up the anti-Trump allegations from Brennan’s CIA, packaged in the form of anonymous sources. They were designed to depict Trump as winning the presidential election unfairly with the help of the Russians.
During the current controversy, Shapiro put Brennan’s comments on his Twitter feed and then promoted a CNN story attacking Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS), Trump’s nominee to run the CIA.
In other words, this is more politics from those who were running the CIA under Obama. They seem to be afraid that Trump and Pompeo will shake up the agency and get to the bottom of the damage that Brennan has inflicted on the CIA.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, was absolutely correct on ABC News’ “This Week” when she called Brennan a “partisan political hack” for criticizing the President’s speech. She noted that Trump got a standing ovation.
On “Fox News Sunday,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus indicated that Brennan was “bitter” over being replaced. He also said that Brennan “has a lot of things that he should answer for in regards to these leaked documents,” a reference to the unverified sexual charges made against Trump that were leaked to CNN and BuzzFeed. Priebus added that “I find the whole thing despicable. I think that it’s unprofessional.”
Rather than quote Brennan, shouldn’t the media investigate the former CIA director? If that’s not possible because of past media collusion with Brennan’s CIA, the job will have to fall on the shoulders of Trump’s new CIA Director Pompeo, and the House and Senate intelligence committees.
—
Cliff Kincaid is the Director of the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism and can be contacted at cliff.kincaid@aim.org.
Will Trump's CIA Investigate Itself?,
Kellyanne Conway hit the nail on the head when she stated that Brennan is a “partisan political hack”. That is besides the fact that he is a Communist and a Muslim terrorist sympathizer, like Barack the Communist. Good riddance to Brennan. Our eight year nightmare is over!!!!!!
Backpacker: I think you are wrong about it being over, but I wish you were right. Obama and the rest of those Liberals are going to cause President Trump all the trouble they can,but so far he is doing a great job.
They can try causing Trump headaches, but in the end THEY are the ones gonna be crying for mommy!
Did Obam’s DOJ “investigate” itself? Investigate the Clinton Global Initiate (before that foundation “closed” several weeks ago?) Were files lost….? Waiting for investigations…. [Crickets….]…..
I agree. NO Governmental organization should EVER be allowed to investigate itself.. PERIOD.
Too often we get proven that any investigation they do is just a sham to cover up their inadequacies..
backpacker,
I don’t believe he’s a Communist. He’s a Muslim, that used the words of Socialism to further his own Brotherhood cause.
Dickens, it is well documented that he voted for CPUSA candidates and affiliated with them
Remember that the only difference between commies and mussies is that commies worship “the state” (the power behind which is Old Nick aka Satan) and mussies worship Old Nick directly (see words of Isaiah 14:14 — original text from Dead Sea Scrolls sounds as “allah bamah ab damah elowyn”) — proven by their near hand-in-glove compatibility on display since NLT 1963!
What’s the difference?? Under islam, Sharia law IS the government. Its also their religion. So where exactly is the difference between mudslims ‘worshiping the state’ vs Commies doing it??
Was Trump responsible for placing the podium in front of the wall of honor?
who cares??????????
I am glad that the so called “Intelligence” agency is going to be hand over to people that will DO THE JOB AND DO RIGHT!
A new Era has begun to fix 8 years of errors.
usafoldsarge,
What you say is true, but still just a tool.
I believe the only PRIMARY “fixing” the CIA needs is the swift REMOVAL of all the Islamic and/or radically leftist partisan HACKS Obama insinuated into the top echelons of our intelligence agency.
The elated and RELIEVED cheers and applause from the “rank and file” CIA operatives is PROOF of that, and shows they will be JUST as happy to be rid of Obama’s partisan HENCHMEN as the REST OF US are!
Brennan needs to sit down and SHUT UP. He is HISTORY and NOBODY wants to hear any more of his misguided and DANGEROUS pro-Islamic ranting.
It also needs some things RESTORED (as does the FBI), mainly an accurate description, in training materials and strategic planning policies, of Islam and its doctrines. Emphasis on the word “accurate.” All references to Islam were eliminated under Obama, other than sweetie-pie calls for “outreach” to and “cooperation/coordination” with Muslim communities.
Excellent point, columba! I’m sure our new CIA director is going to CORRECT those abuses committed by the Muslim-in-Chief during his destructive tenure. He “Islamified” training manuals for both FBI and CIA, forced FBI to delete databases on refujihadis and others with KNOWN terrorist leanings. That little action resulted in the deaths of Americans in SEVERAL terrorist attacks committed by those who had dropped off the FBI radar due to that extremely STUPID and DANGEROUS and DELIBERATE action on the part of the Muslim TRAITOR who occupied our White House for 8 long years!
It’s a wonder that Obama’s IDIOTIC insistence on Islam being a “religion of peace” and NO DANGER to us did not result in still MORE deaths by terrorist attack! And there could well be MORE of those before President Trump and his intelligence appointees are able to UNDO all the damage Obama did to the investigative and oversight capabilities of the FBI and CIA with his deliberate SABOTAGE of their ability to interdict and PREVENT his Muslim imports from “going jihad” on innocent Americans. It will certainly be difficult, if not IMPOSSIBLE to RID ourselves of all the potential jihadis Obama has brought into our country.
With all the Money the Government as spent on the remodel of the Capital building, you thing the Vice President would have a bigger Office!!! and a bigger Desk!!