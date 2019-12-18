Will today’s impeachment vote haunt Democrats?

Sean. Hannity called out House Democrats on Tuesday night for continuing with their impeachment push against President Trump — and praised the president for fighting back with a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They have now decided that a toxic political stunt is obviously more important than the rule of law, our constitutional republic, basic fairness to process, our great Constitution and the will of we, the American people,” Hannity said on his television show. “The president … [is] fighting back in what is a powerful, scathing beatdown.”

Trump, in a blistering, no-holds-barred six-page letter Tuesday to Pelosi, D-Calif., lambasted the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as an “open war on American Democracy,” writing that she has violated her oath of office and “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

Trump approval up 6 points since launch of impeachment inquiry: Gallup

President Trump’s job approval rating has ticked up 6 percentage points since the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry began, according to a new survey.

The Gallup poll released early Wednesday found Trump’s approval rating at 45 percent, up from 39 percent when the inquiry was launched in the fall. The new findings mark the third-consecutive increase in Trump’s approval rating, Gallup noted.

CNN poll finds support dropping for Trump impeachment, even among Democrats

Support for impeachment is falling even among Democrats, as the House prepares to hold its vote against President Trump.

A CNN poll released Tuesday on the eve of the pivotal vote showed 77% of Democrats now backing impeachment, compared with 90% in the same poll in mid-November.

The survey found that opposition to Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal rose to 47%, up from 43% in the same poll last month. Support for impeachment fell to 45%, a drop of five points from November.

