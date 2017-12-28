Will the NBA sing the ‘black national anthem’ at games during Black History Month?

At 75 years old, Eugene Williams Sr. has embarked on a self-directed mission: to persuade NBA teams to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (otherwise known as the “Black National Anthem”) before its games in February (otherwise known as Black History Month).
Every day when he wakes up in his home in Clinton, Maryland, Mr. Williams opens a composition book (the kind you might use to take an essay test) and riffles through its names and telephone numbers — contact information for NBA teams and their staffers.
Then he starts making cold calls.
“This should be sung as well as the national anthem,” the retired English teacher said in an interview. “Particularly for the NBA players.”
Professional football players sparked a gridiron firestorm this year when many of them took a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of their games. The kneeling, first begun by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year, was intended to protest police brutality against black men across the country.
But the action was widely interpreted as disrespect for the flag, the troops and the country by many NFL fans and President Trump, who has called for the kneelers to be fired.
Mr. Williams says he’s focusing on the NBA because its players are contractually obligated to stand during the national anthem. Since they can’t kneel in protest, perhaps they could stand in solidarity for another anthem that celebrates the patriotism and resilience of black communities, he said.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written in 1900 by black poet James Weldon Johnson, who at that time was the principal of a segregated school in Jacksonville, Florida. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson, wrote the music for the poem in 1905. The NAACP designated it as the “Negro National Anthem” in 1919.
“There have been instances in the past when teams have added a performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,'” an NBA spokesperson told The Washington Times.
In fact, Stevie Wonder blended “Lift Every Voice” into the end of his performance of the national anthem during the 2005 NBA Finals.
Mr. Williams’ love for the song is rooted in his childhood in Orange, Virginia, where he grew up poor with eight siblings.
“We learned it at school. But we sang it at church, we sang it at athletic events,” he says. “It was a requirement.”
His wife, Mary Johnson, who worked as a math teacher for 30 years before opening a D.C. charter school, also recalls learning “Lift Every Voice” in school as a child.
“And at the school I founded — the Washington Math Science Technology Charter High School — we have it in our program,” Ms. Johnson says. “The students sing it every year.”
Mr. Williams and Ms. Johnson have worked together in writing and publishing several education-related books, manuals and pamphlets over several years. Now the charter school founder is helping her husband in his mission to persuade the top 10 NBA teams to play “Lift Every Voice” — especially his two favorite basketball teams.
“If I get no one else singing it, I will get the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” says Mr. Williams, who has published a word search puzzle featuring Cavs’ star LeBron James.
A Washington Wizards spokesperson confirmed that the team had received Mr. William’s request but could not comment on whether management is considering it.
The Cleveland Cavaliers were not immediately available for comment.
With his eyesight failing, Mr. Williams must use a Sharpie to update the notes in his composition book in thick black ink. He can’t see computer screens well, so he uses Amazon’s home assistant Alexa for help researching teams to call. His wife writes emails for him.
Despite the obstacles, he’s determined to keep calling.
“It becomes a daily exercise,” he says.
However beautiful it is, its long history, etc., it is NOT our national anthem. This will end up being nothing more than a way to divide this country further. Obama and Holder are probably giggling over this and the NFL situation, sick. Multiculturalism destroys countries.
“Will the NBA sing the ‘black national anthem’ at games during Black History Month?”
Is there a ‘white national anthem’?
Is there a white History Month?
Is there an American Indian National Anthem?
Is there a American Indian Month?
What or Who gives the Negro-American special treatment
over the other Non-Negro-Americans?
Is this not discrimination against all other American races?
Amen brother.
If they sing this in the locker rooms before the game, that’s one thing. Nobody will mind. But then they don’t get the Stick It to The Man if nobody minds, do they?
If they try pulling this stunt DURING the real natl Anthem, that’s another story.
The target audience for basketball is not the same as for football. NFL fans are leaving in droves, but will NBA fans? I figure a lot might stay. Half the rich white guys are liberals so they might stay too. Don’t want to appear racist, do ya?
That may be how this one plays out. White liberals coerced into remaining loyal fans because they don’t want to appear racist. That’s because they’re liberals and too stupid to know that it’s not racist to stop supporting someone who disrespects our nation and our Flag.
The right thing to do would be to cut off all ties to subversives who hate our nation and Flag. Cut all funding. Shut it all down. Pull the plug. Who needs them? Who do they think they are?
Like I said in that other article, the NBA is every bit as self-entitled and childish as the NFL. I’m betting they WILL take a knee, or do whatever else to dishonor the Flag, but really dishonoring themselves.
If the blacks want their own National Anthem, they can move out of the country!
Again more division.
Diversity at its finest.
To have one country we need to get rid of these issues, even if it means giving one way tickets to all those that do not like it here.
nba……another thing I don’t watch.
I wouldn’t mind if they would add it to their program, in addition to the National Anthem like he wishes. I really don’t think it will happen though because it talks of God, answered prayer, His guidance, and thanks to Him. It’s a rather spiritual song, what used to be called a “Negro Spiritual”. I don’t know if the PC police would hate that name of it’s type, but that’s what they were called. It could be easily misunderstood to represent the Israelites coming out of Egypt and their trials to get where they are now also. Listen to it and read the words. It may be intended for African-Americans, but it also covers all of us who believe in God and who also faced a difficult journey. The United States is OUR citizens’ promised land.
If they add this song to their program, which praises God, then fine. They can do it all year long. Why stop at the end of Black History Month? To me it’s a thumb in the eye of all the militant atheists out there! Do it! I dare them!