Will Paris Riots Scuttle Climate Accord?

In Katowice, Poland, all the signers of the 2015 Paris climate accord are gathered to assess how the world’s nations are meeting their goals to cut carbon emissions.
Certainly, the communications strategy in the run-up was impressive.
In October came that apocalyptic U.N. report warning that the world is warming faster than we thought and the disasters coming sooner than we thought.
What disasters? More and worse hurricanes, uncontrollable fires, floods, the erosion of coastlines, typhoons, drought, tsunamis, the sinking of islands into the sea.
In November, a scientific report issued by 13 U.S. agencies warned that if greater measures are not taken to reduce global warming, the damage could knock 10 percent off the size of the U.S. economy by century’s end.
At the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, 19 of the attending nations recommitted to the Paris accord. Only President Trump’s America did not.
Yet, though confidence may abound in Katowice that the world will meet the goals set down in Paris in 2015, the global environmentalists seem to be losing momentum and losing ground.
Consider what happened this weekend in France.
Saturday, rage over a fuel tax President Emmanuel Macron has proposed to cut carbon emissions brought mobs into the heart of Paris, where they battled police, burned cars, looted, smashed show windows of elite stores such as Dior and Chanel, and desecrated the Arc de Triomphe.
In solidarity with the Paris rioters, protests in other French cities erupted.
Virulently anti-elite, the protesters say they cannot make ends meet with the present burdens on the working and middle class.
Specifically, what the rioters seem to be saying is this:
We cannot see the benefits you are promising to future generations from cutting carbon emissions. And we cannot survive the taxes you are imposing on us in the here and now.
What is happening in Paris carries a message for all Western countries.
Democracies, which rely on the sustained support of electorates, have to impose rising costs on those electorates, if they are to deeply cut carbon emissions.
But when the electorates cannot see the benefits of these painful price hikes, the greater the likelihood the people will rise up and repudiate those whom progressives regard as far-sighted leaders — such as Macron.
Paris shows that Western elites may be reaching the limits of their political capacity to impose major sacrifices upon their constituents, who are turning to populists of the left and right to dethrone those elites.
Trump has been using tariffs to cut the trade deficits America has been running in recent decades, to bring manufacturing back to the USA, and to restore America’s economic independence.
Excellent goals all. But the immediate impact of those tariffs is rising prices at the mall and retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports. Before the long-term benefits can be realized, the pain comes and the protests begin.
No one wins a trade war, we are told. But an America willing to endure lost access to British imports in the 19th century emerged in the 20th as the greatest manufacturing power history had ever seen, a nation independent of all others, and able to stay out of the great wars of that century.
Are the American people willing to make the sacrifices to restore that independence? Are the British people willing to pay the price that the restoration of their national independence, via Brexit, entails?
Authoritarians have it easier. Morally revolting and socially ruinous as its hellish policy was, China was able to impose, for decades, a one-couple, one-child mandate on the most populous nation on earth.
According to the Paris agreement, poorer nations were promised $100 billion a year, starting in 2020, to cut carbon emissions. Anyone think that the newly nationalistic peoples of the West will tolerate that kind of wealth transfer to the Third World indefinitely?
In the Paris climate accord, China and India were given a pass to produce carbon emissions, while reductions were mandated for the Western powers.
How long will the West go along with that, while paying ever-rising prices to cut their own carbon emissions?
China, according to The New York Times, “consumes half the world’s coal. More than 4.3 million Chinese are employed in the country’s coal mines. China has added 40 percent of the world’s coal capacity since 2002.”
Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, is planning new coal-fired power plants and financing them across Asia.
What we are witnessing is an irrepressible conflict between democratic governments committed to cutting carbon emissions “to save the planet,” and their constituents who can refuse to bear those sacrifices by throwing out politicians like Macron.
Perhaps it says something about the future that the host city for this meeting of Paris climate accord signatories, Katowice, is in Silesia, a region that is home to some 90,000 coal workers — around half of all the coal workers in the EU.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
It’s either Macron and his tax and spend inedible economic Macaroni, or Capitalism and a full plate of foods of your own choice,
Stop believing the media mind manipulators in lies, that high American import tariffs just get paid by Americans in higher costs at the mall. It’s a media induced lie. I am surprised the number of so called private sector and government trade and economic experts who profess this brain washing. For every $250 billion that the government takes from China in tariffs means that less Debt you and your children will have to pay down the line, more jobs to keep the mischief makers employed and off the streets replacing criminals with productive citizens, more money in taxes paid not by tax debilitated disenfranchised fleeced Legal Americans, but foreign entities, (Just like how we financed American government from 1787 to 1913 prior to income tax creation) to fund and payoff obligations in ready cash not borrowed federal debt, allowing your taxes to be lowered much more in real money than what you pay in higher prices at the mall in borrowed money. Ready tariff cash means ready spending that has a ripple effect of Job, industry and wealth creation that itself can again be taxed to lower YOUR debt and YOUR share of the tax burden. It can also be used to lower national debt freeing Interest now paid to foreigners back into the economy to grow more American wealth.
Unfortunately, most of the “college graduates” now in the USA, have no concept of the time proven economic principles you’ve outlined. They have been indoctrinated in socialism and communism rather than being taught true economics.
The man-caused (anthropogenic) global climate change hoax is the most dangerous PolitiCult ever imagined by leftist planners. It these statists get their way they will have complete dominance over the population by controlling everything from energy usage to medical care and food. Even the old Soviet Union never had this kind of power over its people. If the people of this country allow the bureaucracy to pull off this scam, 1984 will be a fact and life will never be the same on this planet
Oh it will start off with some minor “carbon tax” which will essentially raise energy prices a bit. Once the camel’s nose is under the tent they will be able to dictate where you go and how often, what you eat and eventually even how much CO2 you expel. All this for what???? This is a solution looking for a problem. If the planet warms up, and even if it causes the seas to rise, so what? Civilization adjusts and we go on. Warmer climate may even be better for agriculture on the planet. This is assuming that the planet does warm (which it may not). In any case the idea that humans can cause it to happen is so inane that it defies any logic.
I just hope the millennial generation wises up to the hoax they have been fed all their lives before it is too late for them.