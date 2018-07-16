Will Maxine Waters be held responsible for her rhetoric?

She’s Mad Max. In your face.
That’s Maxine Waters, the liberal congresswoman from southern California.
Two weeks ago, she implored opponents of the Donald Trump administration to protest and confront members of his Cabinet wherever they encounter them. However, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outright scolded Waters for her incendiary tone, in fact, using such adjectives as “uncivil” and “un-American” to describe the 80-year-old Waters.
That case of liberal Democrats butting heads resulted in a group of black female leaders blasting Schumer and Pelosi in a letter for not defending Waters.
This debate in regards to publicly shaming Cabinet members kicked off on June 19 when a mob of protesters heckled secretary of U.S. Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in downtown Washington. She was forced to leave the restaurant, an incident vividly described in play-by-play fashion, including the protesters’ text messages calling for mobilization, in the Washingtonian magazine.
Now, we are at a point where we can’t disagree and break bread together. Literally.
A similar heckling incident involving White House senior adviser Stephen Miller occurred at another Mexican restaurant the same week in Washington. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was taunted by protesters outside a Louisville restaurant Saturday. All of this begs the question: Do hecklers have the right to harass and attempt to evict a patron at a public establishment because of political beliefs?
Dr. Robert J. Cottrol says no.
Cottrol is the Harold Paul Green research professor of law at George Washington University; he also is a constitutional law expert.
Regarding heckling inside restaurants, Cottrol said: “I believe these activities are illegal. The people doing the harassment could – and in my view should – be subject to civil and potential criminal action. I believe that the restaurants could also be subject to civil action.”
All of this evokes two questions for Mad Max:
A. What happens if a staunch, conservative Republican approaches her in a public eatery and forcefully demands, “I want you out of this restaurant because I’m offended by your loudmouth liberal, Democrat politics?”
B. If that happens, will Waters employ race as a defense mechanism? Will she summon the two Roving Reverends of Recompense – also known as Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson – to assist her in some sort of racial self-defense or even Black Lives Matter.
In other words, can Mad Max handle criticism in reverse? The great presidential philosopher Harry S. Truman often said in the 1940s and 1950s: “If you can’t take the heat, get the hell out of the kitchen.”
Still, who is really being intolerant here in these ridiculous incidents? Is it Nielsen because of her Trumpian policies or is it the protesters disrupting her meal? In any regard, “tolerance” has become a political term these days.
Therefore, if Waters’ calls for public harassment lead to violence or riots, then will she be held accountable? Many liberals blame Donald Trump for inciting anger, bigotry, public incivility. So, will those same liberals blame Waters if public ugliness breaks out?
Or will hypocrisy rule the roost?
And that hypocrisy issue, of course, surfaces when getting in someone’s face.
Gregory Clay is a Washington columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
Let’s get real here. Maxine, the communist will never be held responsible for anything. The DemoRATS protect her and the RINOS are nothing but cowards! No one in Congress is ever held responsible for anything!
This type of person is never held responsible for anything they do. Their crutch is they are black and if you challenge anything they say or do ,you are a racist. That lady is one of the most racist people I have ever listened to.
Lady?
Good point! Because obama was “half black”, anyone that critical of him for anything he said or did was classified as a racist. Typical actions of the radical blacks. Hard to believe that some radical right goober hasn’t knocked her off.
brid6pate, you give that THING way too much credit by calling it a LADY!
Not just no, but HELLZZ no, she will never be held responsible for one bit of her venom..
Limp wristed Repub congress will sit on their thumbs
So true. IMO a solid 60% of them are too scared even of their own shadows to do a damn thing, and the others are afraid of the media..
She is an arrogant coward. I saw the little clip where an interviewer was asking her a question, she dodged the question with an answer “come to my office…” or words to that effect, all the while, showing a smirk and hiding behind her body guards as she got on the elevator. I just wanted to reach over them and… well, shake some sense into her. She is definitely not from the same America I was born in and served for over 26 years.
All Lib politicians are arrogant cowards.
One could only hope that MW does NOT have to pay any political price for her rhetoric, because that means the Dem Party will pay the price. The price must be paid.
If MW has to pay a political price, she might be convinced to shut her yap now and then. If she does, the Dems won’t have to pay such a steep price during the election. It’s in America’s best interest to remove as many Dems from positions of power as we can.
So go on and flap your gums, MW. You can speak your rants to an increasingly smaller circle of peers. With any luck the Left won’t be called the Left any more. It will be called the Upper Left corner, as they will have so few people in Congress that they look like a tiny postage stamp in the corner of an otherwise united conservative Congress.
Don’t you dare try to play the “race” card when someone refuses you service or asks you to leave. The knife cuts both “ways”.
Mad Max should be confronted in DC, not in Watts. She’d have too much backup in Watts. I do hope she will be confronted in Washington DC. Somebody will do it. Maybe some people like those in Oregon who kicked ANTIFAs A$$ who could overcome any Waters defenders. Forget peaceful.
You’d have a HARD TIME “confronting” her in Watts, BBORNINCA, because she does NOT live there and RARELY–if EVER–GOES there.
Kids, you just KNOW< she will not only, toss out the race card, if SHE EVER GOT this treatment back, but also apply the gender card too!
Maxine needs to be booted out of the House of Reps. asap.
She’s from a black district in loony California so that will never happen. Unless of course someone can dig up the truth about her and her “husband”, and how they got so rich on the taxpayers money.
IMO she needs to be booted off the planet itself!
I’m sure the moron maxine will be held accountable at the same time hillary clinton is !
Maxine Waters is truly a disgusting individual. Interesting how you do not see other demorats having her appear with them. She truly is just a tired old hag who needs to be replaced in congress. She has the IQ of a brick and proves it every time she opens her mouth.
Can not hold a mental retard or a mental challenged accountable.
A disgusting person who bring disgrace to her race and the United States. The face of the Democratic/communist Party. Let her keep it up good for election time
Will Trump ever be held responsible for HIS rhetoric?
Just what rhetoric is that? I’m sure many of us are just sitting on the edge of our chairs wondering what that might be. I suppose if all you watch is msnbc, cbs, nbc, cnn, and so on, what you will get is all the fake news about this, but we all have heard it before and, as long as there are people like you out there, we will continue to hear it.. and it goes in one ear and out the other.
Amy, did you ever feel like you may have got on the wrong bus? But it’s cool, hang out with us for a while and absorb some truth.
What rhetoric is that Amy???
The libs have incited far worse than harassing people in restaurants. Think Ferguson, MO. She has a card that trumps all others and she knows it.
All Maxipad has to do is shuffle the deck and deal the race card from the bottom of the deck and she wins!
Heck, that entire deck is stuffed with nothing BUT race and gender cards..
Of course not. She’s Black, Democratic and a self serving Liberal.
Auntie Maxine better watch her step. Last week, over 800 conservative black pastors got together and called for her to be censored. You won’t read about it in the MSM because that’s not in accord with their message. But you can read about it here…
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/black-conservative-leaders-call-for-censure-of-maxine-waters
I just happened to notice that when the video clip was shown, most of the people around Auntie Maxine were not black.
Glenn, you beat me to it. Maxine will not EVER receive any real remonstrance because: She is female, black and a liberal. Next question?
Our nation is at War. A government representative, Maxine Waters, has espoused sedition. She has promoted extreme opposition, including personal confrontation and acts of hatred, against elected and appointed officials and staff members of those elected officials. She has flown in the face of the majority of, and in so doing disrespected, We The People. In my mind that constitutes Wartime Treason and should be prosecuted as such!.
If only there were some way for that to happen to her.
Pity no one in office, has the balls to even SUGGEST doing that, let alone the fortitude to follow through with it.
Will that toxic bag of VENOM known as “Mad Maxine” Waters ever be held accountable for fomenting harassment and possibly violence against those who disagree with her Leftist LOON ideology? Short answer? NO.
Commucrats are never held accountable for ANYTHING. Their media, DOJ, and Congressional enablers make SURE of that, and the Republican establishment are too GUTLESS and CLUESS to fight back in ANY WAY, includig offering truth to counter the Leftist LIES.
Any attempt to make her responsible will be viewed as racist motivation.
Of course not! In this amazing country we don’t hold mentally ill people responsible for their criminal actions, lunatic rantings or just bizarre behavior. Hopefully with Maxine’s taxpayer funded health care plan she can obtain treatment for her psychosis before she harms herself or others. Until then, she remains the GOP’s greatest asset.
Short answer: No.
Long answer: Nooooooooooooooooooooooooo.