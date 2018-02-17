Will California’s gun laws be coming your way?

In the wake of the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, the nation divided once again over Americans’ access to firearms, as gun-control advocates and foes disputed whether tougher laws across the country like those already enacted in California would have made a difference.
California law bans the sale or possession of assault rifles like the AR-15 that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz bought legally in Florida and allegedly used Wednesday to kill 17 students and staff at his former Broward County, Florida, high school. And another recently enacted gun law in the Golden State allows police or family to get a court order to disarm people considered dangerous.
But whether those laws would have saved lives in South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of America’s latest mass shooting, was again the focus of renewed partisan debate. While President Donald Trump spoke for “a nation in grief” on Thursday, he avoided any mention of the weapon and instead focused on “the difficult issue of mental health,” saying he’ll meet with governors and attorneys general later this month.
“Making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority,” Trump said. “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.”
The president’s speech did little to defuse the gun-control debate, as Democrats renewed their demand for tougher laws ahead of mid-term elections where they hope to regain control of Congress. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said she would “rather pass gun safety legislation than win the election.”
Gun control advocates like Amanda Wilcox, legislative advocate for the California Chapters of the Brady Campaign, said California-style laws might have limited the deadliness of the alleged Florida shooter’s gun and perhaps disarmed him before he set off on his rampage.
“One is preventing shooting in the first place,” Wilcox said. “The other is decreasing the” deadliness.
Gun rights advocates raised skepticism, however, arguing the focus should be on stopping criminals and the mentally disturbed rather than restricting access to weapons.
“The banning of the firearms used in the commission of crimes will not stop the commission of crimes by criminals or people who are mentally disturbed,” said Sam Paredes executive director of Gun Owners of California. “As long as the focus is on guns and not on the individuals who commit these crimes, these crimes are going to continue to happen.”
Florida has no state restrictions on assault weapons or ammunition magazine capacity.
A federal assault weapons ban enacted in 1994 and authored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that also prohibited magazines with more than 10-round capacity was allowed to expire 10 years later. Lawmakers cited studies showing it had little effect on shooting deaths because the weapons were seldom used in crimes and spree shootings were relatively rare. Congressional efforts to reinstate it have failed, most recently in 2013.
By contrast, California has some of the nation’s most restrictive gun laws. Among other things, it is illegal to buy or possess military-style assault rifles. Those are generally defined as semiautomatic firearms with pistol grips and detachable, multi-round ammunition clips that allow the shooter to quickly and accurately fire multiple shots before having to reload.
California law bans firearms with detachable high-capacity ammunition magazines — including those with a so-called “bullet button” that allows a gun user to quickly reload — and limits magazine capacity to no more than 10 rounds. It’s unclear how many rounds Cruz’ alleged gun could fire before reloading, but police said he carried extra loaded magazines.
The Golden State’s laws also aim to keep guns out of the hands of disturbed people. The state two years ago enacted one of the nation’s only “gun violence restraining order” laws. Gun-control advocates said such laws, also in place in Washington, Oregon and Connecticut, might have disarmed Cruz by letting police or family members petition a court to temporarily remove weapons from a troubled person.
Students had apparently believed Cruz, who had been expelled for “disciplinary reasons” according to the county sheriff, was a likely candidate to “shoot up the school.” A teacher said school staff were alerted not to let him on campus with a backpack. And last year the FBI was alerted to a 2017 YouTube comment that said “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” though the agency said it couldn’t identify Cruz as the speaker.
Garen Wintemute, director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at UC Davis Medical Center, said “a gun violence restraining order could have made the difference here.”
“It appears that there was plenty of advance notice” of Cruz’ menacing intent, Wintemute added.
Last month, San Diego authorities used a gun violence restraining order to disarm a man who had been shooting at raccoons and rats in his neighborhood while drunk. He was forced to surrender his guns for a year.
Wilcox said the law provides a means to disarm people with no violent or mental health history.
“The problem is that there are people who are not prohibited from owning a gun, they haven’t committed a crime yet, they have never been hospitalized for mental health, yet they’re at risk for violence,” Wilcox said.
But the California law has limits, and state lawmakers want to expand it. Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is reintroducing legislation that would allow school officials, employers, coworkers and mental health officials to file for such restraining orders as well as police and family. Gov. Jerry Brown had vetoed such a measure two years ago, arguing the restraining orders were too new at the time to warrant expansion.
“We really felt as we started seeing more incidents in the workplace as well as schools that it was so important to expand the number of people who could access that restraining order,” Ting said.
Paredes said that while gun-rights advocates generally support measures that give law enforcement more tools to stop would-be killers before they go on a rampage, he’s skeptical of measures like gun violence restraining orders that he said focus on the weapon.
“They try to demonize guns instead of demonizing behavior,” Paredes said. “As long as you do that, you’ll continue to have the behavior.”
A more effective approach, he said, would be to simply ask police to conduct a mental health check on the person.
President Trump on Thursday called Cruz “mentally disturbed” on Twitter and urged people to “report such instances to authorities, again and again!”
That drew criticism from gun-control advocates who noted he had eliminated a proposal that would have red-flagged about 75,000 people in gun background checks who receive Social Security mental health disability payments and need help from others managing their benefits.
That measure however would not have affected Cruz, and gun-rights groups argued it was overly broad. Paredes said it would affect many elderly people who otherwise were not a public risk.
“It would be inherently and grossly unfair to many citizens of America,” Paredes said.
Gun Control in California and Florida
Assault weapon ban: California (yes) Florida (no)
10-round magazine limit: California (yes) Florida (no)
All gun sales through licensed dealer: California (yes) Florida (no)
Gun violence restraining order: California (yes) Florida (no)
Armed and Prohibited Persons System to disarm convicted criminals, mentally ill:
California (yes) Florida (no)
___
(c)2018 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
No LAW will ever stop this. Schools are SOFT targets. The only way to stop this is to make schools HARD targets. Steel posts sunk in concrete all the way around the building, with only one way in, guarded by ARMED guards. Fire most of the administrators, and all of the liberal teachers, to fund this.
It is likely that in time most if not all of these shootings will be found to be false flag operations by the left to induce panic, turn the people against the Second Amendment (and by extension the rest of the Constitution) and disarm the citizenry so that a dictatorship can be imposed by globalists, communists and decadents. What American normals must do is remain calm and remind The Mongrel, The Witch, liars and schemers like Blumenthal and Sanders and tinseltown airheads like Kimmel and Milano that any attempt to abrogate the Constitution and confiscate legal firearms from law-abiding citizens will result in a civil war that the left will not survive.
Been thinking the same thing. These incidents seem to happen at just the right time to influence people. Paranoid, you say? Maybe. Is the FBI really that incompetent? Too busy chasing skirts? Maybe they are6l ike the IRS which only answers 1/3 of the phone calls and YOU are responsible if they give YOU the wrong information.
I hope I’m wrong but when the secularists are involved, anything can happen. But will it affect my State? Doesn’t matter…no one is taking away my self-protection.
At last count, murder and assault with a deadly weapon are both laws on the books in all fifty states and DC. To date, this has not stopped either one. Another law is not going to change the mindset of someone that yearns to be the next “school shooter”. Explain to me how a “temporary” loss of self defense with firearms rights will not result in permanent loss of those rights.
Keep in mind, the right to defense of ones self and family is GOD GIVEN and merely confirmed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
The problem, and the solution lies in the actions of individuals. IF not a gun, then a knife. If not a knife, then a club. If not a club, then a vehicle (recent examples in France, Spain and NYC).
Until it becomes unconscionable to take others lives randomly, the body count will continue. But it is not the fault of the National Rifle Association, nor any inanimate object.
We have met the enemy, and he is us.
While all the talking heads argue and spout, meanwhile nothing is done to protect our schools. Perhaps the easiest solution is stop making our schools easy targets.
I see that California has lots of gun control in place. How did San Bernadino happen? I see those gun control laws are working really well for them. Those terrorists in that sanctuary state are really scared.
I for one don’t want a government that is incapable of being efficient and enforcing the laws we already have enacting more laws that will do nothing except curtail the rights of law abiding citizens. This shooting could have been stopped if the government was doing their job and followed up on the specific warnings they received about the shooter. Fix the broken FBI then we can talk about regulations if they are still needed.
Adding more Gun Laws isn’t needed for we have enough Firearms Laws on Gun Control already, what we need to do is enforce the Laws that we have on the books already. Enforced the Laws to the fullest extent of the Law. What I feel will help is getting a Law passed allowing doctors to report to the Police or FBI people that they have as a patient that could be a cause for concern due to a mental issue. this way Law enforcement has on record that the person isn’t able to purchase a firearm, and gives law enforce a chance to check out the person current actions, on the internet, emails, or posting which could be dangerous for causing trouble later on by said person.
The Golden State’s laws also aim to keep guns out of the hands of disturbed people.
I guess that accounts for 85 % of the voting population,
Liberalism IS a mental disorder