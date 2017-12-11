Will Alabama voters nullify the biased media?

You won’t hear it mentioned by those insufferable “panels of experts” who’ve been crying in their beer on CNN almost nightly since Donald Trump upset their applecarts 13 months ago, but if Judge Roy Moore prevails in tomorrow’s special election for a U.S. Senate seat down in Alabama, it’ll be, as Yogi Berra once put it, “deja vu all over again.”
If it happens you can call it voter nullification.
That’s the flip side of jury nullification, which much of America still associates with O.J. Simpson’s stunning acquittal on two counts of murder 22 years ago. In the court of public opinion, his jury seemingly turned blind eyes to incontrovertible evidence of the football legend’s guilt.
How could that be? Because a jury can bring more than courtroom dialogue into the room where its verdict is rendered; it can bring personal baggage, including personal resentments and agendas.
Voter nullification works the same way.
The assumption here is that George W. Bush was ushered into the presidency by lots of voters who simply couldn’t abide Al Gore or John Kerry.
Those who loathe Trump still ask, “How could you have voted for that guy?” They just don’t seem to understand: “I didn’t vote for him; I voted against her (Hillary Clinton).”
That’s voter nullification; it’s like making a defensive move in chess.
Moore, a West Point grad who served as an Army captain in Vietnam, had long ago incurred the wrath of liberals and secularists, championing public displays of the Ten Commandments and vigorously opposing such cultural transitions as same-sex marriage.
The possibility of him winning tomorrow horrifies them.
So when allegations of scandalous behavior years ago began to surface, their rush to condemn him was as ferocious as the running of the bulls at Pamplona, until, one by one, political lions on the left began to tumble under the weight of similarly outrageous allegations.
Suddenly Nancy Pelosi was wringing hands in newfound concern over “due process.”
The hypocrisy, duplicity and shameless demagoguery of those who’ve been nipping at Moore’s heels is reminiscent of the crowd that couldn’t stomach Trump, and still can’t.
There’s a right way to win, but there’s also a right way to lose, and the guessing here is that much of Alabama, like much of America, has had its fill of these petulant losers who can be seen, heard and read on an almost daily basis.
But tomorrow a segment of the electorate will finally have its say.
If Moore prevails it’ll be because, at last, vox populi prevailed, too, as it should.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
It is not Roy Moore who the sexually confused Liberal media fears, but the now aroused Liberal molested sane portion of America who will call out and socially reverse the legal gains made these past 40 years of molesting liberal’s imagined rights to mate in any way, with anything that moves on the planet earth. They point one finger at Judge Moore accusing him of the very kind of misconduct they themselves promoted and inculcated into the American psyche that points three fingers back at them. The whole Roy Moore incident is prima facie evidence, and a cogent political paradigm, of how secular Liberalism always destroys itself in the end,, when their very own created social molesting sins come back home to be revisited upon themselves. Oh how they love to live by their perversions, but know in their hearts that in the end they will die by the very same corruptions, and pray that it all ends when they die, but also live in fear of an afterlife where it does not die but lives on in accountability. They think by killing the 10 commandments in our monuments, they can kill them in OUR, and even their own distorted hearts, so they must first kill their own consciences and then go after ours, lest the voice of their CREATOR prevail over their own sick twisted ambitions to first become Lord over themselves, and in social transference become Lord over WE THE PEOPLE who HAVE listened and know better. When in doubt, vote them OUT.
I have great faith in the “rednecks” to ensure sensibility and bin Jones thumpingly — Godspeed, Moore!!!