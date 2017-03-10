Wikileaks creates big problem for ‘Big Brother’

A civil liberties attorney who has warned for years about government power says it’s not surprising that the Central Intelligence Agency is able to monitor everything we say and do.
WikiLeaks, the controversial whistle-blowing outlet, has dumped the first part of what founder Julian Assange claims is the CIA’s hacking tools for spying and surveillance.
“There’s nothing, folks, that you’re doing today, if you’re doing it electronically, you’re being watched,” warns attorney John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute.
Whitehead and others have warned about “Big Brother” for years, and now a lot more people are paying attention after WikiLeaks on Tuesday posted more than 8,000 documents and files that strongly suggest the CIA is spying on you.
The dump includes code and malware such as “Weeping Angel,” software that will makes you think your smart TV is off when it’s really recording everything you say – and sending the audio to the CIA thanks to the Embedded Devices Branch of the spy agency.
There’s even a program to hack into new automotive features like automatic braking and cruise control.
“They can actually hack into your phone from a distance and turn it into a microphone. They can actually hack into your laptop and turn it into a camera,” Whitehead says of the CIA’s capabilities.
Such abilities may seem reminiscent of government agents searching the world for the Jason Bourne character or Gene Hackman running from the NSA in “Enemy of the State.”
At website ZeroHedge.com, a financial website known for advancing conspiracy theories, the writers point out that the CIA can bypass cell phone encryptions and the agency can engage in “false flag” cyber attacks and blame other countries are the source, citing the Wikileaks revelations.
Whitehead and Rutherford frequently warn about an encroaching “police state” that puts state powers above parental rights, free speech, and religious rights. He tells OneNewsNow the new Wikileaks revelations are related to those concerns.
“If you say anything on Facebook or Twitter or whatever that may be considered anti-government,” he warns, “I guarantee you’re being watched.”
Most troubling of all, says Whitehead, the CIA’s most advanced hacking tools are now out in the open, where anyone can exploit them.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Wikileaks creates big problem for ‘Big Brother’,
What WikiLeaks revealed is only the top of the iceberg, and you know what they say about icebergs.
What more do you expect from Government Motors? It is past time that our government gets slimmed down to what it was meant to do, protect our freedom, not protect them from having to get real jobs. The IRS has outlived any usefulness that it might have had. How about if you buy something, you pay tax. Don’t buy anything? Right. The Education Department has failed in everything it has done. Good education is now found at home, possibly a few Christian private schools. Send that money back to the States with the proviso that it be given to parents as vouchers to send to any school they wish including Christian. States with sanctuary cities get zip, nada, zero. These are but a few of the departments that need a 50% “haircut”.
GOOD. IMO its about time these big government orgs were SMACKED DOWN.. They have become so damn bloated, and ingrained into tings, i don’t think we can ever be rid of them, but they DO need to be cut back MAJORITY.. THESE leaks prove the CIA is and has always been operating on US soil, to spy ON US citizens, which is AGAINST not only their mandate to operate, BUT against the law..
HEADS NEED TO ROLL!!!
Marines, the amount of the haircut needs to be 100% for all the departments & agencies not clearly specified in The Constitution of The United States.
I wouldn’t go far to say all need to get cut.. BUT THERE is a hell of a lot of redundancy that needs to be cleaned up.. WHY we need 10+ intel agencies? WHY do we need 3+ different levels of police that’s not state/local??
This gives me an opportunity to comment on a very prolific, copious, spy machine installed in your very sanctuary or perhaps better called your “safe place” courtesy of collusion with the auto manufactures and big brother government. That is, relative to GM products, “On Star”, which happens to be a Canadian co. and perhaps not subject to the same laws as a U.S. concern. Don’t believe it? Try getting rid of it and watch the blank stares of the head of the dealership maintenance dept. If you do disarm it it will void your warranty and it will compromise some of the other dashboard amenities. Whether you sign up for it or not it continually reports your location and driving habits (been speeding lately?) stored electronically for perusal by investigative entities and insurance companies. The microphone can be turned on at any time by authorities and all conversations recorded. It can be hacked so that you lose control of the vehicle.The user manual, found only on the internet, even says that the driver (owner) is required to inform occupants that they may be recorded. A nice little legal disclaimer that you most likely know nothing about. Orwell..updated to the 21 century.
Even if you discontinue the service – or refuse it – you have to make sure ALL the related equipment is physically removed from the car or else it will keep tracking you. Unfortunately, I’m not sure we’re even given enough information to know what all that related equipment is, or whether it’s completely removable without compromising the operation of the car.
I have heard of some spending almost 3 months and 7 or more visits to their dealership, getting parts of it removedd, and still found out that cause of all the damn computerization of cars, they were STILL getting GPS tracked… THIS IS why i hate how daamn Computerized all modern vehicles are getting. Even if you disable it, many of the items can get “RE_enabled” remotely without you even knowing, let alone giving consent for..
[“If you say anything on Facebook or Twitter or whatever that may be considered anti-government,” he warns, “I guarantee you’re being watched.”]
From what I’ve been hearing, the CIA doesn’t even need to hack Facebook or Twitter; the CEOs of both companies probably feed the info directly to the agency.
Yet another reason i don’t use either of those 2 products!
The Dean of Engineering taught us that anything (problem) that we can clearly identify can be solved with sufficient effort and time.
Bush’s Patriot Act after 9/11 was THE biggest invasion of privacy in the history of America. Those who opposed the unconstitutionality of it with the fear that, given the right un-American president, it’s broad powers would be abused. Along comes traitors Clinton/Hussein Bozo who corrupted the State Dept, DOJ, CIA, FBI, and the press and voila!! Behold today’s mess–American citizens being spied on 24/7 and nobody even cares.Twenty years ago the American public would’ve been outraged and heads would roll. Our forefathers couldn’t even remotely have imagined our technological world but they knew human nature, tyranny and abuse of power and, in writing the Bill of Rights, provided safeguards for we, the citizens. I hope Trump can save something of what Hussein Bozo destroyed and stripped away in just eight years.
And everyone Saw the outrage when Bush JR put it in place, but when obozo expanded it, barely a whimper of objection…