Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested by FBI

The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen has been arrested and charged with obstructing federal agents and helping her husband commit the nation’s bloodiest mass shooting.

Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday and will make her first appearance Tuesday morning in federal court in Oakland, California. She will face the charges in Florida, according to a tweet by the Tampa U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Salman had moved to California’s Bay Area from Fort Pierce after her husband, proclaiming allegiance to Islamic extremists, killed 49 people and wounded 53 people inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. The horrific shooting spurred vigils across the nation as well as political debate over Islamic extremism, gun control and hate crimes against gays.

In the aftermath of the shooting — Mateen was shot to death by police at the club — Salman cooperated with FBI agents, telling them she and her husband discussed the plot during a trip to Disney World, sources told the Miami Herald at the time. She also told them he discussed Pulse as a possible target.

She is now charged with obstructing a federal investigation, and aiding and abetting by providing material support to Mateen. Court documents detailing the allegations against Salman have yet to be released to the public.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Salman insisted she was “unaware of everything” regarding the attack and had no reason to believe her husband had bought ammunition to attack the popular gay nightclub.

Her attorneys could not reached for comment on Monday.

