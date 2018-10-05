Wife of GOP senator calls on Cory Booker to ‘condemn violence’ in wake of threats

The wife of Republican Sen. Rand Paul penned an open letter to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker Wednesday night, calling on him to “condemn violence” in the wake of “intimidation and threats that are being hurled” at GOP families, including hers.
Kelley Paul, in an op-ed published by CNN, said her family lives in a state of fear due to an escalation of violent threats after their home address was posted online.
“I now keep a loaded gun by my bed. Our security systems have had to be expanded. I have never felt this way in my life,” she wrote.
Mrs. Paul said she was relieved and grateful after her husband narrowly escaped a mass-assassination attempt by a leftist gunman on the Republican congressional baseball team in 2017. She said her husband wasn’t so lucky five months later when he was viciously attacked by a neighbor who left him with six broken ribs, lung damage and multiple bouts of pneumonia. Mrs. Paul slammed the liberals who made light of the attack, including Cher, Bette Midler, MSNBC commentator Kasie Hunt and Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who joked about it at an August event.
Mrs. Paul also called out Mr. Booker, who recently encouraged supporters to “get up in the face of some congresspeople” and voice their disapproval.
“Earlier this week, Rand was besieged in the airport by activists ‘getting up in his face,’ as you, Senator Booker, encouraged them to do a few months ago,” Mrs. Paul wrote. “Preventing someone from moving forward, thrusting your middle finger in their face, screaming vitriol — is this the way to express concern or enact change? Or does it only incite unstable people to violence, making them feel that assaulting a person is somehow politically justifiable?
“Senator Booker, Rand has worked with you to co-sponsor criminal justice reform bills. He respects you, and so do I,” she continued. “I would call on you to retract your statement. I would call on you to condemn violence, the leaking of elected officials’ personal addresses (our address was leaked from a Senate directory given only to senators), and the intimidation and threats that are being hurled at them and their families.”
Jeff Giertz, a spokesman for Mr. Booker, responded to the letter by claiming the senator’s words has been taken out of context by “right-wing” news outlets.
“If you listen to more than a deceptively-edited 18-second clip of the speech Ms. Paul references, Senator Booker’s enduring commitment to decency is clear,” Mr. Giertz told The Hill.
“Senator Booker actually says — to a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness — to ‘get up in the face of some congresspeople and tell them about common sense solutions’ that address this problem and ‘I don’t want to hate anybody, because I know the truth,'” Mr. Giertz said. “To think Senator Booker is somehow urging violent confrontation with these words requires you to ignore all context.”
If they hold up the vote for a Senator to fly home to attend daughter’s wedding, I hope the aircraft and Luggage is thoroughly scanned before takeoff. We all have seen the violence the opposition is capable of when pressed against the wall, by the last minute bombshells they drop.
A tall order, since black Dems are among the biggest instigators of such!
My thoughts exactly. ASKING them to condemn the hate, when THEY ARE THE ONES pushing it is futile.
It’s not about whether Booker advocated for violence, it is clear that his words can be interpreted that way. He needs to clarify his remarks and condemn violence and this abhorrent behavior by some on the left.
BUT you just know he won’t!
There’s also that idiot Mad Max Waters, she’s a piece of work, why hasn’t she been called on for inciting violence? The Left are losing their minds, since their “chosen one” lost the chance to the presidency…
In responding to Mrs. Paul, Booker lies through his teeth.
At this point ‘Tardacus Booger can condemn violence but the monster they have created has spawned a life of its own that doesn’t listen to reason, logic or facts. These protestors believe what they want regardless of any evidence or lack thereof. All they know is that they hate Trump, will never acknowledge the election results of 2016 and will resist anyone or anything that Trump tries to promote including Judge Kavanaugh. The only way to stand up to bullies of this sort is to give them a taste of their own mindless tactics. Pretty soon violence will erupt in the streets and it isn’t those on the right that are looking to start trouble but the Libtard lunatic fringe. Law enforcement needs to have their hands untied to deal with this mess and not just by slapping zip ties on their wrists and bringing them in to pay a fine. This is disorderly conduct at the least bordering on riot incitement and must be crushed definitively and decisively once and for all.
She means well, and she’s obviously correct, but this is like asking Satan to please stop tempting people.
Maybe we should start summarily executing top Democrats. That might get their attention. Come to think of it, it might work faster if the Dems are executed three at a time.
The acts she describes on the assassination attempt on her husband’s life and when he was attacked by a neighbor. Then Liberals joked about it. These are the kind of cowardly tactics that Fascists use and then accuse their victims of being Fascists. Right out of Saul Alinski’s play book. Senators and Congressman on both sides of the aisle, should be vehemently and publicly condemning these types of actions. Their silence is deafening. Being quiet indicates to me that they encourage, support, and/or condone such cowardly tactics. Anyone, who would condone these cowardly acts, are people I would not want in the White House or representing me in Washington. Their hypocrisy is showing. I have more respect for cockroaches.