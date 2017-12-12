Wife of demoted DOJ official worked for firm behind anti-Trump dossier

A senior Justice Department official demoted last week for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” had even closer ties to Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the incendiary document, than have been disclosed, Fox News has confirmed: The official’s wife worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election.
Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.
Until Dec. 6, when Fox News began making inquiries about him, Bruce Ohr held two titles at DOJ. He was, and remains, director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force; but his other job was far more senior. Mr. Ohr held the rank of associate deputy attorney general, a post that gave him an office four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
How did Rosenstein not know the connection between Ohr, his wife and Fusion GPS.? Jeff Sessions, do you have any clue what a mess you created by recusing yourself?
Sessions needs to un-recuse himself immediately. The only reason to recuse yourself is to ensure impartiality. This ain’t happening.
Jeff, tag yourself back in already. You need to get in there and don’t be afraid to get your knuckles bloody. The whole Swamp is against you.
Eat your Wheaties. Maybe some spinach too. And if you have an Underdog super energy pill lying around…
I’m going to elaborate a bit more on this. The “System” is all messed up. It’s going to take some superhuman effort to right these wrongs. Swamp dwellers often have teeth and they don’t lack for slime. You’re going to come out with bite marks and slime all over yourself, no matter what.
Jeff, you’ve been concerning yourself with doing the honorable thing. Stop. Focus on doing the right thing. I’m much more concerned about the state of this country than your personal honor. If I was in your shoes I would be a rabid attack dog. Hillary would already be in jail while we tabulate all the charges. I wouldn’t care what the Fake News Media says. I wouldn’t care if I went down in history as the worst person ever. I would do what it takes to fix America.
The Founding Fathers risked their lives, their fortunes, and their PERSONAL REPUTATIONS to do the right thing. Most of them died penniless but they succeeded. Jeff, why are you even there if not to fix what’s broke?
I’m not in your shoes. You are. Start using them to kick some butts.
This is the kind of behavior I would expect from a Banana Republic trying to maintain the illusion of democracy. We need to have some mass firings at both the DOJ and the FBI. DRAIN THE SWAMP!
It’s obvious to us, captjellico, but, evidently, it isn’t to President Trump, or AG Sessions! We’re bewildered, angered, astonished, by the lack of ANY decisive, overt action to purge the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, IRS, the Pentagon hierarchy, of the Obama holdovers, Clintonistas, and Deep State traitors. If they’re afraid to do it, we have to wonder, why? In the D.C. Swamp, there are plans within plans, wheels within wheels, secrets within secrets. America’s government takes on the appearance and behavior of the stereotypical Banana Republic, more and more, the longer these outrages are allowed to continue.
Honestly, I think this is one of the reasons why Mueller is still kicking around, even though it’s obvious he’s just wasting taxpayer money–his job is to prevent Trump/Sessions from going through these government agencies, culling people left and right like the Grim Reaper himself. Any attempt to do so with Mueller lurking in the background is to invite an “obstruction of justice charge”.
Demoted, no doubt with no reduction in pay, but the real and burning question is; WHY IS HE STILL THERE AT ALL, IN ANY POSITION?