Watergate was just a private break-in by private actors. To preclude either Watergate or Cointelpro from ever occurring again, and in response to Justice Douglas’ warnings about illegal uses of electronic surveillance, Congress passed laws to conform surveillance to the twin mandates of the First and Fourth Amendment.
The means our government uses — to protect the First and Fourth Amendment rights of Americans without sacrificing the country’s security needs for information gathering on foreign threats — is a process known as “minimization” and “masking.”
Violating these provisions does more than violate mere regulatory restrictions; violating these provisions violates the Constitutional rights of Americans. That is why the law criminalizes such action when taken “under color of law” by rogue agents.
Why Susan Rice’s Reported ‘Unmasking’ of Trump Officials Raises Very Serious Legal Concerns for Her,
The press is already touting that Rice had “wide latitude” and is implying what she did is legal. Democrats will support Rice and the Obama administration and continue to vilify everything Trump. Democrats will never be satisfied until the USA has a one party system, as was the USSR. Both Dems and the USSR have much in common.
I’m beginning to think there will be NO end and NO solution to the VIRULENT HATRED of the radical left COMMUCRATS, and their ongoing attempts to OVERTHROW our Constitutionally elected President, without a Civil War.
If you recall, the LAST Civil War started after a bunch of DEMOCRATS refused to accept the election of a REPUBLICAN President, Abraham Lincoln! Commucrats are IGNORANT of history. That is why they keep on REPEATING IT.
The Dems won’t be satisfied with a one party nation with them as the one party. They won’t be happy until their Marxist utopia is established and maintained, which will never happen because it is impracticable.
To a thinking liberty loving person, a utopia isn’t even desirable. Utopia, even if it were possible, isn’t a paradise on Earth. It is hell on Earth. While no one goes hungry and there is no crime, there is no meaning to life. A person is just a cog in the societal machine with no freedom to pursue one’s dreams, replaceable by anyone else because everyone is equal.
Might we expect arrests of any these foreign and domestic enemies both ‘within’ and ‘without’ anytime soon?
IF they DON’T prosecute Rice then why bother with Law & order?
No matter what she says, we already know she’s a liar. Benghazi
Susan Rice is a KNOWN LIAR who has proven so loyal to OBOZO that she would jump off a cliff if he told her to! It FIGURES they’d throw HER under the bus to take the heat off OBOZO for his HIGHLY ILLEGAL spying on President Trump and his transition team, and LEAKING classified information after he took office.
Nixon’s entire administration was brought down over Watergate! HE was forced to resign, and some of his cabinet and staff went to PRISON for FAR LESS than that NASTY little Communist SOCIOPATH, OBAMA did during his final weeks in office and since he left the White House and geared up his “shadow government” to try to stage a banana republic-style COUPE against our CONSTITUTIONALLY elected President! Obama always DID think like a power-mad banana republic dictator wannabe. That is why I used to call him the “American Idi Amin.” What would you EXPECT from somebody born and raised in KENYA? The ENTIRE upper echelon of the Commucrat Party should have been charged with TREASON for foisting that nasty little sociopath on us as a “President”, an office for which he was UNFIT in EVERY WAY, including being LEGALLY eligible to run!
Why do you think she will be held accountable to what amounts to subversion in my estimate? She lied about a video being the reason four Americans died in Benghazi. She lied at least four times on prime time TV. Her lies got her a promotion. If she isn’t investigated, then we have to worry about how high up the corruption and sedition goes.
I personally don’t think she will be held accountable and if she is Obama has stacked the courts. Unless Sessions has the balls to do it no one will. There is not real guts in the GOP except for Tret Gowdy
she will commit political suicide to protect the anointed one.