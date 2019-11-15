Why Nikki Haley’s revelations about Rex Tillerson and John Kelly must be investigated

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has made quite the splash with her new book, “All Due Respect,” hitting the shelves this week, within which she reveals that former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly approached her in the White House in an attempt to recruit her to be part of a cell undermining President Trump.

Fox News reported, “Haley said that the two men ‘confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country’ and how ‘Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president’s decisions was because, if he didn’t, people would die. … This was how high the stakes were, he and Kelly told me. We are doing the best we can do to save the country, they said. We need you to work with us and help us do it. This went on for over an hour,’ she said.”

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said,” she wrote in “All Due Respect.”

Mrs. Haley described her reaction to the shocking request, as the BBC reported, “Ms Haley, 47, said she had refused the request from Mr. Kelly and Mr. Tillerson, and called it ‘dangerous’ and ‘offensive.’ ‘Instead of saying that to me they should have been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan,’ she told CBS. ‘It should have been — go tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing. But to undermine a president … it is really a very dangerous thing and it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. It was offensive.”

That’s an understatement. This action against a sitting president is not just politics nor should it be dismissed as “well-meaning” activity by patriots. Yes, it’s stupidity awash in arrogance, but it’s also much more than that.

Critically, it represents an internal plot to subvert the work of the president and demands an investigation. To what degree did this organizing and collusion against the sitting president extend? If they were reaching out to the U.N. ambassador, who else did they attempt to recruit and corrupt? What issues did they intervene in? What damage was done to U.S. interests? Are other recruited corrupt actors still operating in the White House? Did someone recruit Mr. Kelly and Mr. Tillerson, or are they the core tumor of this cancer?

Initially, there was no indication with the small element of the book that was dropped into the public if Ms. Haley warned the president of the plot. In subsequent interviews, she confirms that she did tell the chief executive. She noted in an interview with Sean Hannity that she told then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and the president.

In looking at the timeline, we see Mr. Tillerson was fired in March 2018. Interestingly, also in March, Mr. McMaster was ousted. But it wasn’t until December of that year, nine months later, that Mr. Kelly’s departure was announced.

In subsequent interviews, both Messrs. Tillerson and Kelly deny, in roundabout ways, undermining the president. Notably, however, neither man denies the meeting that Ms. Haley describes nor the content of the conversation she alleges.

In his alleged appeal to Ms. Haley, Mr. Tillerson insisted people would die if Mr. Trump wasn’t stopped. And he was right, people have died. Notably, the core of ISIS terrorists, and most recently Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of that global terrorist cancer, have met their deserved grisly ends. For good measure, we also dispatched its second in command and likely successor. May they all rest in pieces.

This disturbing revelation of Ms. Haley’s provides a microcosmic look at the diseased self-regard that is endemic of the Deep State leading it to believe that they, not the president of the United States, are in charge.

Here we have an allegation against previously well-regarded men behaving like snakes under a bed waiting to strike their target, while telling themselves (and others) that subverting the U.S. Constitution is A-OK because they are better than the people they are harming.

Every day we see how sloppy, idiotic and ineffective the “Masters of the Universe” really are. Their collusion, resistant cells and water carriers in the legacy media, continue to flop around attempting to frame the president with outlandish and preposterous allegations in an attempt to remove him from office. It also explains how and why the country had been sliding into economic disasters while overseeing general chaotic malaise and never-ending wars internationally.

The establishment’s goal now is to punish Mr. Trump and his supporters every day for exposing the dangerous and outlandish fraud they’ve perpetrated against the American people for generations. In the end, the president is not their only target — so are you. A comprehensive investigation into the activities of Messrs. Kelly and Tillerson is not only warranted but necessary to assure the American public that allegations of unconstitutional, and possibly criminal, conduct targeting the president will be taken seriously and acted upon.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk-show host.

