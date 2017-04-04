Why Isn’t Hillary Clinton in Jail?

She feels safe enough to “come out of the woods,” exactly the time for a Trump administration special prosecutor to launch a broadside.

Mentally strong people don’t need five months to overcome setback. Hillary says she’s been licking her wounds in the woods since November. Why can’t she pull herself together?

On the campaign trail, Trump promised supporters he would “lock her up” for what he considered to be criminal activity. He even told Clinton to her face: “If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. Because there have never been so many lies, so much deception.” If he were president, he added: “You’d be in jail.”

Read the rest at Townhall

Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 9.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 9.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating