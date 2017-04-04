Home Fresh Ink Why Isn’t Hillary Clinton in Jail?

Why Isn’t Hillary Clinton in Jail?

April 3, 2017 at 7:50 pm 1 Fresh Ink
She feels safe enough to “come out of the woods,” exactly the time for a Trump administration special prosecutor to launch a broadside.

Mentally strong people don’t need five months to overcome setback. Hillary says she’s been licking her wounds in the woods since November. Why can’t she pull herself together?

On the campaign trail, Trump promised supporters he would “lock her up” for what he considered to be criminal activity. He even told Clinton to her face: “If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. Because there have never been so many lies, so much deception.” If he were president, he added: “You’d be in jail.”

Read the rest at Townhall

One Comment

  1. ltuser
    ltuser April 3, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    This is one promise Trump BETTER BLOODY well follow through with. Otherwise i couldn’t care what else he does, i won’t vote for him for a 2nd term!

