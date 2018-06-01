Why is Trey Gowdy defending the FBI?

Leading Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Thursday attacked Rep. Trey Gowdy’s defense of the FBI’s use of a confidential source to investigate suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Earlier this week, Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican and House Oversight Committee chairman, told Fox News that he disagreed with Mr. Trump’s controversial suggestions that the Obama administration deployed the FBI to improperly spy on the 2016 Trump campaign by using an informant to contact certain staffers and advisors.
Mr. Gowdy said the term “spy” was being improperly used, arguing it was an “espionage” term and not a phrase he “ever used in the criminal justice system.”
On Thursday, Mr. Giuliani accused Mr. Gowdy of “drinking the Kool-Aid” on the issue.
Speaking to CNN, Mr. Giuliani further explained that negotiations over a possible interview between Mr. Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller regarding the Russian investigation were going nowhere until the White House could access documents related to the confidential source.
“The only thing I can conclude is that the documents are going to show nothing connecting Donald Trump to the Russians,” Mr. Giuliani said. “It’s exculpatory, which is why they don’t want to show us.”
Rep. Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican member of the House Oversight committee, also railed against Mr. Gowdy’s defense.
“When you are deploying surveillance powers, counterintelligence powers, against an opposition party’s campaign, that is not normal and I think that is not what Americans want the FBI to be doing,” Mr. DeSantis, the leading Republican candidate for Florida governor, told Fox News on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump attacked the news media for failing to cover what he has branded “spy gate” — his claim that the FBI’s use of a secret informant was part of a “deep state” conspiracy of Washington’s elite against him during the 2016 vote.
“The corrupt Mainstream Media is working overtime not to mention the infiltration of people, Spies (Informants), into my campaign! Surveillance much?” Mr. Trump tweeted.
Democrats and law enforcement officials have dismissed Mr. Trump’s argument as an effort to erode faith in Mr. Mueller’s investigation and have also criticized him for seemingly outing a valuable intelligence source.
Late last week, Mr. Growdy and Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and chair of the House Intelligence committee — who has worked for months to learn more about the source — received a rare classified briefing from FBI and Justice Department officials on the Mueller probe and Mr. Trump’s accusation of spying.
Mr. Gowdy said that based on the information he received, the FBI was investigating Russian influence, not monitoring Trump campaign political activity.
Last week, Mr. DeSantis and a group of fellow House Republicans introduced a resolution calling for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate possible misconduct by the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Methinks Congressman Gowdy has sum splainin’ to do.
Either he’s not too bright or corrupted in some way
It’s indefensible.
He’s been right on the money with a lot of other things. i just think ,he put his foot in his mouth before speaking this time..
However, he has seemed to be on the wrong side of things before (like with Susan rice) so i could be mistaken on him being a RINO.
The only reason the FBI suspected there were Russians, is because their spy fed the Russian story to the Trump campaign staff, So he could get drunk & and blab what they were feeding him, to the Aussie ambassador…right?
No different then Natalia being let in the country without a visa by Loretta Lynch so she could meet with Trump Jr. and debrief with Fusion GPS…right?
Yep … this is akin to a dirty cop dropping a packet of drugs into your trunk during a traffic stop and then pretending to “find” the packet.
To get this “investigation” launched, the DOJ/FBI, working indirectly for Obama and Clinton, appears to have PLANTED FALSE HEARSAY EVIDENCE of collusion via the entrapment of two gullible young Trump campaign associates. Then they pretended to “discover” that evidence as one of their excuses for launching their “investigation”.
To have done such a thing UNDER COLOR OF LAW is absolutely hideous. It is the single-most serious abuse of power that law enforcement could perpetrate. Those responsible should be prosecuted and rightfully humiliated for such an egregious breach of their oath of office and their subsequent bumbling attempts to cover it up.
Right now it looks like the three stooges, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan are the prime perps, but it surely doesn’t stop there. If the whole gang isn’t held accountable, right up through Obama himself, it will surely happen again. And it doesn’t matter which political party is in charge. It is Big Govt run amok, and we should all support those who are fighting to “out” the whole damned thing.
And yet we still have not heard from the supreme court, on the legality of all of this.. I wonder why?
Like Lou Dobbs has stated several times, Trey Gowdy is a RINO. This big mouth said nothing when the Obama Administration stated we had no assets to go into Benghazi, which was an outright lie. When Gowdy took Susan Rice behind closed doors, with regard to the Obama Administration unmasking and spying on Trump and his people, Gowdy stated he was satisfied with Susan Rice’s answers in regard to the unmasking of the Trump people. Gowdy is nothing but a big blowhard, do nothing RINO. Thank God this clown is not running again. Good riddance, you big mouth, Gowdy!
All that is wrong is that Gowdy is over his head in everything. So, why do you think he is leaving congress at the end of his term? I’ll answer for you. He knows that he is in over his head and doesn’t want to drown in it..
why are 40 repubs leaving congress this year? maybe afraid of too much water being drained out of the swamp. i thank GOD every day the AMERICAN people had enough sense to elect BROTHER TRUMP.
I do believe that Gowdy Doody got a bad batch of hair gel. Gave him a dose of McCain Brain.
Calming the waters before Trump appoints him FBI Director or Attorney General.
I got that from my Russian Sources that collude with Trump.
MAGA.
PS That is a joke n case any liberals are reading this and are not able to understand the comment was untrue.
Joke or not, i don’t want someone this incompetent being anywhere NEAR either of those two positions..
I used to like Gowdy. Until his incompetent Benghazi hearing where he slopped sweat all over his desk and let Hillary off the hook for the willful death of four American patriots, including our ambassador to Libya.
There is no doubt in my mind that he is a two-faced Swamp creature in the Lindsay Graham mold. What gives with South Carolina politicians. I’m sure the Swamp has set Gowdy up with a nice post-Congress gig when his, to quote Rudy G., his Kool Aid drinking days are over. He is just another Swamp loser; screw him.
it isn’t just GOWDY. i emailed all my congressmen asking why they allowed the democrats to run roughshod over the entire country during OBOZO’S reign of terror. they had Learner, Holder and that FBI jerk by the short hairs and looked the other way. zero in congress should be re-elected…my opinion.
A confidential informant is someone within an organization that is providing insider information.
A spy is an individual who infiltrates an organization in an attempt to elicit or obtain visibility into the organization’s activities–typically to derail or undermine the organization’s activities.
The FBI leaders, personally opposed to Trump’s presidential ambitions, inserted people into the Trump campaign.
By general definition, that act of infiltration, makes the FBI source of intelligence a spy; not an informant. What the FBI did was a classic example of political espionage.
The Watergate burglars were also government employees, engaged in seeking out information on what the other political party was doing…how is what “Team Obama” did any different–other than the Obama team acted on a much broader scope…and none of Obama’s political appointees balked at the idea of using government resources to spy on the political opposition?
[By general definition, that act of infiltration, makes the FBI source of intelligence a spy; not an informant. What the FBI did was a classic example of political espionage.]
Tom clancy would have a blast making this into a novel.. BUT he usually writes fiction, NOT FACT..
A rat is a rat is sometimes a weasel. With rat like qualities. What is needed is an honest, aggressive, Constitutional oriented AG. Then start rounding them up. The chore of tracking this to ground and gathering all the responsible parties is going to go all the way to the end of the President’s second term. But is a necessary evil.
It really is a shame that all this clumsy power grab side show has consumed so much time, resources and OUR FREAKING TAX MONEY.
I sure think there are more deserving projects.
All he is is a talking head that says all the right things but does nothing about them. Belongs in the rino corner.
Yea. For a long time i felt he was talking the talk well, but not once did i ever see him ‘walk the walk’. SO HE is all bark, no bite..