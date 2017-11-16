Why is Creepy Uncle Joe so popular among Democrats?

If Roy Moore has a seedy past when it comes to sexual improprieties with underage and young girls — at least, allegedly — and should therefore drop his aspirations for higher political office, then so, too, should Joe Biden.
After all, Moore’s accusers are verbal claimants. They’re talking about incidents that may or may not have occurred 40 years ago. It’s all he-said, she-said at this point. It’s all politically charged, as well.
And not to defend Moore — if he’s guilty of what’s been alleged, the guy’s got to go. He has no business serving in the Senate — no business walking around free, for that matter.
Child molesters are scum. Pure and simple, no matter their party politics.
But here’s a thought: Those pining for Moore to step aside right now, at a time when it’s all allegations, nothing factual, ought to take a look at some of those who’ve served, who continue to serve and who may soon be serving in higher political capacities — and call for their ousters in similar manner.
Biden, for example, didn’t earn the moniker Creepy Uncle Joe for nothing.
There are YouTubes galore showing the guy in seeming states of various lechery with women of various ages — some of them, younger than the 14-year-old Moore’s been accused of sexually touching in Alabama. Doubtless, his defenders would say Biden’s simply friendly — affectionate, even. Maybe, misunderstood, or unfairly maligned.
But those with eyes — decide for yourself.
In one video, Biden’s shown on C-SPAN grabbing hold of a little girl’s left arm and whispering uncomfortably close to her ear — so close, in fact, she noticeably squirms and edges slightly away.
In another C-SPAN clip he’s shown standing directly behind another girl, maybe around the age of 13, and placing his hands possessively on her shoulders and playing with her hair. Again, he leans in close for some quick whispers.
In yet another C-SPAN video, Biden physically pulls a young teenage girl in red dress from the midst of what appears to be her parents, and sets her directly by him — where he actually rears his torso directly against the side of her body. She looks uncomfortable, to say the least, especially when he won’t let her go and instead, slides her in front of him and wraps his arm about her waist. Cue creepy whispering — ’cause yet again, Biden bends to the little girl’s ear.
Then there’s the one of Biden, caught on C-SPAN yet again, of standing behind a little girl who can’t be older than 8 or 9, draping his arm over her shoulder to a crazily low point on her torso. Yes, by all appearances, he’s angling for her chest. When she shifts to the side and gives him a little elbow jab, he tries to go back with the hand, but then settles, a few seconds later, for playing with her hair.
There are more. Those are descriptions of but a few.
But seriously, video talks. So do media reports that paint Biden as upsetting female Secret Service agents by blatantly swimming nude in front of them. Still, at least Secret Service women are of age. They’re not little girls.
They’re not young, innocent females.
And on that score, what video of Biden says is this: Mothers, keep your daughters safe.
Keep away from ol’ Creepy Joe.
Is this what America wants as a possible president?
Biden’s not been convicted of anything related to child molestation or inappropriate sexual behaviors involving minors — no, not even charged. But if it’s as Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts governor and failed presidential candidate, says, that “innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections,” then Biden ought not be putting himself out there as a potential 2020 Democratic White House candidate. True, Romney meant that remark for Moore. But what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, yes?
What’s good for a Republican should be good for a Democrat.
If Moore’s got to go, Biden should, too.
Come to think of it — even if Moore doesn’t have to go, even if his accusers all turn out to be false and his story of innocence pans true — Biden should still stay away from politics.
These videos are just too disturbing to dismiss. And surely, if trust is a factor for a wannabe White House commander in chief, then voters should be able to answer the simple question of “Would you trust your daughter with this man?” with a resounding and unblinking yes, not a hem or haw or hedge. Heck, it isn’t even a question that should come to mind when considering a presidential candidate.
They showed videos of Biden last night on Hannity, cozying up to women and underage girls. Biden smelling an underage girls hair etc. If one of those “underage girls” would have been one of my daughters or my wife for that matter, I would have pulled my daughter or wife away from good old Biden and I would have had it out with him. The videos of Biden last night on Hannity were disgusting! Like I stated in yesterdays column, the DemoRATS scream misogyny and the war on women, then these hypocrites cozy up to the Hollywood scum and they cozy up to Billy Bob Clinton!
And there’s Uncle Joe, he’s a moving kinda slow,,,,,at his junction, petticoat Junction. Please run for President Uncle Joe, Please run,,,,and run the Democrat train right off the tracks. That light at the end of the tunnel coming at the Dems is not the light of a Savior, but the back porch light to the red light district of the Liberal Democrat party Fun House, like their train they call the city of New Whorelands, leading to the train yard of the rusted automobiles and their liberal idea of a “Good morning America”
Democrats love touchy feely people like Biden. They think it shows their caring nature when in fact they are closet perverts.
Because Dhimmicruds are the party of sin!
How the Dems, Establishment Repubs, and their media stooges can castigate Moore while at the same time promoting “Good Hands” Biden as our next president is just incredulous!!!!
he is a d.o.b. thats why they love him and he is also a YES man like he was for the head muslim formerly in charge.
Creepy Uncle Joe could be torn to shreds, ridiculed and demonized and would be were Joe BIden a GOP leader. Thanks for reminding some of America some of the public exploits of the guy.
Joe Biden is popular because he is dummber than Jimmy Carter and easy to control by the Dummycraps and RINOs.
I agree, I don’t even want to call him “Uncle”, .. instead I want to hear him cry “Uncle” as some husband – father or brother ‘brings him to his knees’ for messing w/the wrong wife – daughter – sister.
Yes, RUN Joe … and these videos will haunt you and your party as “today’s” news will not soon be forgotten:
Once on the Internet, ALWAYS ON THE INTERNET!