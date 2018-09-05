Why doesn’t Grassley clear the gallery?

The ‘handmaids’ were lined up in the hall again Wednesday in a Senate office building as Judge Brett Kavanaugh faced his first day of aggressive political ping-pong with lawmakers who will determine whether he takes a seat on the Supreme Court.

Following the arrests of 70 anti-Kavanaugh dissenters on Tuesday during the first day of confirmation hearings, Judiciary Committee staffers reassigned half of the 44 public seats to themselves.

Protesters, however, still managed to embed themselves in the hearing room and began to pipe up just seconds after Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley recounted the previous day’s chaos.

CNN : "Threat to women’s rights." "Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong person for the Supreme Court." Here's what protesters are yelling at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's hearing: https://t.co/tgidtTTmas pic.twitter.com/cNlqpD8J5o (via Twitter https://t.co/o4bn7Lnose) pic.twitter.com/QjuQ8GFZPD — Ihsan tahir (@ihsantahirusa) September 4, 2018

‘Sham president, sham justice!’ an anti-gun-rights activist shouted as she and another demonstrator were led out. ‘No more NRA justices! Stop the slaughter of our children!’

Day 1, #Kavanaugh confirmation hearing:

*63 disruptions

*1 hour 15 minute delay

* 70 arrests pic.twitter.com/vqk6T64GgZ — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 5, 2018

