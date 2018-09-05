Why doesn’t Grassley clear the gallery?

The ‘handmaids’ were lined up in the hall again Wednesday in a Senate office building as Judge Brett Kavanaugh faced his first day of aggressive political ping-pong with lawmakers who will determine whether he takes a seat on the Supreme Court.
Following the arrests of 70 anti-Kavanaugh dissenters on Tuesday during the first day of confirmation hearings, Judiciary Committee staffers reassigned half of the 44 public seats to themselves.
Protesters, however, still managed to embed themselves in the hearing room and began to pipe up just seconds after Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley recounted the previous day’s chaos.
CNN : "Threat to women’s rights."
"Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong person for the Supreme Court."
Here's what protesters are yelling at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's hearing: https://t.co/tgidtTTmas pic.twitter.com/cNlqpD8J5o (via Twitter https://t.co/o4bn7Lnose) pic.twitter.com/QjuQ8GFZPD
— Ihsan tahir (@ihsantahirusa) September 4, 2018
‘Sham president, sham justice!’ an anti-gun-rights activist shouted as she and another demonstrator were led out. ‘No more NRA justices! Stop the slaughter of our children!’
Day 1, #Kavanaugh confirmation hearing:
*63 disruptions
*1 hour 15 minute delay
* 70 arrests pic.twitter.com/vqk6T64GgZ
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 5, 2018
#Kavanaugh's solution to preventing school shootings: harden our schools. pic.twitter.com/fwkHzRhrxN
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) September 5, 2018
Sooooooo stupid….. a new low for the Democrats..
I wonder, how many of those protesters were brought IN BY Democrats?
I’m sure the Dem’s provided the horse drawn wagon for the “handmaids” and a few shuttle buses for the rest of the clowns.
Democrats are too stupid to know that they are only harming their cause. The Senators present, from both sides of the aisle, are supposed to be of good character and integrity. I do not understand why NOT one member of the Demorat party has the decency to tell the Capitol police to remove them forcefully immediately upon their first utterance or leaving their seat. If they resist a small ‘love tap’ might bring them back to reality.
So they were arrested. What exactly does that mean? Are they locked up then let go just to prove a point? I’m sure Soros wouldn’t stand for anything interfering with his investments…
And how often before, have we heard after a riot/protest that got out of hand, Dozens of people were arrested..
BUT THEN CRICKETS, no info on how many actually got CHARGED with anything.. If any at all.
The “handmaids” never protest the only culture where women really are treated as in the series: Islam. Muslims treat women like chattel and worse. But, crickets chirp.
To answer the title’s question: Allow the rest of the country to see how deranged the progressive/socialist party has become. No sense of decorum or even sanity in some instances. Let the fools show themselves for what they are so reasonable folks can avoid allowing them to take control.
The Democratic Party is under the Curse of the law. They support Abortion to the 9th Month, support euthanasia and they can judge this man for actually following the law? If you ask me, the DNC members hate God, hate the Constitution, hate the people because they don’t mind killing them before they are born, consider the American people as peons they can rule and reign over that they are the elitists who think they should rule and change the law as they wish. God gave us our rights not the government, not the DNC, and not the media. Tell me if they want to protect all races why they support and receive moneys from Planned Parenthood who have 80% of their abortion clinics in Black Neighborhoods. They still want Afro-Americans on the plantation.
The DNC orchestrated these protests against this strict Constitutionalism nominee. NOW YOU KNOW WHY THE FOUNDERS DID NOT WANT STRAIGHT DEMOCRACY, THEY WANTED A REPUBLIC BECAUSE THEY HATED MOB RULE AND THAT IS WHY THEY AVOIDED POPULAR VOTE AND WANTED REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT AND THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE WHICH GAVE MORE REPRESENTATION OF THE WHOLE NATION AND NOT JUST POPULOUS INTEREST OF JUST PARTICULAR AREAS OF THE COUNTRY.
Just more crap against the wall to see if it sticks.