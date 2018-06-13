Why Can’t We Fix Social Security and Medicare?

Each year, the trustees of Social Security and Medicare issue their report delivering the news, invariably dismal, about the financial condition of the nation’s two largest entitlement programs.
This year, in the report just issued, it’s worse than usual.
Last year, the trustees forecast that Social Security and Medicare’s hospital insurance would have to start dipping into their trust funds by 2022 and 2023 in order to finance their obligations. They report now that the situation has deteriorated such that both need to start dipping in this year.
The HI trust fund will be depleted by 2026, and Social Security’s trust fund will be depleted by 2034.
In the case of Social Security, in 2034, just 16 years away, if no action is taken now, either benefits must be cut by 21 percent or taxes will need to be raised 31 percent, to meet obligations.
Analysts have been writing about the grave fiscal problems of Social Security for years. Yet nothing gets done. Why?
Social Security is the largest spending program in the U.S. budget. Ninety percent of Americans 65 and older get Social Security benefits.
Any government program, once it gets rooted in our culture and Americans start getting benefits, becomes almost impossible to change. President George W. Bush tried to bring fundamental changes to Social Security. He was a Republican president whose party controlled both the Senate and the House. And he still couldn’t get to first base.
Social Security was signed into law in 1935 — 83 years ago. Although the scope of the program is much, much bigger today, it’s basic structure is exactly the same as it was then. Benefits of retirees are paid for through the payroll taxes of those currently working.
How many businesses today operate exactly like they did 83 years ago — or even 10 years ago? The Dow Jones average, an index of the nation’s most influential corporations, has changed 51 times since it was founded.
The reason our economy works is because it is flexible. The world is changing all the time. Businesses are constantly altering their products and the way they do business to accommodate new market realties.
But not so in government programs. And there couldn’t be a better reason why we should keep government out of our private lives.
The basic premise of Social Security, and of Medicare, enacted some 33 years after Social Security, was that we could tax the young and working to pay for the retired and elderly.
But in 1950, we had a little over 16 people working for every retiree. Today it is less than 3.
Life expectancy in 1940 for a 65 year old was 14 years. Today it is 20 years.
Meanwhile, we’re not having children. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the U.S. fertility, the number of babies birthed for every 1,000 women of childbearing age, was the lowest in history in 2017.
Most Americans think they are entitled to defined Social Security benefits because they paid taxes. It’s not true. In a Supreme Court case in 1960, Flemming v. Nestor, the court ruled “A person covered by the Social Security Act has not such a right in old-age benefit payments. … To engraft upon the Social Security system a concept of ‘accrued property rights’ would deprive it of the flexibility and boldness in adjustments to every-changing conditions.”
This means the government can change your benefits anytime it wants. Who would do business with a company like this?
It’s great that President Donald Trump has got our economy steaming ahead again. But as we recover, we need to take on the challenges of Social Security and Medicare.
Star Parker is an author and president of CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org. To find out more about Star Parker and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
I have a very easy solution: The money taken out of ones pay for Social Security, goes into your own personal bank, called, if you like, the Individual Security Account. At age 62, you can start withdrawing the money. Give people options between CD’s, money markets and four or five of the best mutual funds in the country. Since this is in your own bank account, this money, by law cannot be touched by the government. It is your money not the governments. Secondly, you do the same thing for Medicare. The money taken out of your pay, goes into your own bank and it is called the “Health Savings Account”. At age 65, you have a period between October 1st and December 1st, to let your bank know which health insurance company you want to go with. The bank transfers the money electronically from your account to your health insurance carrier. If the bank does not hear from you, by December 2nd, they select the health insurance carrier you had the prior year! Again, the government would not be able to touch the money you put into this account. Problem solved! The crux of the matter is, the politicians love Social Security and Medicare taxes coming into the government, so they can spend it!!!!! How is that for a dose of reality?
I like that suggestion. Just pass a law saying “NO more paychecks will have Social security deductions taken out. however, each person will get his or her OWN bank account linked, which will get 5% of your pay check each month, taken out and placed into.
You cannot tap that account till you hit 62, OR you retire after 30 years in the same job, which ever comes first.”
I think you are leaving out the biggest drain on Social Security and Medicare. Illegals. They are automatically getting these benefits by crossing the border, while actual citizens in need are being denied. Fix that first.
Along with all the fraud in Social security disability.. I AM SORRY BUT i have NEVER UNDER STOOD why someone who has in many cases not even worked, gets to claim FROM THE general social security fund, a ‘disability insurance’.. Especially for things like being ‘depressed’, being fat, having ansiety.. and the like.
A person can immigrate here legally and start drawing social security after ten years of residency, and they can draw the same amount as people who pay into the system for forty years or more. Perhaps we need a pro-rated system that only gives them full benefits after forty years of residency. Why should they be required to contribute less than people born here?
OR just limit it PERIOD< to CITIZENS. Even if you legally move and work here, you don't get Social security..
I get really upset when social security is considered an entitlement! I paid for it all my working life!!! It is not a government gift like welfare.
But that’s precisely the problem — the way the law is written, it is a gift like welfare. It is not your money — the government takes it from you by force, and as soon as it leaves your possession it is no longer yours. You do not pay into some account that sits there waiting for you to withdraw it. The government owns that money, not you. Which is why Social Security is so awful. If we were allowed to take that money and invest it ourselves, we would be much better off. But then the politicians wouldn’t be able to control our behavior with their grand social engineering programs, funded by our tax dollars. Until the people rise up and demand change, it will stay the same.
Plus with the way its RAN, it is in effect, the LARGEST Ponsi scheme around.
Make Congress have the same healthcare and pay into Social Security as the citizens.
I’ve long thought that Social Security is the biggest, longest lasting pyramid scheme in history. But all pyramid schemes collapse eventually, and the day of reckoning is coming for Social Security.
And what gets me. is if someone in the general public, did this big of a pyramid scheme, we’d go to JAIL for it (like Maddoff).. YET NOT ONE PERSON in congress, who voted/or keeps this going, has ever had the same happen?
There’s a fix for social security but people have to accept change, if your 50 or over you can stop reading because you won’t be effected. First I’ll start of with the unfavorable saying yes SS is an entitlement, yes you were screwed and can fairly say it APPEARS like its not an entitlement and I agree with you but in the end….
So first you employer contribution does not change.
At 21 you pay 7%, 1% to SS and the other 6% to a 401 with YOUR name on it, YOUR money HOWEVER you collect SS at life expectancy.
at 25 you pay 7% 😉 2% or SS and the other 5% to your 401 and you get it 2 years before life expectancy.
etc etc.
NOT a quick fix but a long term get us out of this … mess.
From the start of Social Security to now it has paid out $97 TRILLION while only $63 trillion has been paid in, that is a difference of $34 TRILLION, or for the 100 million households in America $340,000 has been robbed from all of them
It also means on average each recipient has collected 50% then they paid in
For Medicare it is even worse, a lot worse, they have received 300% more than they paid in
To cover these deficits means more money is taken from the general fund and causes a deficit in the budget so that the current debt of $22 TRILLION can be all accounted for from this spending
Interest on this debt accounts for 6% of spending and all by itself makes up nearly half the deficit for the last couple years. Which means we are borrowing to pay for what we borrowed.
Deficit spending is expected to rise again to $1 TRILLION per year, AGAIN, but who are we borrowing from?
Ourselves mostly, we just print up Treasury bonds take them over to the Federal Reserve and they print up some cash
part 1 of 2
part 2 of 2
And this all works because we are the world’s reserve currency. We have run up a $10 TRILLION trade debt since the year 2000. They give us their produce we give them our greenbacks
It also has an effect on the stock market. Facebook has a value of $83 billion, yet the value of its stock is $500 billion. This stock value multiple times greater than assets is true for all the top tech stocks in the US and the US only. The largest tech companies in other countries have stock value no greater than assets
So what does all of this mean?
It is rather simple, systems cycle when all their parts work
So all one has to ask is do they think we can go on forever printing up money to buy other people’s products without them look for a new reserve currency?
Or will people continue to buy stock which trades for multiple times more than any means of production to give the stock value?
Socialism is the belief one is entitled to live at the expense of others
A $22 TRILLION debt, and going to start growing at $1 TRILLION per year, says to a certain degree we hold that belief
Maybe that’s something we need to STOP then. YOU Only get out, as much as you paid in.. No longer give out 200 to 300%+ over what you paid in…