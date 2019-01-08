Whoopi Goldberg tells Ocasio-Cortez to stop ‘pooping’ on ‘giants’ of Democrat Party

Whoopi Goldberg says newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to stop “pooping” on the Democratic Party and tone down her “very opinionated” nature for a while.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” were not pleased on Monday with a recent interview the New York Democrat gave on “60 Minutes” with Anderson Cooper. They accused the young Democrat of rhetorically defecating on “the shoulders of quite a few giants” before ever accruing a single legislative accomplishment.

“She is very opinionated, which we like,” Ms. Goldberg said. “We like opinionated women. But it is very, very difficult when people make accusations where you say, you know, the Democrats have done nothing, the establishment of the Democrats have done nothing. And I just want to throw this out to you: John Lewis [of Georgia] wasn’t sitting still. Dianne Feinstein [of California] wasn’t sitting still. There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic Party who have been busting their a—es to make sure women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need. … I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job.”

“You don’t have to know it when you step out, but before you start pooping on people and what they’ve done, you got to do something too,” the host continued. “You can’t poop on what was when you’re coming in on the shoulders of quite a few giants.”

Ms. Goldberg’s co-hosts nodded in agreement.

“They know a lot. They’ve been around,” added co-host Joy Behar.

At issue for the panel seemed to be Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s willingness to support similar upstart candidates against incumbents.

“It’s absolutely risky,” she told Mr. Cooper. “It requires risk to try something new, but also we know so much of what we’ve tried in the past hasn’t worked, either.”

