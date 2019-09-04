Whoopi Goldberg slams Debra Messing’s ‘list’ idea for Trump backers: ‘We don’t go after people’

Whoopi Goldberg’s return to ABC’s airwaves on Tuesday started off with a warning to actress Debra Messing over her desired “list” of President Trump’s Hollywood supporters.

“We had something called a blacklist, and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff,” Ms. Golberg told “The View” colleagues. “Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work.”

At issue is Ms. Messing’s response to an Aug. 29 piece by The Hollywood Reporter detailing an upcoming fundraiser in Beverly Hills for the president.

“Please print a list of all attendees please,” the “Will & Grace” star tweeted. “The public has a right to know.”

“This is not a good idea, okay?” Ms. Goldberg said, Mediaite reported. “Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you! … You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

Co-host Joy Behar concurred, saying that a distinct difference should be made between publicizing the political leanings of corporations and individuals.

“When it’s individuals, I think that then you’re stalking and you’re starting to endanger a person’s life, so I don’t approve of that.”

Mr. Trump’s fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17, THR reported.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

