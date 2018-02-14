Whoopi Goldberg: Mike Pence didn’t show North Korea enough ‘respect’ at Olympics

Whoopi Goldberg says U.S. Vice President Mike Pence should have shown more “respect” to North Koreans at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
“He should have given enough—had enough respect to say, ‘You know what? Maybe they aren’t doing a good thing for themselves, so maybe we can sit down with them at some point,'” Ms. Goldberg said Monday on ABC’s “The View.”
She said the Olympics are “supposed to be the one place where politics doesn’t play a part.”
At Friday’s opening ceremony, Mr. Pence and his wife, Karen, sat in a box with other heads of state, including a delegation from North Korea led by Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jung.
The vice president conspicuously remained sitting when the unified Korean team, comprised of athletes from both the North and South, walked into the arena.
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin accused Mr. Pence of hypocrisy for making a political statement at a sporting event, pointing to the time he walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after several football players kneeled during the National Anthem.
“I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events,” Ms. Hostin said. “Wasn’t he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?”
Meghan McCain, the lone conservative on the panel, said she would have done the same thing in the vice president’s position.
“I gotta tell you, Whoopi, I think if I were there I wouldn’t have stood, either,” Ms. McCain said. “I have such a problem with what’s going on in North Korea. Again, people are literally being starved into forced labor.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
You’re complaining Whoopi, that Pence showed DPRK exactly thrice the respect it deserved?
Whoopi Goldberg and Ms. Hostin are prime example of deranged Liberal Democrats.
“I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events,” Ms. Hostin said. “Wasn’t he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?”
Being patriotic is NOT making a political statement.
patriot
noun
1. a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.
“The term political statement is used to refer to any act or non-verbal form of communication that is intended to influence a decision to be made for or by a political party.”
Lets send the people on The View, to North Korea. With no food, Whoppi will lose alot of weight!
& how much respect does NK show the US?? Dum dem! Whose side are you on?? Human rights? Female rights? Killing US citizens? etc. etc.
Which side is she on. Besides being on the ugly side, the only “respect” she is showing is the disRESPECT to the White people who pay her salary.
Whoopie Cushion is on the opposite side of anything American or anything President Trump or the Republican party is for. She thinks she is the best thing since slice bread.
Why, oh why, would anyone care what Whoopi, or any of those hasbeens on the view have to say. If enough of us ignore them, maybe, just maybe they will go away.
Whoopie WHO!!! When and ever has she been relavent. Another brainless cleberty that lives outside reality!!
Why is this racist and one-sided show still on? Where is Barbara Walters these days? At least if she disagreed wth your point of view, she had enough respect for her guests and common sense not to stoop to name calling , race baiting and condeming one’s religious affiliation and beliefs. Maybe Lucifer will hire them to host “Hell’s View” when their time is up.
Whoppi (Laurel Ayres) was the star of the 1996 movie ‘The Associate’. Our beloved President had a small part in that movie. Whoppi played a woman that had financial talent for investing, but was not considered because of what she looked like. So, she changed her appearance, and was accepted. Her ‘conservative’ ideas flourished, the only change she made was her appearance. In the end of the movie, she revealed her ‘true-self’ and was accepted because of what she produced; alone. A conservative trait..,
Wow.., only if she wasn’t such a good actor, perhaps she could realize the truth of truth conservatism for she portrayed it very well in the movie.
It’s hard to bow to or show respect to a country that has nukes pointed at you. I know Obama is good at bowing to and apologizing to leaders and representatives of belligerent countries, but thankfully, those days are over.
Hey hoppie duppie, said you were leaving IF Trump was elected…….guess what…….he WAS….WHY HAVE YOU NOT LEFT YET or were you just flexing your non-existing muscle?????
So Whoopi, should he have presented his sister with the famous Hillary Reset Button? I’m sure that would have solved all the problems between the U.S. and N.K., unless he responded with his Nuke Button.