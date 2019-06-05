Whoopi Goldberg launches pro-abortion rant, tells Republicans: ‘I don’t want you in my coochie’

Whoopi Goldberg launched a colorful rant in support of abortion Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” after former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed that being pro-abortion is “not real feminism.”

“So let me get this straight, so giving a woman a choice about what to do with her body is anti-feminist?” Ms. Goldberg said. “You have the right never to have an abortion. You have that right, and I support that. But what about the 9-year-old girl who gets raped by a family member or some thug in the street? Why are you taking her mother’s discussion with her family, with their choices, why are you taking it out of their hands? See to me, you taking choice from people is anti-human.

“I don’t say that everybody has to believe, but I say you want to have choice. I don’t want you in my coochie,” she added. “You don’t want me in yours, either.”

Ms. Goldberg’s comments come one day after Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, gave a pro-life speech at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala in Washington, D.C.

“Unfortunately, many on the left use the abortion debate to divide women and demand conformity,” Ms. Haley said. “They do this in the name of feminism. But that is not real feminism.

“The idea that women must adhere to a particular set of values is one of the most anti-women ideas in today’s culture,” she said. “It is a rejection of the ideas of equality and tolerance that the women’s movement is supposed to be about.”

