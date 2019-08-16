Who is actually funding AOC’s campaign? Israel has SPECIAL MESSAGE for Ilhan Omar, Tlaib

In addition to low approval ratings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has virtually no financial support from the people in her own district. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were shown the “unwelcome” mat by the state of Israel. President Trump gives his support to faith-based organizations, and Beto O’Rourke wants us to know that he’s a real dude.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an approval rating of 21% in her district according to one door-to-door survey, but what’s even more telling is her lack of contributions. Ocasio-Cortez’s FEC reports show that she has only received contributions from ten individuals who live inside her district… just ten! The total contributed comes to about $1,500. Maybe her district has had enough of the drama queen?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had some strong words for Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday as the nation of Israel denied the pair’s travel requests. The Israeli foreign ministry eventually granted the request to Tlaib so that she could visit her grandmother, but the message from Israel was clear!

Tlaib now says that she will NOT visit her grandmother. Apparently, she’d rather have the drama and press coverage than quietly visit her grandmother. Here’s what Tlaib tweeted on Friday:

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

President Trump took a stand for America’s faith-based organizations, and Philadelphia’s mayor calls for gun control to “help the cops.” Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings