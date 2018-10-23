Whitebread Michael Moore cheers ‘last days’ of old white men: ‘The dying dinosaur’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore on Saturday cheered the “last days of the dying dinosaur” in which old white men are starting to give way to a younger, more diverse U.S. electorate.
Mr. Moore, a 64-year-old white man, spoke in front of a crowd at the Rome Film Festival after the Italian debut of his anti-President Trump film “Fahrenheit 11/9.” He argued that Mr. Trump “won the white vote” but demographics are changing in Democrats’ favor.
“What you need to understand about the U.S. now, is that it is changing very quickly,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Right now a little over two-thirds of the country who are eligible to vote are either women, people of color, or young adults between 18-35. That’s the majority of America right now.
“And they will determine the direction of the country,” he continued. “These are the last days of the dying dinosaur, the old white man who has been making the decisions since the beginning of our time.”
Mr. Moore also blamed Democrats for not trying to abolish the Electoral College back in 2000 after former President George W. Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore.
“Bush and Trump both lost the election. Both got the least number of votes. Al Gore won by a half a million votes. Hillary Clinton won by 3 million votes,” he said. “If we were a democracy, they should have been the presidents.
“The left, the Democrats, the liberals after Gore was denied the White House, should have fought to remove that clause of the Constitution that allows the loser to sit in the White House,” he said. “We should have done that 16 years ago.”
Mr. Moore said Mr. Trump’s presidency is the result of a dumbed-down electorate, which he blamed, in part, on the media.
“If you allow rich corporations to buy up and control most of the media, and then put things on the media that are intended to appeal to the stupidity that’s in all of us, you will have a dumb-downed nation,” he said.
“The more you dumb [America] down,” he said, “the more likely you are to end up with a Donald Trump.”
“Right now a little over two-thirds of the country who are eligible to vote are either women, people of color, or young adults between 18-35. That’s the majority of America right now.”,,,,But he ignores the fact that the moral MAJORITY of the two thirds of his gendered, raced, aged, politically sliced and diced Americans look upon he and his kind as the IMMORAL minority. Democrats will eventually lose because the morality issue they fear, ignore and eschew, will overcome the gendered, raced, and aged issues they cling to in order to divide us. Yes there ARE women, minorities and young people who can think for themselves, look about themselves to witness the destruction the Democrats have brought, and decide who they are with God is more important than who defines them to divide. If God be with us, who can stand against us. THREE dimensional people of body, mind, AND spirit always overcome those obsessed with the two dimensions of just body and mind. Three is always greater than two, unless you graduated from a liberal institution where the sheepskins are issued to pull the wool over your eyes, and cover your intellectual nakedness. Moore’s media belongs in a petri dish,,,,one more failed social Lib/Lab experiment where they still believe money in elections or movies is more important than TRUTH.,,,and it IS, only if you reside among the immoral minority.
Well, I can think of at least one “old white man” who I wouldn’t mind seeing in his last days.
As long as illegal immigration exists it looks like the white men are loosing power. So, Mr. Mooron, If you know your history you will realize the the white man actually helps people who play by the rules and not your mamby pamby point of view. Looser.
Why hasn’t this fat, white guy (Moore) suffered a stroke yet?
When will this old white man rabble rouser who got rich being anti white and anti American anti Christian ever get it thru his thick skill just how disgusting and repulsive he is?
If he hates white men / people so much then do himself and America a favor and give himself a self-induced very late (64 years) abortion.
He is a self-appointed deity and an arrogant fool with delusions of grandeur that is an embarrassment to the entire nation.
What an uneducated, fat, babbling, idiot.
What “Make-it-up-Mikey” doesn’t get is that, while the left aims its guns at the white male, there are multiple millions of white women, people of color, young and old who side with the common sense policies of the conservatives. For example A third of Blacks now support Trump.
Of course, Michael Moore has never had his head in reality.
Michael Moore looks at himself in the mirror and scowls every morning.
I have it on good authority that he doesn’t have any mirrors. Every time he look in one, it shattered.
“If you allow rich corporations to buy up and control most of the media, and then put things on the media that are intended to appeal to the stupidity that’s in all of us, you will have a dumb-downed nation,” he said.
Sitting here shaking my head in disbelief..
After reading this insane quote the only thing I can say is, sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying..
Only dinosaur I see is Moore himself!
Isn’t it amazing how insane liberals actually advocate for their own demise? Moore is a sorry excuse for a human being and should be thrown to the bears for lunch.
Wonder what a bear looks like when he regurgitates???????????
Even bears wouldn’t eat something so distasteful…gotta’ be piranhas or sharks or flesh eating bacteria.
Does he grasp the irony of an old, white man talking about old, white men dying off?
The left doesn’t do irony. I mean they don’t recognize it. They elected a president who had a fake ID, fake name, fake history with sealed past and claimed he would be the most honest and transparent administrator ever.
And while the person was transparent, his administration was anything but.
Can you imagine being deluded enough to think that by acting morally superior and going against your own self interests/instinct survivals to the point of groveling like a pathetic slob at the altar of political correctness it would somehow benefit you? Michael Moore is the embodiment of a morally, spiritually and intellectually bankrupt beta cuck masochist who must get his rocks off at the thought of there not being any more white males in the near future. Just because he is a pathetic lowlife loser and has such self hatred,white guilt and contempt for himself that he is projecting his self image onto all white males doesn’t mean he is right. Because if that time were to ever come, the total extinction of white men, it would pretty much mean the end of civilization here on earth. Just think about all these feel good, social justice games that the left plays by giving away money to help those who chose not to help themselves. All of that nonsense is being subsidized with taxpayers money the bulk of which is paid by white people. If i were these libtards they should think twice about their “hate whitey” message because if they’re stupid enough to get rid of all of us its GAME OVER for themselves and the rest of the country.
I have nothing but utter contempt for this vacuous, fatuous, contemptuous piece of ever living filth and excrement known as Michael Moore. Did I happen to mention how much I detest people like him who are so disingenuous to act like this when the bulk of if not all of his money 99.9% of it was made off of white audiences? He hates conservatives/Republicans so much that his McMansion is located in a highly conservative neighborhood. What a hypocritical piece of garbage!! His wife finally came to her senses and divorced his pathetic fatass and hopefully took him to the cleaners for half of his $50 million fortune. Just to show you what a greedy, fat slob ******* he is, a huge point of contention in the divorce was that he refused to share royalties with his wife who co-produced the propaganda films with him. Hopefully his wife can find a real man for herself and flaunt it in this cuck’s face but then again he’d probably enjoy that in some sort of perverted fashion. After all he was great friends with that other sexual deviant Harvey Weinstein.
May the good Lord give this fat dumb democrat everything he deserves. I will bet it will not be a democratic victory.
Maybe, with a change of diet and a little exercise it would not only improve your physical appears but would improve blood circulation to your oxygen-starved brain, then you would not have to be such a self-loathing Moore on.
While he’s entitled to his opinion, he shouldn’t expect the rest of us to CARE about what he thinks! I’m tired of seeing this hypocrite blabbing away.