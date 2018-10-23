Whitebread Michael Moore cheers ‘last days’ of old white men: ‘The dying dinosaur’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore on Saturday cheered the “last days of the dying dinosaur” in which old white men are starting to give way to a younger, more diverse U.S. electorate.

Mr. Moore, a 64-year-old white man, spoke in front of a crowd at the Rome Film Festival after the Italian debut of his anti-President Trump film “Fahrenheit 11/9.” He argued that Mr. Trump “won the white vote” but demographics are changing in Democrats’ favor.

“What you need to understand about the U.S. now, is that it is changing very quickly,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Right now a little over two-thirds of the country who are eligible to vote are either women, people of color, or young adults between 18-35. That’s the majority of America right now.

“And they will determine the direction of the country,” he continued. “These are the last days of the dying dinosaur, the old white man who has been making the decisions since the beginning of our time.”

Mr. Moore also blamed Democrats for not trying to abolish the Electoral College back in 2000 after former President George W. Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore.

“Bush and Trump both lost the election. Both got the least number of votes. Al Gore won by a half a million votes. Hillary Clinton won by 3 million votes,” he said. “If we were a democracy, they should have been the presidents.

“The left, the Democrats, the liberals after Gore was denied the White House, should have fought to remove that clause of the Constitution that allows the loser to sit in the White House,” he said. “We should have done that 16 years ago.”

You Might Like







Mr. Moore said Mr. Trump’s presidency is the result of a dumbed-down electorate, which he blamed, in part, on the media.

“If you allow rich corporations to buy up and control most of the media, and then put things on the media that are intended to appeal to the stupidity that’s in all of us, you will have a dumb-downed nation,” he said.

“The more you dumb [America] down,” he said, “the more likely you are to end up with a Donald Trump.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)