White Supremacists Were Not The Only Thugs Tearing Up Charlottesville

The violence in Charlottesville reveals not who we are as Americans, but who we might become if we allow radicalism and totalitarianism to become normalized. In America today, that possibility is most likely to come, not from the radical Right, but from the Left.
To understand this trajectory, we need to know who the players were in this weekend’s violence. Those behind the protest and the counter-protest were not average Americans, but two extremist groups: anti-fascists (Antifas) on the Left (the counter-protestors) and white supremacist nationalists on the Right (the protesters).
The conflict between anti-fascists and fascists has been simmering for decades as they’ve been firing shots at each other and gathering recruits or engaging in a war of words on the Internet.
These groups did not suddenly appear with the inauguration of Donald Trump. They’ve been around for a very long time.
Excellent commentary! You hit the nail on the head. Also, had the police been proactive (the mayor is a failure at his job), the violence would have never occurred.
Ever wonder what group has taught us that those who “Riot, burn, rob and destroy property” never get charged or held responsible for their destructive behavior?
IMO that is cause the DEM mayors in the cities these savages love rioting in, DON’T want to hold them responsible. As the article says, to the LEFT anyone not a democrat is a racist, and thus “DESERVES a righteous beating..”
With the throwing of the first bottle, rock, or fist, or the first fire started, the police should open fire on the crowd, and continue firing until there is no one left standing. If you don’t want to be among the dead and wounded, stay away from these organized riots. The only thing they are accomplishing is the increase of hatred and violence. There are no “innocents” in these hateful crowds.
Follow the money and to hell with rubber bullets… Drop the first one who throws the first anything and then use an old democrat governor’s trick!!!!!!!!!! Turn the dogs and fire hoses loose on them…. Free Speech and the right to PEACEFULLY assemble have inherent limitations. Speech to incite riots and converting the right to ASSEMBLE to riot ARE NOT covered in the 1st Amendment.
I agree with opening fire on those throwing rocks and Molotove cocktails and such, but shooting EVERYONE is a bit much.
I don’t think we’re sure there was any violence by the White Supremacists until the goofy, self appointed defenders against fascism attacked them. They were lawfully marching with a permit. The Left wing goons were not.
On one of my adult sites, someone who was there said “ive been an independent photographer at 14 other rally’s by the KKK, the Socialist party of the US, and other ‘extremist groups’. NEVER have i seen violence just BY THAT group when that’s all that was there. ALL instances i’ve seen violence was when the COPS willingly let ‘counter protestors show up and break through barriers PUT UP in between the two (or three) groups, so they can get at one another”…
I’ve known several cops who have said the EXACT same thing. One hated being told to “provide security for a Neo-nazi rally” where he lived, but he did and the ONLY violence he saw was one older woman who WHAPPED Her son for hurling insults at some bystanders..”
What would you expect someone who spends that much time at KKK rallies to say?
There is nothing good about the KKK, the neo-Nazis or white nationalists. They are the other side of the Antifa/communist coin. A pox on all their racist houses.
None of these groups are on the Right. They are all Leftists. Leftists attacking Leftists, and somehow it’s Trump’s fault?