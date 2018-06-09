White professor rips ‘little Caucasian a—holes’ in white privilege rant

A white professor at Rutgers University is being investigated by the school for a Facebook post captured by The Daily Caller that railed against white children eating in a Harlem restaurant while he was there.

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” history professor James Livingston wrote in the post removed by Facebook for violating community standards. “I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them—us—us out of my neighborhood?”

Livingston complained about going to Harlem Shake, a restaurant known for its burgers and shakes, saying it was “overrun with little Caucasian a—holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do.”

He concluded: “I hereby resign from my race. F— these people. Yeah, I know, it’s about access to my dinner. F— you, too.”

