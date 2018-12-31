‘White Jews’: A New American Leftist Antisemitism

If you remain silent when you hear the term “white Jews,” you are not doing your part to stop this creeping hatred.
A recent controversy about anti-Jewish views in the Women’s March has lifted the curtain on a new antisemitism that is percolating in American circles.
“Now Women’s March activists are grappling with how they treat Jews, and whether they should be counted as privileged white Americans or ‘marginalized’ minorities,” The New York Times noted in a recent piece. The labeling of Jews as “white” and debates on how to “treat Jews,” as if Jews are packages in a supermarket is a form of dehumanizing rhetoric designed to force Jewish people into a binary of “white/non-white” that is currently trendy in US discussions.
The new toxic discussion taking place primarily in the United States is designed to label Jews as “white supremacists.” For instance, Tamika Mallory, the Women’s March leader, told the Times that this issue was raised at an early meeting of the marchers.
“Since that conversation, we’ve all learned a lot about how white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it,” she said. Some groups on the far Left have even embraced this concept. Rebecca Vilkomerson tweeted about it on December 24.
“We white Jews especially need to recognize that centering out own status as victims here is a power move, as well as a way to avoid self-reflection on our relative status in a white supremacist world,” Vilkomerson tweeted.
It is particularly interesting, given the history of antisemitism, how Jews are now considered not only recipients of white privilege, due to their often passing as white, but are seen as emblematic of whiteness and a part of white supremacy. The concept of antisemitism was coined by anti-Jewish activist Wilhelm Marr, who objected to the idea that Jews would assimilate into Germany. Antisemitism became entwined with the idea that Jews were a separate “race” from white Europeans, particularly Germans and northern Europeans. Today that has come full circle and Jews are portrayed as not just passing as white, but of being an example of white supremacy.
How can this be, only 70 years after the Holocaust that the people genocided for being non-white and non-European are now called white supremacists? It is part of a carefully managed agenda in the United States to not permit Jews to be part of discussions about “people of color” or racism. The reason for this is that hatred of Jews has always been about creating an all-encompassing other that is dehumanized and then defining that as “the Jews.” Therefore in European history, Jews were hated for not being Christian, accused of blood libels and forced to live in ghettos or enter cities through the gate where the swine and sewage was. Then came the era when Jews were assimilating and becoming less religiously observant so they were labeled not as a religious problem, but an ethnic-racial problem. Oriental “wandering Jews,” who were foreigners. Today in the US where the popular view in some left-leaning circles is that being “white” is a kind of slander, Jews are “white Jews.”
The term “white Jews” is anti-Jewish because no other group is subjected to this same slur of forcibly shoehorning them into a false whiteness. For instance, Muslims, of which are almost two billion, are not called “white Muslims.” Only Jews are called “white Jews.” Used often enough, the term is designed to dehumanize Jews and take away their diversity, forcing them into the “white” category in America, the category that means “majority” and “privileged.”
The term “white Jews” should be resisted. It is designed solely to make Jews not only an “other” but at the same time a member of the majority. “White” means “majority” in the US, while “Jew” means “other.” So labeling Jews “white” is a way to purposely attack and single out this one group. You’ll notice that those who use this term don’t say “white Muslims, white Hindus, white Catholics.” There is only one group whose religion they seek to lump in with “white.” The goal is to say this often enough until the word “Jew” is synonymous with white. And you’ll notice that “white supremacy” is often lumped in as well, until the word “Jew” in some American circles will be synonymous with “white supremacy.”
This strips Jews of their historic and wonderful diversity. Jews are from Yemen, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Ethiopia, India and many other places. When Americans say “white Jews” the idea is to rip that diversity away and bleach it out until there is no history of Jewish people. Jews are even told now that any discussion of Jews being victims of racism is a way for Jews “dwell” or “center” on themselves. The only minority group in America told that it cannot discuss its suffering, and that it is “white.” Just as the term antisemitism, coined in the 19th century, led to dehumanizing of Jews, the term “white Jews” is designed to dehumanize, to package Jews into one monochrome and binary concept of race.
If you remain silent when you hear the term “white Jews,” you are not doing your part to stop this creeping hatred. There are no white Jews. There are Jews. There are white people. One is not synonymous with the other. Some Jews may appear white, or even have origins in Europe. Some do not. There are many more Muslims who pass as white than there are Jews. If you don’t use the term “white Muslims” then you must not use the term “white Jews” and anyone who uses the term “white Jews” must be immediately confronted as to why no other religion gets this “white” definitional treatment.
Join the discussion
To a libtard if it is racist to see all people of a race as bad it must be the opposite of racism to see all people of a race as good.
Never had a clue it is just as racist.
Racism is about NOT seeing individuals
Sure there are a lot of Jews in powerful places, just like there are a lot of blacks in professional sports. Does not mean every black one meets is a natural athlete, just as it does not mean every Jew is running the world
And surprise, surprise, just being white does not mean you enjoy any privilege, either
The people who keep pushing this are racist, and it does not help for Jews to be writing articles to save themselves by throwing white people under the bus to distance themselves from the racist
Which shows they are part of the racist problem
How ironic that liberals continue to insist that Nazi Germany was a “far right” government. We are seeing history repeat itself. Between the fascism of anti-white/anti-Christian/anti-Conservatism that we are seeing from all of the big tech companies, to the accepted use of violence of those the left sees guilty of ‘wrong think’, it is extremely clear that we are heading, once again, towards a future that could see undesirables (in this case, white people and Jews) herded into concentration camps or worse. Perhaps it is we who should be employing force to halt this obvious march towards future tyranny.
Capt. ITS NOT ironic, but willful ignorance and indoctrination that keeps them claiming germany was ‘far right’..
Are these people trying to piss off whites or are they just plain stupid? I think it will be fun to watch when they turn on each other and they will when one group decides it doesn’t want to as radical as the others.
IMO they just don’t Care.. THAT and yes they are morons.
From my personal experience, all anti-racist groups are in fact the MOST racist groups that exist. They are filled with hatred and desire SEPARATION by culture. They are the ones that attempt to define what is racist, and nothing they do will ever be considered racist even though many times they surpass any legal definition of racist action and words.
IT is time to REMOVE all questions on all legal documents as to race, color or creed. As long as the government asks then there IS RACISM even in the asking. Every business and every government agency needs to separate itself completely from ALL statistics and models and questionnaires. END it all together by ending it.
Racism will disappear when the government and business as well as non-profits fails to recognize race.
Well said. Now the ONLy 2 areas on govt docs i still think ‘race’ needs to be asked is the Birth certificates and the Census. EVERYTHING ELSE it shouldn’t matter.
Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory are just race baiters and hate mongers. They really belong in a society some place that likes hating people. They talk about people and call them racists and these are three of the biggest racists in the world. These people are totally disgusting and no body should pay any attention to them.
And though yes, the woman’s march founder, HAS tried to distance her org from those 3, that the rest of the org has not done more to DO SAID distancing, to ME shows just how rotten the whole org is.
While there’re indeed non-white Jews, most Jews are Caucasian, although perhaps not Nordic Aryan, much to Hitler’s chagrin. The Semitic people, both Jews and Arabs, are Caucasian, the descendants of Abraham. This makes the ARAB Muslims white. Some conservatives don’t realize or accept these facts. Sadly, the go to card for the left to divide conservatives is most often the race card.
Of course nowadays the largest group of Muslims are Asian, with Indonesia being the largest Muslim nation in the world. This is despite what Obama once claimed in saying the US was the largest Muslim nation in the world. Of course some Muslims in the Mideast thought the US was a Muslim country as they believed it had elected a Muslim president.
But one of America’s great strengths is its mixture of peoples of different races, nationalities, religions, and ethnic groups. The ties that should bind us are the English language and American history (a Constitutional Republic with a free market capitalist economy) and culture.
A Christian Heinz 57 Caucasian Hispanic conservative.
The Left hates whites. Anything they affix “White-” to becomes the new target.
In reality they’ve hated Jews for decades. You’d have to be blind not to see that. Most Jews foolishly vote Dem. It’s time for them to wake up and go hard right. The Left has nothing to offer Jews.
Ethnic Jews that believe in Judaism tend to be conservatives (I will refer to these as “religious Jews”). Ethnic Jews that do not believe in Judaism tend to be Leftist Dems (I will refer to these as “secular Jews”). I suspect Dems actually hate Judaism because they hate the foundations of the United States which much are Judeo-Christian values, not so much people that are ethnic Jews. So, IMO, secular Jews are in the right party. Religious Jews are generally Republican already. So things actually are normal.
I think where secular Jews sometimes are conflicted is the support (or lack of support) of Israel. They couldn’t care less about Judaism or Israel and feel no affinity toward their fellow ethnic Jews in Israel, but some do. I have worked with some conflicted secular Jews. One in particular described himself as a “dyed in wool Democrat”. He identified himself very strongly as an ethnic Jew, but not religiously. He identified himself very strongly as a Democrat, but he had major problems with the Dem party with respect to Israel and the anti business nature of the Dem Party. He just looked away on those two issues even those those two issues were very important to him, and continued to vote for and promote Democrats.
Which makes me wonder, why SO MANY WHITES go for being libtards?? Do they hate themselves that bloody much??
Interesting since all of my Jewish acquaintances are liberals. I guess they don’t know they are white supremacists…
Makes you wonder, WHY so many American jews are liberals, when its the LEFT that is consistently pushing the Anti-semitism?? Are they really that blind and stupid??!
First of all I am Jewish. Second I am Caucasian or “white” if you prefer. One has nothing to do with the other. I can stop being Jewish any day I care to and then return to Judaism as I feel the desire to. Whether I want to partake of Judaism as a religion or as a way of life it has nothing to do with my skin color. Just as it has nothing to do with my economic status.
I grew up lower middle class without privilege. I never received any benefit because of my skin color. I had to work for everything as did my parents. In my generation as in my parents’ there was no welfare, food stamps, special housing, free medical or anything else that the invaders of the US feel that they are entitled to. We did not get to claim special religious rights that the Muslims feel that they are entitled to. I was American, not a hyphenated American and I obeyed the mores of my country. The problem is non white Jews. The problem is liberals who feel that the only rights are the ones they condone.
“If you remain silent when you hear the term ‘white’, you are not doing your part to stop this.” I am NOT “white”, nor “white Evangelical”, nor “Irish-American”. I am simply an American…my descent is none of your business and matters not. I am not a whiny victim who wears their weakness on their sleeve thinking the way to defeat racism is becoming a racist.
Make no mistake, these same idiots sign up for every bit of aid offered by their oppressors, even as they protest. Where the hell is my ‘white privilege’? Two scoops please!
Stop putting microphones in front of these children that have no knowledge of history, maturity or wisdom.
I would venture to say, that if you are someone that the KKK or neo-nazis went after or go after, you probably ARE NOT a “white supremacist.”