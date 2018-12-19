White House signals a way around Congress for border wall funding

As lawmakers search for a way out of the latest shutdown showdown, the White House signaled Tuesday that President Trump could get behind legislation that allocates $1.6 billion for border security and that they are exploring other ways to secure the full $5 billion that Mr. Trump is seeking for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
“We have other ways that we can get to that 5 billion,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News.
In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death. We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018
Mrs. Sanders pointed to a Senate funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security that includes $1.6 billion for border security in 2019.
“That’s something that we would be able to support as long as we can couple that with other funding resources that would help us get to the 5 billion,” she said.
But House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi swiftly rejected an apparent offer to set up what she described as a “slush fund” for the wall.
“We cannot accept the offer they made of a billion-dollar slush fund for the president to implement his very wrong immigration policies, so that won’t happen,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. “Right now, what they offered, we have not accepted.”
“I think that the White House has backed off the wall and that terminology, but what they might want to do with that billion dollars is problematic,” she said.
Congress has already passed — and Mr. Trump has signed — five out of the 12 annual funding bills for 2019, which cover roughly 75 percent of the federal government’s $1.2 trillion discretionary budget.
That means departments like Defense, Labor, and Health are fully funded through September 2019.
But lawmakers must act before a midnight Friday deadline or risk a partial shutdown of the outstanding departments, which cover spending on homeland security, science, commerce, and other government programs.
Lawmakers say they’re essentially done writing six of the remaining seven bills. But the homeland security bill, which includes the wall funding, is now holding up the entire process.
Democrats say they’ve offered Mr. Trump two options, both of which would provide $1.3 billion for border security next year — lower even than the Senate’s 2019 DHS funding bill.
Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats continue to support those two options.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want to shut down the government — we want to shut down the border from illegal immigration from drugs coming into this country and make sure we know who’s coming and why they’re coming,” Mrs. Sanders said.
Mrs. Sanders said the White House has been in constant communications with Capitol Hill leaders, including Tuesday morning.
“I think they know very clearly what we want to see, and we hope that they can get not just that done but also let’s get criminal justice reform done and then let’s get the government funded and let everybody have a very good Christmas and go home with something to celebrate,” she said.
The budget is $4.407 Trillion dollars. So $5 Billion is 1/10th of 1%. IOW not much more than a rounding error. I suspect each Dep’t could have their budget shaved a bit to raise the $5B and no one would even notice.
Then again I like the idea being floated of a GoFundMe to build the wall. If only Trump voters chipped in it’s something like $80 per person. I’d pay that. If everyone chipped in then less than $40.
The Left likes taxes, esp. on the “Rich” so let’s have a 1 time wall tax. That would work out to just over $300 per millionaire. IOW chump change. They spend that much in grooming products each month.
DON’T give in Trump. YOU DO SO, and you’ve lost MY Support.
I sure hope Trump doesn’t cave. He’s already burned all the bridges needed for him to save face if he caves.
I think Trump is smart enough to read the tea leaves. He was mainly elected to build the Wall. So far, no Wall. He needs this.
He also needs to LOCK HER UP.
If he can do both of these, he might get re-elected in 2020, 2024, and 2028. They can reverse Amendments.
A billion-billions is equal to a trillion. $5B gets lost as a rounding error.
The Dems have announced that they will be bringing back Congressional ear-marks as one of their very first votes in the new Congress. I’m thinking that a $5B fence ear-mark needs to go on EVERY bill to come before Congress.
If the Dem got away calling Obamacare the “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA);” surely a boarder-fence can just as correctly be named something sympatric as, the “National Child-care and Puppy Preservation Act.” What Dem would want to go on record as having voted against child-car and puppies?
IT is a National Security problem that started 50 plus years ago, so Mr President ,yes build the wall NOW. Use our military if needed, but get it done. Also lets end these craziness of birthright citizenship. It would be cheaper for the USA to build hospitals on the Mexico side of the border to stop this BS about emergency medical visits to US Hospitals to make your newborn a US citizen!!
I keep saying. MAKE THE ENTIRE BORDER a military base. 2 miles in. ALL 4 branches have live fire testing zones in that base.
Since the ACA was declared a tax by SCOTUS, the solution here would be a sanctuary city/state tax. All jurisdictions with sanctuary laws/resolutions should be taxed to pay for that status. Just saying…
I like that idea. BUT a tax on them, just gives them legitimacy. WE NEED TO CRUSH ALL sanctuary towns and cities.
The President has the RESPONSIBILITY to uphold the Constitution and the LAWS of the USA.
I say that POTUS sign executive orders that REQUIRE the arrest, prosecution and conviction of illegal entrants into this country in accordance with existing laws. I also say that at the same time he can further change things by making sure that no one that enters illegally can have access to any federal funds for any reason, even if distributed by the state.
There’s already laws REQUIRING that. The President doesn’t need to sign an EO to make it so. WE JUST NEED TO ENFORCE the laws we already have.
If Trump shuts down the govt for one week, the money saved will be more than enough to build the Wall. Let’s do the math.
The Dept of Defense is funded. And we need to pay the interest on the Debt. So maybe half the federal budget can be affected. That’s 2T.
Divide by 52. That’s 38 billion spent a week.
Keep the govt shut down for a week. Don’t back-pay the workers or recipients. Let the Left feel the pain this time. Spend all 38 billion on a really nice Wall. Let everyone know that it was the Dems causing the shutdown over 5B that funded the 38B used to build the super Wall.
Obvious facepalm loss for the Dems.